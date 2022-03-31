Atlanta Braves

Late in March, the Braves signed Kenley Jansen to beef up their bullpen. In 2021, he had a rebound in his game, leading to his best ERA (2.22) and strikeouts (86) since 2017 despite having the worst command (4.7 walks per nine) of his career. In addition, he converted 38 of his 43 saves, pushing his career total to 350 saves. Atlanta should give Jansen the most saves chances, but Will Smith will still get matchup opportunities. Last year he finished with a career-high in saves (37). Over the past three seasons, home runs (28 over 149.1 innings) have been a problem for Smith.

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks tried to upgrade their late innings in the offseason by signing Mark Melancon and Ian Kennedy. The ninth inning belongs to Melancon after his productive success in saves (50-for-58) over the previous two seasons. He has 244 career saves with a 2.79 ERA and 608 strikeouts over 670.2 innings.

Baltimore Orioles

Tyler Wells appeared positioned to take over the closing role for the Orioles in 2022 based on his command (1.9 walks per nine) and strikeout rate (10.3). Unfortunately, Baltimore decided to stretch him out to compete for a possible starting job this spring. Wells may still work his way into saves later in the season if his arm doesn’t respond well with a higher workload. Cole Sulser will open the season as Baltimore’s closer after pitching much better in 2021 (2.70 ERA and 73 strikeouts over 63.1 innings). He only has 13 career saves in the majors, so his leash won’t be long if Sulser struggles.

Boston Red Sox

My offseason favorite for saves for the Red Sox was Garrett Whitlock, but Boston decided to give him a chance to start this spring to help fill the gap in the starting rotation after the Chris Sale injury. However, Whitlock could reemerge as a closing option later in the season if Matt Barnes trips up again. This year, the Red Sox expect to roll with Barnes again for saves despite his disaster finish in the ninth inning in 2021. At the very least, he should help fantasy teams out of the gate for saves. Hansel Robles has 41 saves over the past three seasons, pointing to him being the fallback plan in April if Barnes struggles.

Chicago Cubs

The consensus for the closing job for the Cubs in the early fantasy draft season has been Rowan Wick. Unfortunately, he tends to issue too many walks while never pitching more than 35 innings in any season in the majors. Mychal Givens has some closing experience, but home runs have been a problem in his career. He has 29 saves over the previous four seasons while allowing 29 home runs over 213 innings with a 3.97 ERA. My dark horse in this bullpen is David Robertson. He has 137 career saves. Over the last three seasons, Robertson only pitched 18.2 innings due to his slow recovery from TJ surgery. However, his experience and strikeout ability should shine through in 2022.

Chicago White Sox

Liam Hendriks has been the best closer in baseball over the past two seasons, leading to a 2.34 ERA over 96.1 innings with 11 wins, 52 saves, and 150 strikeouts. His rise to stardom has been due to his exceptional command (10 walks) over this span. He will be the first closer drafted in most leagues in 2022. Many drafters placed an early bet on Craig Kimbrel getting traded. I don’t support this message as a lockdown bullpen only increases the White Sox's chances of making a deep run in the playoffs. Kimbrel has 372 career saves, giving Chicago proven closing experience if Hendriks has an issue with his arm.

Cincinnati Reds

With Lucas Sims expected to start the season on the injured list with right elbow and back issues, Art Warren looks to be the first option to close for the Reds in April. He has 27 saves on his minor league resume while improving over short innings (21) with the Reds in 2021 (1.29 ERA and 34 strikeouts). Dauri Moreta has a live upside arm while relying on a high 90s fastball. He has a 1.70 ERA, 18 walks, and 123 strikeouts over his last 111.1 innings in the minors. Moreta is a must-follow early in the season.

Cleveland Guardians

Emmanuel Clase outperformed James Karinchak in 2021, earning him a cleaner path for saves this season. Last year, Clase posted a 1.29 ERA over 69.2 innings while converting 24 of his 29 saves. His fastball has triple-digit upside with reasonable command. Unfortunately, Karinchak doesn’t throw enough strikes to steal the closing job at this point of his career. He is challenging to hit, but a right arm issue has led to him being limited in spring training.

Colorado Rockies

Owning a Rockies closer tends to leave a red mark on a fantasy team’s ERA and WHIP. Daniel Bard failed to make an impact in the ninth inning in 2021, creating an opening for Alex Colome this year. He has 155 career saves with a 3.11 ERA and 443 strikeouts over 489 innings. His experience put him at the front of the save line for Colorado early in the season. Robert Stephenson is a former first-round draft pick (2011) who has failed to live up to expectations. However, he looks viable to compete for saves in the Rockies’ weak bullpen when throwing strikes.

