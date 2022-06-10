Kenny Golladay 2022 Fantasy Projections: Could Be a Value Play

After two productive seasons in Detroit (70/1,063/5 and 65/1,190/11), Kenny Golladay battled a hamstring issue early in 2020, and a hip injury led to him missing the final nine games. When on the field over four starts, he posted two 100-yard contests (4/105 and 6/114) with two other productive showings (6/57/1 and 4/62/1).

His first year with the Giants didn’t go well. During the 2021 season, Golladay battled a hamstring injury in August, followed by four other issues (hip, knee, groin and rib). He caught 17 of his 26 targets for 282 yards over the first four weeks, with one highlight game (6/116). After four games with no catches (three injured), Golladay never had a week with more than three catches or more than 55 yards receiving. He averaged only 5.2 targets over his final nine starts and a disappointing catch rate (42.6).

Golladay averaged 16.3 yards per catch in his career while gaining 20 yards or more on 58 of his 220 catches.

Fantasy outlook: With the Giants’ offense expected to rank poorly again this season, Golladay has an ADP of 134 on the NFFC in the early draft season as the 55th wideout. He brings big-play and scoring ability while having two WR2 seasons on his NFL resume. At a minimum, Golladay should catch 65 passes for 1,000 yards with five scores if he plays 17 games, making him a value buy in fantasy leagues.