We at SI Fantasy are proceeding as planned like the 2022 MLB season will begin more or less on time. I’ve attached the top 200 starters and 100 relievers by SIscore and included my stat projections for each player. This should help fantasy manager get a feel for each player's value for the 2022 draft season.

PDF | EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

Top 200 starting pitchers

Top 100 relief pitchers

By team

