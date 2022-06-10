Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
Deebo Samuel Expected to Attend 49ers Mandatory Minicamp, per Report
Deebo Samuel Expected to Attend 49ers Mandatory Minicamp, per Report

Daniel Jones 2022 Fantasy Projections: Room for Improvement

Can new head coach Brian Daboll do for the Giants QB what he did for Josh Allen in Buffalo?

Over his first three seasons with the GiantsDaniel Jones has a 12-25 record with 45 passing touchdowns and 49 turnovers (29 interceptions and 36 fumbles – 20 lost). He adds value to the run game (172/1,000/5 – 5.8 yards per rush), but Jones has gained only 6.6 yards per pass attempt in his career. Five of his six 300-yard passing games came in his rookie season.

Last year he missed the final six matchups with a neck injury that didn’t require surgery. The Giants didn’t pick up his fifth-year option, putting Jones in a contract season. His only game of value in 2021 came in Week 2 (429/2) while failing to deliver more than two scores in any contest.

On the surface, New York has a high-volume pass-catching back (Saquon Barkley) and a big-play scoring wide receiver (Kenny Golladay), plus WR Kadarius Toney flashed in one game (10/196) in his rookie season. Jones also adds to his floor with help in the run game.

Fantasy outlook: In the early draft season in the National Fantasy Football Championship, Jones is the 25th-ranked quarterback with minimal playability. The Giants’ new head coach (Brian Daboll) helped QB Josh Allen soar in Buffalo, and their offensive coordinator (Mike Kafka) helped coach the high-profile passing attack in Kansas City. Jones has the talent to gain 4,000 combined yards with league average touchdowns if he makes 17 starts.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Fantasy/Betting
New York Giants
New York Giants

YOU MAY LIKE

Weili Zhang fights Joanna Jedrzejczyk during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena.
MMA

Weili Eyes Another Thriller in Jedrzejczyk Rematch at UFC 275

Weil rematches Joanna Jedrzejczyk on Saturday and promises to be less stubborn with a shot at the UFC's strawweight title on the line.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN’s Valtteri Bottas
Formula1

Fuel for Thought: Valtteri Bottas on Baku, Love of Coffee, More

The Finland native and co-owner of a coffee roastery reveals not only his coffee routine but how porpoising could play a role in Sunday’s grand prix.

By Madeline Coleman
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to his team during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics.
Play
NBA

How the NBA Playoffs Are a ‘Different Sport’

Steve Kerr and players around the league break down the difference between the regular season and postseason.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson and Dan Campbell in three separate photos.
NFL

Six Turnaround Candidates to Make the NFL Playoffs

A few teams that just missed the postseason last year, and one from much further down in the standings, have a chance to make the cut this season.

By Conor Orr
GettyImages-1399675492 copy
NBA

Where You See Sports, He Sees Art

Meet the man behind the star social media account of the NBA playoffs: Art But Make it Sports.

By Dan Falkenheim
dCOVcaddyshack_H just text
Media

The Inside Story of the ‘Caddyshack’ Theme Song

Kenny Loggins’s iconic—and Dylan-inspired!—theme song, “I’m Alright,” catapulted a golf movie, kicked off a rock ’n’ roll feud and created a particularly boozy Grammys moment.

By Kenny Loggins
jay barker
College Football

Report: Former Alabama QB Barker Placed on Probation

Jay Barker, 49, was convicted Thursday of misdemeanor reckless endangerment not involving a weapon.

By Jelani Scott
Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman (24) celebrates after a single in the first inning of the second game of the championship series in the Women's College World Series between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns.
College

Oklahoma Blows Out Texas to Win Second Straight WCWS Title

The Sooners are Women’s College World Series champions for the sixth time in program history.

By Jelani Scott