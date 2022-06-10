Daniel Jones 2022 Fantasy Projections: Room for Improvement

Over his first three seasons with the Giants, Daniel Jones has a 12-25 record with 45 passing touchdowns and 49 turnovers (29 interceptions and 36 fumbles – 20 lost). He adds value to the run game (172/1,000/5 – 5.8 yards per rush), but Jones has gained only 6.6 yards per pass attempt in his career. Five of his six 300-yard passing games came in his rookie season.

Last year he missed the final six matchups with a neck injury that didn’t require surgery. The Giants didn’t pick up his fifth-year option, putting Jones in a contract season. His only game of value in 2021 came in Week 2 (429/2) while failing to deliver more than two scores in any contest.

On the surface, New York has a high-volume pass-catching back (Saquon Barkley) and a big-play scoring wide receiver (Kenny Golladay), plus WR Kadarius Toney flashed in one game (10/196) in his rookie season. Jones also adds to his floor with help in the run game.

Fantasy outlook: In the early draft season in the National Fantasy Football Championship, Jones is the 25th-ranked quarterback with minimal playability. The Giants’ new head coach (Brian Daboll) helped QB Josh Allen soar in Buffalo, and their offensive coordinator (Mike Kafka) helped coach the high-profile passing attack in Kansas City. Jones has the talent to gain 4,000 combined yards with league average touchdowns if he makes 17 starts.

