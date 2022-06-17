Over his first two seasons with the Lions, D’Andre Swift has missed eight games. In 2021, he was on pace for 1,398 yards with nine touchdowns and 81 catches (274.8 fantasy points in PPR leagues). His missed time came from a shoulder injury while also having minimal snaps in Week 12 (three catches for nine yards).

When at his best, Swift gained over 100 combined yards in six matchups. The Lions gave him 19 touches per game over his first 10 starts. Detroit had him on the field for 73% of their plays. His consistency rating comes from his high floor in catches (six games with five catches or more).

Fantasy outlook: The two most important factors to consider when evaluating Swift are the potential improvement of this offense and how this coaching staff used the running back position in New Orleans. With an entire season of games, Swift has a chance at 300 touches for 1,700 yards with 10 scores and 85 catches, or a top-six running back. Swift is the ninth running back drafted in the NFFC in mid-June with an ADP of 15. I’m buying while understanding his injury risk.

