Saquon Barkley 2022 Fantasy Projections: Ready for a Rebound

In his rookie season, Saquon Barkley ranked second in running back scoring (385.8 in PPR leagues – 2,028 combined yards with 15 touchdowns and 91 catches). He gained 1,441 combined yards the following year with eight touchdowns and 52 catches over 13 games (high-ankle sprain). His success over his first 29 games came to 21.65 fantasy points per game.

A torn ACL in his right knee in 2020 led to only two games of action (94 yads and six catches on 25 touches).

Last season, Barkley struggled over his first two games (23/83 – 3.6 yards per catch and three catches for 13 yards) before looking sharp over the next two weeks (220 combined with three touchdowns and 11 catches). Unfortunately for Barkley, a left ankle injury in Week 5 led to him missing most of his next five games. When he returned to the lineup, the Giants’ offense lacked a pulse, leading to a dull finish to the season (521 combined yards with one score and 27 catches). He gained only 3.7 yards per carry and 4.9 yards per carry over this span.

Fantasy outlook: Clearly, his failure of the past two years has been injury related. At the same time, the Giants’ offense faded to the bottom of the league. As a result, Barkley brings an “avoid” tag to many fantasy drafters he let down over the previous two seasons. His ADP (24) in the NFFC in June ranks him as the 14th running back off the board. Barkley has three-down ability but needs better play by his offensive line and Daniel Jones. I sense a rebound year with a run at 1,500 combined yards with 8-10 touchdowns and a floor of 60 catches.