It's Opening Day and this is the key time to gain an early edge in your league. Bullpens shake up all season long but you want to be first to strike on emerging closers.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Despite leading the National League in saves (39) in 2021, Mark Melancon isn’t a player fantasy drafters fought for in late March and early April. Over his four appearances in spring training, he allowed six runs and 12 baserunners over 3.1 innings with two strikeouts. Ian Kennedy has also struggled (four runs and five baserunners over 4.2 innings). Kyle Nelson could be a sneaky player to follow this year in the Diamondback’s pen. Over 148.2 innings in the minors, he posted a 2.85 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 209 strikeouts despite losing his way in AAA in 2021 (6.66 ERA and 20 walks over 25.2 innings). Nelson pitched 4.1 shutout innings in spring training with one walk and six strikeouts.

Atlanta Braves

Since joining the Braves, Kenley Jansen tossed four shutout innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

Baltimore Orioles

Over the past week, the Orioles flipped the backend of their bullpen by sending Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott to the Marlins.

Despite allowing two runs and seven baserunners over 3.2 innings with seven strikeouts in spring training, Felix Bautista earned a spot on their opening day roster. Last he pitched over three levels (A+, AA, and AAA) in the minors, leading to a 1.54 ERA, 77 strikeouts, and 11 saves over 46.2 innings. His downside to closing early in his career comes from poor command (5.1 walks per nine in the minors).

Bryan Baker also has some closing experience on the farm (25 saves). Over the past two seasons at AAA, he went 7-2 with a 2.13 ERA, 79 strikeouts, and 14 saves over 63.1 innings. His risk also comes from a high walk rate (4.7 in 2021 and 4.2 in his career).

For now, Jorge Lopez sits on top of Baltimore’s bullpen depth chart. He has a 6.04 ERA and 297 strikeouts over 350 innings in his major league career. Other than a mid-90s fastball, he belongs nowhere near the ninth inning with the game on the line.

Boston Red Sox

The spring reports suggest the velocity on Matt Barnes’s fastball is down. He has a 4.50 ERA with one walk and six strikeouts over four innings. Hansel Robles hasn’t allowed a run over his first two innings of work in spring training with three strikeouts, making him a live option to unseat Barnes for saves early in the season.

Chicago Cubs

The closing coin toss for the Cubs has been trending toward David Robertson over the past few days. He allowed a solo home run over two innings with no walks and five strikeouts in his two appearances. Rowan Wick hasn’t been sharp in his four innings of work (three runs, eight baserunners, and two home runs). Ethan Roberts could be a dark horse after pitching well to start his minor league career (3.09 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 139 strikeouts, and 17 saves over 128 innings). He tossed 5.1 shutout innings in spring training with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Chicago White Sox

Liam Hendriks started to slip in some recent drafts after a sluggish start to spring training (three runs, 12 baserunners, and one home run over 5.2 innings with six strikeouts). Chicago may have cost themselves a deep playoff run by moving Craig Kimbrel last week to the Dodgers, which came on the heels of losing Garrett Crochet to TJ surgery. If Hendriks has any issue closing, Kendall Graveman would be next in line for saves.

Cincinnati Reds

Over five games in spring training, Art Warren has done his best to lock down the Reds’ closing job. He tossed five shutout innings with one walk and six strikeouts. I’m still watching Dauri Moreta to see if his elite fastball has a chance to work its way to the ninth innings. He gave up a pair of runs over five innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

Cleveland Guardians

Emmanuel Clase signed a five-year, $20 million contract over the past week, setting the stage for him to pick up many saves for the Guardians over this stretch. He has a 1.50 ERA and five strikeouts over his six innings in spring training. James Karinchak landed on the injured list with a right shoulder issue.

Colorado Rockies

Daniel Bard has fought to keep the closing job this spring. Over four innings, he hasn’t allowed a run with one walk and seven strikeouts. Alex Colome has a 6.75 ERA over four innings with no walks and five strikeouts. I expect him to get the first save chance for the Rockies.

Detroit Tigers

The Tigers have to be excited about the improved command (no walks over five innings) by Gregory Soto. However, he did allow two runs and four hits while picking up eight strikeouts. Michael Fulmer has a 6.75 ERA and three strikeouts over four innings.

Houston Astros

Houston pitched Ryan Pressly in one game this spring (no runs over one innings with one strikeout). They thought enough about his arm to sign him to a $30 million two-year contract in early April. Hector Neris has a 3.60 ERA over five innings with five strikeouts.

Kansas City Royals

Scott Barlow hasn’t allowed a run over four innings with one walk and five strikeouts, putting him in the driver seat for saves for the Royals. Amir Garrett struggled over his 2.1 innings of work (11.57 ERA and five strikeouts). The expected fun ride of Josh Staumont has been derailed quickly over his five games in spring training (five runs, nine baserunners, and six walks over 4.2 innings with four strikeouts).

Los Angeles Angels

Over five games in spring training, Raisel Iglesias has a 3.60 ERA and nine strikeouts over five innings. Ryan Tepera gave one run over three innings with no walks and two strikeouts to remain second in line for saves for the Angels.

Los Angeles Dodgers

When given an opportunity to secure a top closer, the Dodgers pounced on Craig Kimbrel in the trade market. Los Angeles has already named him their top arm to pitch in the ninth inning. Despite the excitement, he has a 27.00 ERA over 1.1 innings in spring training due to two home runs allowed. Blake Treinen allowed three runs, three baserunners, and two home runs over four innings with no walk and four strikeouts. Brusdar Graterol has been elite over his six innings of work (no runs and no walks with three strikeouts).

