The New York Giants enter 2022 as the second fiddle football team in New York to the intriguing Jets. QB Daniel Jones has presided over the second-worst offense in the league over the past two seasons, leading to many questions about him keeping a starting job. In addition, the excitement of Saquon Barkley being a top running back in the NFL left the building over the past two seasons. When adding in a disappointing investment in WR Kenny Golladay, New York looks closer to a No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft than a postseason berth. On the positive side, a new coaching staff should cleanse the losing smell in the locker room. On the positive side, the Giants’ star players still have high ceilings and the talent to reinvent their careers with healthy seasons.

Offense

With some quick math, the difference between the Giants’ offense and the 2021 NFC East division-leading Dallas Cowboys was 1,931 yards and 272 points. New York needs to run the ball better and control the game with better defensive play.

Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones – click here for fantasy projections

Other Options: Tyrod Taylor, Davis Webb

Running Backs

The Giants’ running backs gained only 3.8 yards per rush and 6.2 yards per catch last season, giving them too many plays with below-average results. New York struggled to push the ball across the end zone in the run game (3 TDs). New York completed 91 passes to their backs, accounting for 25.9% of the team’s completions and only 16% of their receiving yards.

Saquon Barkley – click here for fantasy projections

Matt Breida

A trip to Miami didn’t work out well for Breida in 2020. The Dolphins only gave him 68 touches for 348 yards and nine catches. Last year, he was a healthy scratch in eight games with the Bills, leading to a minimal opportunity on the year (197 combined yards with three scores and seven catches on 33 touches). Over the previous two seasons with the 49ers, he averaged 5.2 yards per rush and 8.3 yards per catch while gaining 1,818 combined yards with seven touchdowns and 46 catches.

Fantasy outlook: Breida played under Brian Daboll last season with the Bills. His signing gives him the inside track to earn the handcuff role for the Giants behind Barkley. However, his ceiling is relatively low in the passing game, pointing to a waiver wire ADP (300) in most fantasy formats.

Other Options: Gary Brightwell, Antonio Williams, Sandro Platzgummer, Jashaun Corbin

Wide Receivers

Injuries and lack of quarterback play led to the Giants ranking poorly in wide receiver production in back-to-back seasons. Their wideouts finished 2021 with only 51.3% of the team’s completions and a weak catch rate (55.9). In addition, they finished last in the NFL in touchdowns (5).

Kenny Golladay – click here for fantasy projections

Kadarius Toney

After working in a split role between running back and wide receiver over his first three seasons in college (1,025 combined yards with three touchdowns and 50 catches), Toney had a starting opportunity for Florida in 2020. He finished with 70 catches for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns plus some damage on the ground (19/161/1). His star rose over the final three games (8/108/1, 9/182/1, and 8/153/1) in his college career.

Toney needs to improve his route running to make an impact in the NFL. However, his lower half paves his way to success, and he does catch the ball well when given a chance. Early in his career, Toney may land a role as a punt returner.

Over his first season with the Giants, Toney caught 39 passes for 410 yards and no touchdowns on 57 targets. A good portion of his output came in two starts in Week 4 (6/79) and Week 5 (10/196). Unfortunately, an ankle issue followed by hand, quad, oblique and shoulder issues led to seven missed games and empty stats (16/103 on 27 targets) over the final 11 weeks.

Fantasy outlook: Toney already has a diva feel and needed minor knee surgery in May. If he can stay on the field, he could be the key player for the Giants’ passing game to improve in 2022. In the high-stakes market in mid-June, Toney has an ADP of 116 as the first New York wideout selected (48th overall). His conservative next step should be 70 catches for 800 yards with low value in scoring.

Sterling Shepard

Over his first five seasons with the Giants, Shepard has between 57 and 66 catches while failing to gain over 900 yards in a season. His best production in scoring (eight touchdowns) came in his rookie season. He started last year with two productive games (7/113/1 and 9/94 on 19 targets), but injuries led to 10 missed weeks and only one other showing of value (10/76). Shepard has a career 66.9% catch rate with low value in his yards per catch (11.1). He tore his Achilles in mid-December, putting his playing time early in the year at risk.

Fantasy outlook: If Shepard played 17 games, he would be the best wide receiver to own in New York due to his consistency factor in catches. Unfortunately, he has 20 missed games over the past three seasons while offering low-scoring ability. When healthy, Shepard will be a starting wideout for the Giants with 6/60 production in many games. I don’t expect him to be 100% until October.

Darius Slayton

Despite finishing with similar catches and yards over his first two seasons (48/740 and 50/751) with the Giants, Slayton was a tough start in fantasy leagues in most weeks in 2020 with a total of just three touchdowns (after eight in 2019) and a minimal opportunity in 11 contests (27 catches of his for 386 yards and one score on 56 targets).

Last year, Slayton finished with the second-most wide receiver snaps (536) on the Giants, but he was worthless in the fantasy market after the first two games (3/65 and 3/54/1). Ankle, hamstring and shoulder injuries led to four missed weeks and weaker results (26/339/2).

Fantasy outlook: At best, Slayton is an injury cover for one of the top wideouts on the Giants. New York lacks a top receiving option at tight end, inviting more chances for their wide receivers. Possible flash value in a couple of games with a healthy season.