Detroit Tigers

Gregory Soto handled himself well in save situations in 2021 (18-for-19) despite walking 40 batters over 63.2 innings. The Tigers expect him to work in a semi-split role in the ninth inning this season with Michael Fulmer. Soto will be a liability in WHIP until he improves his command while ranking as only a mid-tier closing option early in the year. Fulmer has a better feel for a closing arm at this point of his career. He converted 14 of his 18 save chances in 2021 with a 2.97 ERA and 73 strikeouts over 69.2 innings.

Houston Astros

Ryan Pressly converted 26 of his 28 saves last year while posting an edge in ERA (2.25), WHIP (0.97), and strikeouts (81) over 64 innings. He should be unopposed for saves in Houston this season. The Astros brought in Hector Neris to upgrade their late innings. His arm tends to be hot and cold while having closing experience. Houston expects to pitch Cristian Javier out of the bullpen early in the season. He has a high upside arm, but Javier needs to throw more strikes. Over short innings, his arm should have electric upside.

Kansas City Royals

The Royals expect to open the season with a closer-by-committee approach. Scott Barlow isn’t quite there as far as command, but he finished last year with 16 saves in 22 chances with strength in strikeouts (91) and ERA (2.42) over 74.1 innings. I expect him to get the first chance to close for Kansas City. Josh Staumont has a dynamic upside arm that is challenging to hit. His next step is throwing more strikes. Last season he didn’t fail in save situations (five tries) while compiling 16 holds. Amir Garrett has yet to solve his issues with the long ball, so I can’t expect him to get many ninth-inning opportunities unless the opposing team has a string of lefties coming to the plate.

Los Angeles Angels

After a slow start in saves in 2021, Raisel Iglesias kicked his game into another gear over his final 40.2 innings (1.33 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, 60 strikeouts, and 22 saves). He ranks highly for saves this season, but he did almost allow more home runs (11) than walks (12) last year. His growth with Angels comes from better command. Iglesias has 134 saves over his previous 284 games. Ryan Tepera had the best season of his career in 2021 with the Blue Jays, leading to two saves and 21 holds. He projects to work the eighth season this year.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The early fantasy outlook for the Dodgers’ bullpen is for Blake Treinen to seize the closing role. He has two successful seasons on his major league resume with 79 career saves. He pitched well in 2021 (1.99 ERA and 85 strikeouts over 72.1 innings), pointing to a clean ride for saves this year. Unfortunately, Los Angeles suggested they will rotate in closers early in 2022. Daniel Hudson has some closing experience, but he tends to be inconsistent. Last year his overall success was the best of his career out of the bullpen (3.31 ERA and 75 strikeouts over 51.2 innings).

Miami Marlins

Dylan Floro came into 2022 as the top closing option for Miami after converting 15 of his 21 saves last year. Unfortunately, he came into spring training with a right elbow issue that may push him to the injured list on opening day. I don’t trust his command over the long haul, which pushes me to Anthony Bender to close for the Marlins. He only has 19 career saves between the minors and majors while handling himself well in his first experience with Miami in 2021 (2.79 ERA and 71 strikeouts over 61.1 innings). Bender should be rostered in all fantasy formats this draft season.

Milwaukee Brewers

Josh Hader ranks in the top-tier at closer again in 2022. He has a career 2.26 ERA, 482 strikeouts, and 96 saves over 282.1 innings. Last year the Brewers only used Hader in one-inning stints, leading to a lower ceiling in strikeouts. His arm is a massive edge, and his next step should be 40+ saves.

Minnesota Twins

This season, Taylor Rogers expects to open as the Twins' closer after battling a finger issue in 2021. Over the past three years, he has a 3.06 ERA, 173 strikeouts, and 48 saves over 129.1 innings. Rogers grades well in command while flashing one elite season on his resume (2019 – 2.61 ERA and 90 strikeouts over 69 innings). Jorge Alcala has a live arm with closing upside, but he did battle home runs last season with the Twins.

New York Mets

The Mets upgraded their overall team in the offseason, pointing to a more competitive year in wins and save chances for Edwin Diaz. However, his arm hasn’t been as electric since his explosive season in 2018 with Seattle (1.96 ERA, 124 strikeouts, and 57 saves). At age 28, Diaz has the arsenal to compete with the best-relieving arms in the game if he throws more strikes.

New York Yankees

Despite converting 30 of 34 save tries in 2021, Aroldis Chapman had a wide range of outcomes last season. He continues to show plus strikeout ability, but his command was the worst of his career. With 306 career saves, Chapman should have every opportunity to prove his worth again in the ninth inning for the Yankees. However, if he trips up, Jonathan Loaisiga flashed closing upside last year. His fastball is elite, and he did a better job throwing the ball over the plate.

Oakland A’s

The A's bullpen looks to be in transition, leading Lou Trivino as their top closing option. Last year he converted 22 of his 26 save chances with a respectable ERA (3.18). His command isn’t ideal to finish games, but Oakland doesn’t have many top-tier closing options on their roster. Domingo Acevedo showed growth in a closing role in 2021 at AAA (2.20 ERA, 53 strikeouts, and nine saves over 32.2 innings). The A’s gave him 10 games of experience last season (3.27 ERA and nine strikeouts over 11 innings), putting him in a higher-ranking bullpen role in 2022. However, his fastball looks about league average, so another arm may jump him for saves if Trivino struggles.