Miami Marlins

Over the past week, the Marlins added Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott to their bullpen. Dylan Floro remains on the injured list with a right arm issue. Anthony Bender looks the part of a rising closer after pushing his shutout run to 5.2 innings with six strikeouts. His top competition for saves should be Sulser (one run and six baserunners over 2.2 innings with three strikeouts).

Milwaukee Brewers

In early April, Josh Hader settled into being the top closer drafted in all fantasy drafts. He supported this status with four no-hit shutout innings in spring training with one walk and eight strikeouts. Devin Williams battled his command (five walks) over four innings, leading to a 9.00 ERA and nine strikeouts.

Minnesota Twins

The Twins have been happy with the success of Taylor Rogers over his first four games (one run over four innings with one walk and eight strikeouts). He looks to be on a path to securing more than 30 saves this season. Jhoan Duran pitched his way onto Minnesota’s opening day roster after allowing no runs and one hit over seven innings with nine strikeouts.

New York Mets

Over his three appearances, Edwin Diaz served up one home run over 2.2 innings with two walks and six strikeouts. Seth Lugo and Trevor May combined to pitch seven shutout innings with six hits, one walk, and 10 strikeouts.

New York Yankees

The Aroldis Chapman buzz is rising after four successful games in spring training (no runs, two hits, one walk, and six strikeouts). Jonathan Loaisiga has yet to allow a run over five innings with four strikeouts.

Oakland A’s

With A’s in sell mode before the start of the season, saves will be challenging for anyone who pitches in the ninth inning. Lou Trivino has a 1.80 ERA and seven strikeouts over five innings in spring training, but he did allow nine baserunners. Dany Jimenez only has 1.1 innings of experience in the majors at age 28. Over 225 innings in the minors, he has a 3.24 ERA, 310 strikeouts, and 26 saves. Oakland may give him chances to close in 2022 if Trivino struggles.

Philadelphia Phillies

The right arm of Corey Knebel has been on track to earn saves after allowing one run over 6.1 innings with no walks and six strikeouts. Brad Hand has plenty of closing experience (126 saves) while pitching well in spring training (one run over six innings with seven strikeouts). It’s been a few seasons since Jeurys Familia has worked as a closer, but his arsenal has been sharp over six innings (one run and 12 strikeouts).

Pittsburgh Pirates

David Bednar has been dominant over his 6.1 innings in spring training (no runs and nine strikeouts). As a result, he should have a clean ride for saves for the Pirates. However, the excitement of Chris Stratton's closing should be tempered by his ceiling and his questionable spring training (three runs, eight baserunners, and two home runs over 4.2 innings).

San Diego Padres

The Padres expect to give Robert Suarez this first shot at closing this year. He has a 2.25 ERA and seven strikeouts over four innings in spring training while picking up 77 saves over the two previous seasons in Japan. However, I don’t trust his command long-term. Dinelson Lamet battled his way through 4.2 innings in spring training (four runs, seven baserunners, and three home runs), pushing him further away from the ninth inning. Pierce Johnson should move to next in line for saves after allowing one run over 3.1 innings with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Seattle Mariners

With Ken Giles having a setback with a finger issue, Paul Sewald has been the closer of choice for the Mariners in the recent fantasy drafts in the high-stakes market. He allowed three runs and five baserunners over six innings with 12 strikeouts in spring training. Andres Munoz offers an electric fastball that projects elite closing upside down the road. Over four innings of work, he didn’t allow a run with no walks and three strikeouts.

San Francisco Giants

The closing word out of San Francisco has Jake McGee earning the first shot at saves. He has yet to give up a run over four innings with no walks and two strikeouts. Camilo Doval has been the better arm this spring (no runs over five innings with no walks and nine strikeouts), pointing to him being the better long-term option.

St. Louis Cardinals

As much as the Cardinals have tried to paint a closer-by-committee approach, Giovanny Gallegos stands tall as their best ninth-inning arm. He pitched 2.1 shutout innings with no walks and three strikeouts, setting the stage for an exciting year for saves. Nick Wittgren has been an excellent addition to their bullpen in spring training (no runs over four innings with four strikeouts).

Tampa Bay Rays

Andrew Kittredge has a 5.06 ERA and five strikeouts over 5.1 innings in spring training. His biggest competition for saves looks to be Colin Poche, who tossed 4.2 shutout innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

Texas Rangers

Texas may use Joe Barlow to pitch in the ninth with Greg Holland earning a spot on the Rangers' opening day roster. Over his career, Holland has 220 saves in 252 chances with a 3.10 ERA and 672 strikeouts over 543 innings. He pitched five shutout innings with six strikeouts in spring training. Barlow allowed four runs and 11 baserunners over 5.2 innings.

Toronto Blue Jays

Jordan Romano gave one run over three innings with no walks and two strikeouts in spring training. His potential handcuff (Yimi Garcia) had the same stat line in runs allowed (1) and innings pitched (3) while delivering four strikeouts.

Washington Nationals

There has been more love for Tanner Rainey to close for the Nationals than his major league resume supports (6.04 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, and 155 strikeouts over 107.1 innings). He allowed two runs and six baserunners over four innings with five strikeouts this spring. The lack of success by Kyle Finnegan (12.27 ERA over 3.2 innings) has also been a factor.