Other Options: Wan’Dale Robinson, Rickie James, C.J. Board

Tight Ends

The tight end production for the Giants regressed in back-to-back seasons. They set three-year lows in catches (78), receiving yards (715) and targets (121). Based on their tight end options in 2022, New York will throw fewer balls their way again this season.

Ricky Seals-Jones

In the best two years of his five-year career in the NFL, Seals-Jones finished with low-ranking stats (34/343/1 and 30/271/2). Last year, Washington used him closer to the line of scrimmage, leading to growth in his career rate (61 – 50% over his first four seasons) and weaker results in yards per catch (9.0). His best value came over three games (5/41, 4/58/1, 6/51) from Weeks 5-7, when Washington gave him starting snaps.

Fantasy outlook: He projects as a rotational tight end option who will be found in the free agency pool in most leagues. At best, a short-term injury cover if Seals-Jones is getting starting snaps.

Jordan Akins

While playing with Deshaun Watson in 2019-20, Akins delivered his best two seasons (36/418/2 and 37/403/1) over 29 games. Last year, his role and opportunity led to 24 catches for 214 yards and no scores on 33 targets.

Other Options: Daniel Bellinger, Chris Myarick, Austin Allen

Kicker

Graham Gano

Gano made 87.4% of his field goals over the past eight seasons, with 27 of his 40 kicks from 50 yards or more going through the uprights. His long-range leg showed growth over the past two years (12-for-16), helping him make 60 of his 65 field goals. Over the past five seasons, he made 133 of 149 extra points.

Fantasy outlook: There will be times when Gano offers playable value, but he needs the Giants’ offense to move the ball better in 2022 to push higher up the kicker rankings.

Coaching

New York handed the team keys to Brian Daboll over the winter. He spent the past four seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Bills while holding the same position for four other years (Cleveland, Miami, and Kansas City). Daboll started his coaching career with the Patriots in 2000 and has been part of five Super Bowl wins and one college championship. He has 21 seasons of NFL coaching experience.

Mike Kafka made the jump from quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the Chiefs over the past two years to the Giants’ offensive coordinator. He’ll start the year at age 35 with five seasons of coaching experience. Kafka helped Kansas City win the Super Bowl in 2020.

New York ranked 31st in the league in yards allowed over the previous two seasons. They scored only 258 points (31st) last season.

The Giants swiped Don Martindale from the Ravens to run their defense. He held the same position from 2018-21 with Baltimore and in 2010 with the Broncos. Martindale has been in the NFL since 2004, with all of his experience coming on the defensive side of the ball.

Their defense finished 23rd in points allowed (416) and 21st in yards allowed.

Free Agency

New York’s top priority in free agency in the offseason was improving their offensive line – G Mark Glowinski, G Jon Feliciano, G Jamil Douglas and T Matt Gono. They lost G Will Hernandez to the Cardinals. The Giants signed Tyrod Taylor for quarterback depth. Their top losses were DT Austin Johnson, CB Keion Crossen, TE Evan Engram, CB James Bradberry, DE Lorenzo Carter, S Jabril Peppers and DT Justin Ellis.

Draft

With the Giants’ two first-round picks, they selected DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and T Evan Neal. They added two other guards (Joshua Ezeudu – 3.3, Marcus McKethan – 5.30). New York invested in five defensive players – CB Cordale Flott (3.17), S Dane Belton (4.9), LB Micah McFadden (5.3), DT DJ Davidson (5.4) and LB Darrian Beavers (6.3). In addition, the Giants added WR Wan’Dale Robinson (2.11) and TE Daniel Bellinger (4.7) to their offense.

Offensive Line

The Giants slipped to 24th in rushing yards (1,688) with four rushing touchdowns and only eight runs over 20 yards. Their ball carriers gained 4.0 yards per rush with 24.6 attempts per game.

New York finished 31st in passing yards (3,463), with a league-low 15 touchdowns plus 20 interceptions. They gained only 5.8 yards per pass attempt while allowing 38 sacks.

Their offensive line has two potential studs at left and right tackle. Andrew Thomas looks the part after showing excellent pass blocking over his first two seasons, but he did miss some time last year with a left ankle injury that required surgery. The rest of the line is in rebuild mode, with G Joshua Ezeudu having the highest ceiling. Overall, New York should protect the quarterback better with a chance to have a league-average offensive line.

Defense

New York dropped to 25th against the run (2,193 yards). They allowed 4.5 yards per carry, with runners scoring 15 touchdowns and gaining over 20 yards on five plays.

The Giants inched up to 15th in passing yards allowed (3,839) with 27 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. They finished with 34 sacks, with quarterbacks gaining 6.6 yards per pass attempt. New York allowed 42 catches of 20 yards or more.

Their defensive line has two players (Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams) with the potential to reach a higher level. They need Lawrence to clog up the run while Williams led the team in sacks (18) over the past two years. I’m intrigued by the nucleus of the Giants’ linebackers, especially on the outside (Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux). S Xavier McKinney is the top asset in the secondary. New York lacks impact players at cornerback, which will lead to problems in coverage in games when New York doesn’t get to the quarterback.

In the fantasy market, the Giants’ defense ranks poorly, but they do have the foundation to succeed on the defensive line and at linebacker. With an improved pass rush, New York should surprise at times in 2022.

