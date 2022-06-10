Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
Tom Brady Does Not Deny the Miami Rumors, Reiterates Tampa Commitment
Tom Brady Does Not Deny the Miami Rumors, Reiterates Tampa Commitment

Kenny Golladay 2022 Fantasy Projections: Could Be a Value Play

Golladay’s stock has fallen the last two years, but he still has big-play potential and scoring ability.

After two productive seasons in Detroit (70/1,063/5 and 65/1,190/11), Kenny Golladay battled a hamstring issue early in 2020, and a hip injury led to him missing the final nine games. When on the field over four starts, he posted two 100-yard contests (4/105 and 6/114) with two other productive showings (6/57/1 and 4/62/1).

His first year with the Giants didn’t go well. During the 2021 season, Golladay battled a hamstring injury in August, followed by four other issues (hip, knee, groin and rib). He caught 17 of his 26 targets for 282 yards over the first four weeks, with one highlight game (6/116). After four games with no catches (three injured), Golladay never had a week with more than three catches or more than 55 yards receiving. He averaged only 5.2 targets over his final nine starts and a disappointing catch rate (42.6).

Golladay averaged 16.3 yards per catch in his career while gaining 20 yards or more on 58 of his 220 catches.

Fantasy outlook: With the Giants’ offense expected to rank poorly again this season, Golladay has an ADP of 134 on the NFFC in the early draft season as the 55th wideout. He brings big-play and scoring ability while having two WR2 seasons on his NFL resume. At a minimum, Golladay should catch 65 passes for 1,000 yards with five scores if he plays 17 games, making him a value buy in fantasy leagues.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Fantasy/Betting
New York Giants
New York Giants

YOU MAY LIKE

Saquon Barkley with with the Giants.
Play
Fantasy

Saquon Barkley 2022 Fantasy Projections: Ready for a Rebound

If he can stay healthy, 1,500 scrimmage yards is attainable for Barkley.

By Shawn Childs
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
NFL

Report: Raiders Extend Hunter Renfrow With Two-Year Deal

The 26-year-old caught 103 receptions last year, which is the second most by a receiver in franchise history.

By Madison Williams
Gegard Mousasi (blue gloves) celebrates his victory over Vitor Belfort during UFC 204 at Manchester Arena.
Play
MMA

Notebook: Gegard Discusses Possibility of a Bout vs. Adesanya

The middleweight champ is steamrolling through Bellator and had time to chat before headlining Bellator 282 on June 24.

By Justin Barrasso
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8)
Play
Fantasy

Daniel Jones 2022 Fantasy Projections: Room for Improvement

Can new head coach Brian Daboll do for the Giants QB what he did for Josh Allen in Buffalo?

By Shawn Childs
Weili Zhang fights Joanna Jedrzejczyk during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena.
Play
MMA

Weili Eyes Another Thriller in Jedrzejczyk Rematch at UFC 275

Weil rematches Joanna Jedrzejczyk on Saturday and promises to be less stubborn with a shot at the UFC's strawweight title on the line.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN’s Valtteri Bottas
Formula1

Fuel for Thought: Valtteri Bottas on Baku, Love of Coffee, More

The Finland native and co-owner of a coffee roastery reveals not only his coffee routine but how porpoising could play a role in Sunday’s grand prix.

By Madeline Coleman
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to his team during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics.
Play
NBA

How the NBA Playoffs Are a ‘Different Sport’

Steve Kerr and players around the league break down the difference between the regular season and postseason.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson and Dan Campbell in three separate photos.
NFL

Six Turnaround Candidates to Make the NFL Playoffs

A few teams that just missed the postseason last year, and one from much further down in the standings, have a chance to make the cut this season.

By Conor Orr