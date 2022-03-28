The free-agency frenzy in the NFL has been a wild ride, to say the least, as several big-name players will be wearing new uniforms next season either via trade or signing with a new team. In fact, this might be the most impactful offseason in National Football League’s history. Just ask Russell Wilson, Davante Adams or Tyreek Hill (to name a few). So, who have been the biggest winners among players on new teams? Here's a look at what’s been an interesting and exciting free agent and blockbuster trade period.

MORE: Free-Agent Fantasy Tracker

Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos

Although he was traded and not signed as a free agent, Wilson’s fantasy value wins with the Broncos. He should be allowed to “cook” in Denver, and Wilson will have plenty of weapons at his disposal with Javonte Williams, Courtland Sutton, and Jerry Jeudy (among others) all in the mix. He could also wind up in many shootouts playing in what figures to be a high-scoring AFC West, so Wilson should improve on his 17.3 points per game average from a season ago. He’ll be a top-10 fantasy quarterback next season.

Matt Ryan, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Ryan's fantasy points-per-game average has declined in each of his last four seasons, culminating in a brutal 13.1 points per game in 2021. Of course, he was without Calvin Ridley, and his best option in the passing attack was a rookie in Kyle Pitts. With the Colts, his weapons will be much improved, including Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr., and the Colts aren’t done making moves. Ryan could be a high-end QB2.

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Trubisky will be the favorite to start under center for the Steelers next season, so he’s already a winner compared to his backup role in Buffalo in 2021. While his overall time in Chicago was considered a failure, Trubisky did average more than 18 fantasy points in 2018 and is also a capable runner when needed. He also has Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and Pat Freiermuth, making him a viable low-end QB2.

Marcus Mariota, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Mariota should have a chance to be Atlanta’s No. 1 quarterback heading into 2022. He'll be reunited with his former offensive coordinator in Tennessee, Arthur Smith, so Mariota will have the advantage of knowing the system. However, he averaged just 12.2 points per game under Smith in 2019 before losing his starting job to Ryan Tannehill. Still, a mobile signal-caller like Mariota could bring some matchup-based or DFS fantasy value.

Ronald Jones, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

I consider Jones a winner for two reasons. First, he’s in a better position in terms of potential touches in Kansas City than he would have been in Tampa Bay after the team kept Leonard Fournette. Also, Clyde Edwards-Helaire has not lived up to his first-round price tag and has also not been durable in the NFL. So unless the Chiefs decide to bring back free agents Jerick McKinnon or Darrel Williams, Jones will be a late rounder.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

The trade that sent Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins should create more chances for Smith-Schuster to produce in the Chiefs' passing attack. The team has also added Marques Valdes-Scantling and could add more receivers in the upcoming NFL draft, but for now, he's the top option at wideout for a superstar quarterback in Patrick Mahomes. If that scenario remains unaltered, Smith-Schuster could bring back No. 2 receiver value.

Allen Robinson, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Robinson will be in a great position to find success in Los Angeles, as he’ll play with the best quarterback in his career in Matthew Stafford. The trade that sent Robert Woods to Tennessee opened up nearly eight targets per game in an offense that might bring back Odell Beckham Jr. Regardless, the three-time 1,000-yard receiver could bring back borderline No. 2 or 3 fantasy wideout value in the Rams' offensive attack.

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

Everett lands in a great spot in terms of his fantasy value, as he'll be catching passes from one of the NFL’s great young quarterbacks in Justin Herbert. While he's never been a top-12 fantasy tight end in his career, Everett did post a personal-best 478 yards and four touchdowns on 63 targets for Seattle last season. Since Jared Cook saw 83 targets as the Chargers' No. 1 tight end in 2021, Everett could post TE2 totals.

Austin Hooper, TE, Tennessee Titans

Hooper, released by the Browns, lands in a good spot to bring back fantasy value in Tennessee. Instead of splitting time with two other tight ends, Hooper should now be the top pass-catching option in the Titans' passing game while catching passes from Ryan Tannehill. I'm not suggesting Hooper will reclaim his TE1 status from his final year in Atlanta, but he'll certainly be a top-20 option and a viable matchup-based starter.

Hayden Hurst, TE, Cincinnati Bengals

A former first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Hurst joins his third team in four years with a one-year deal in Cincinnati. It's actually a good move for his fantasy value, as the Bengals lost former starter C.J. Uzomah to the New York Jets. That should open up 50-60 targets for Hurst, who was a top-10 fantasy tight end in 2020 and is now worth a late-round choice. It also helps that he’ll be catching passes from rising star Joe Burrow.

More fantasy football coverage:

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!