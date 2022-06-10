Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
Aaron Rodgers in Attendance at Packers Mandatory Minicamp
Aaron Rodgers in Attendance at Packers Mandatory Minicamp

Saquon Barkley 2022 Fantasy Projections: Ready for a Rebound

If he can stay healthy, 1,500 scrimmage yards is attainable for Barkley.

In his rookie season, Saquon Barkley ranked second in running back scoring (385.8 in PPR leagues – 2,028 combined yards with 15 touchdowns and 91 catches). He gained 1,441 combined yards the following year with eight touchdowns and 52 catches over 13 games (high-ankle sprain). His success over his first 29 games came to 21.65 fantasy points per game.

A torn ACL in his right knee in 2020 led to only two games of action (94 yads and six catches on 25 touches).

Last season, Barkley struggled over his first two games (23/83 – 3.6 yards per catch and three catches for 13 yards) before looking sharp over the next two weeks (220 combined with three touchdowns and 11 catches). Unfortunately for Barkley, a left ankle injury in Week 5 led to him missing most of his next five games. When he returned to the lineup, the Giants’ offense lacked a pulse, leading to a dull finish to the season (521 combined yards with one score and 27 catches). He gained only 3.7 yards per carry and 4.9 yards per carry over this span.

Fantasy outlook: Clearly, his failure of the past two years has been injury related. At the same time, the Giants’ offense faded to the bottom of the league. As a result, Barkley brings an “avoid” tag to many fantasy drafters he let down over the previous two seasons. His ADP (24) in the NFFC in June ranks him as the 14th running back off the board. Barkley has three-down ability but needs better play by his offensive line and Daniel Jones. I sense a rebound year with a run at 1,500 combined yards with 8-10 touchdowns and a floor of 60 catches.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Fantasy/Betting
New York Giants
New York Giants

YOU MAY LIKE

AP22159587699283
Betting

Belmont Stakes Begins Saturday Evening in New York

By Kyle Wood
New York Giants Kenny Golladay
Play
Fantasy

Kenny Golladay 2022 Fantasy Projections: Could Be a Value Play

Golladay’s stock has fallen the last two years, but he still has big-play potential and scoring ability.

By Shawn Childs
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
NFL

Report: Raiders Extend Hunter Renfrow With Two-Year Deal

The 26-year-old caught 103 receptions last year, which is the second most by a receiver in franchise history.

By Madison Williams
Gegard Mousasi (blue gloves) celebrates his victory over Vitor Belfort during UFC 204 at Manchester Arena.
Play
MMA

Notebook: Gegard Discusses Possibility of a Bout vs. Adesanya

The middleweight champ is steamrolling through Bellator and had time to chat before headlining Bellator 282 on June 24.

By Justin Barrasso
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8)
Play
Fantasy

Daniel Jones 2022 Fantasy Projections: Room for Improvement

Can new head coach Brian Daboll do for the Giants QB what he did for Josh Allen in Buffalo?

By Shawn Childs
Weili Zhang fights Joanna Jedrzejczyk during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena.
Play
MMA

Weili Eyes Another Thriller in Jedrzejczyk Rematch at UFC 275

Weil rematches Joanna Jedrzejczyk on Saturday and promises to be less stubborn with a shot at the UFC's strawweight title on the line.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN’s Valtteri Bottas
Formula1

Fuel for Thought: Valtteri Bottas on Baku, Love of Coffee, More

The Finland native and co-owner of a coffee roastery reveals not only his coffee routine but how porpoising could play a role in Sunday’s grand prix.

By Madeline Coleman
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to his team during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics.
Play
NBA

How the NBA Playoffs Are a ‘Different Sport’

Steve Kerr and players around the league break down the difference between the regular season and postseason.

By Rohan Nadkarni