Verducci: After Officially Canceling the First Two Series of the Season Here's MLB Lockout 101
Player(s)
Jacob deGrom, Walker Buehler

Jacob deGrom, Walker Buehler Lead Fantasy Pitcher Rankings & Projections

Stat projections punctuate these fantasy baseball rankings of the top 200 starting pitchers and top 100 relief pitchers.

We at SI Fantasy are proceeding as planned like the 2022 MLB season will begin more or less on time. I’ve attached the top 200 starters and 100 relievers by SIscore and included my stat projections for each player. This should help fantasy manager get a feel for each player's value for the 2022 draft season.

PDF | EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

Top 200 starting pitchers

Top 100 relief pitchers

By team

More fantasy baseball coverage:

Jacob deGromWalker Buehler