Philadelphia Phillies

If Corey Knebel seizes the closing role for the Phillies, it would be a big win for Philadelphia’s bullpen. His arm was electric in 2017 for the Brewers (1.78 ERA, 126 strikeouts, and 39 saves over 76 innings), showcasing his potential when healthy. However, Knebel only pitched 39 innings over the past three years due to his slow recovery from TJ surgery. Brad Hand offers closing experience (126 saves), but he struggled in 2021 (8-for-29 in save tries with a 3.90 ERA).

Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates hinted that they want to go with a closer-by-committee out of the gate in 2022. David Bednar looks to have the tools to finish games, but Pittsburgh only gave him five save chances last season. He checks the command and strikeout boxes, so drafters must bet on his skill set to earn saves in this bullpen. Chris Stratton picked eight saves last year, but he has never had a WHIP under 1.30. I don't trust his arm, and I won’t draft him in any format.

San Diego Padres

There may be more darts thrown at this bullpen than in a game of 301 cricket in 2022. My gut says Dinelson Lamet earns the bulk of saves if his arm can handle the workload. His fastball and slider are elite, pointing to a difference-maker arm late in games. Pierce Johnson walks too many batters, and Emilio Pagan tends to serve up game-losing long balls. Robert Suarez picked up 67 saves over the past two seasons in Japan, which may lead to him getting the early save chances. He lacks strikeout ability, and his command should regress in his first year in the majors.

Seattle Mariners

The Mariners don’t expect Ken Giles to be ready for opening day, but he should be the best arm to finish games over the long baseball season. His fastball has been clocked in the mid-90s in spring training. He has 115 career saves in 130 opportunities in his career. Paul Sewald continues to be Seattle’s first reliever drafted in fantasy leagues. Last year, he had a jump in strikeout ability, leading to 10 wins, 11 saves, and 16 holds over 64.2 innings with 104 strikeouts. Drew Steckenrider ended last season with 14 saves in 17 tries while setting a career-best in his ERA (2.00). He remains a live option for saves in this bullpen early in the season.

San Francisco Giants

The last closing report out of San Fran has Jake McGee getting the early chances for saves. He converted 31 of his 36 chances in 2021, but Camilo Doval brings a high upside arm. With chips on the line late last season, he posted a 0.00 ERA over 14.1 innings with four wins and three saves. Doval has a better ceiling if his command repeats in 2022.

St. Louis Cardinals

There tends to be a wide range of opinions on the value of Giovanny Gallegos for saves in 2022. I expect him to seize the closing role for the Cardinals while being a value in fantasy drafts. He is challenging to hit with the foundation in command and strikeout ability to rank highly in saves. Jordan Hicks may work his way into the closing conversation, but his first step is proving his arm is healthy and getting batters out.

Tampa Bay Rays

Andrew Kittredge only has nine career saves, but fantasy managers respect him enough to select him as a top 15 closer. He had the best year of his career in 2021, leading to a 1.88 ERA and 77 strikeouts over 71.2 innings. Jalen Beeks missed 2021 due to TJ surgery. He has a sneaky minor league resume that should translate better in the bullpen. Tampa may use him in some matchup situations for saves this season.

Texas Rangers

In his first chance at closing games for the Rangers, Joe Barlow posted a 1.55 ERA over 29.0 innings with 27 strikeouts and 11 saves. However, he did walk 12 batters, which would be a problem if repeated in 2022. Over his previous 137.0 innings in the minor, Barlow had a 2.43 ERA and 213 strikeouts while converting all 19 saves. With a respectable minor league resume, Nick Snyder brings a high-90s fastball to the majors (3.09 ERA, 125 strikeouts, and 10 saves over 105 innings). He looks like the early handcuff for Barlow.

Toronto Blue Jays

Jordan Romano picked 21 saves in his 22 opportunities in 2021 in the Blue Jays bullpen with a 2.14 ERA and 85 strikeouts over 63 innings. He is a former starter with a late-blooming arm for saves. However, he’ll turn 29 in late April with only one year of success in the big leagues. Nate Pearson battled injuries over the past two seasons, but he does own an impact fastball with triple-digit upside. If Pearson doesn’t earn a starting role, his arm will be tough to ignore late in games if he blows away batters.

Washington Nationals

Kyle Finnegan ended last season as the closer for the Nationals. He converted 11 of his 14 saves, but his WHIP (1.48) suggests his arm isn’t closer-worthy. Tanner Rainey landed on some draft boards in the high-stakes market in Las Vegas, but he has a lot to prove after posting a 7.39 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in 2021. I don’t trust his command, but Washington doesn’t have any identifiable closing options heading into April.

