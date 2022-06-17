In his first season with the Lions, Jared Goff went 3-10-1 with three missed games due to oblique and knee issues. He was on pace for 4,000 combined yards and 23 touchdowns while showing strength in his completion rate (67.2). His weakness came in his yards per pass attempt (6.6), which regressed for the third straight year.

Goff passed for over 300 yards in only one matchup (338/3), in Week 1. Over his final 12 games, he had fewer than 225 passing yards in eight contests.

When at his best with the Rams from 2017-20, Goff went 42-20 with a trip to the Super Bowl in 2018. In 2019, he led the NFL in pass attempts (626).

Fantasy outlook: Based on weapons in the passing game, Goff should throw the ball over 600 times this year. To reach a higher ceiling in passing yards, he needs more length on his completions plus more touchdowns in the red zone. Goff ranks 27th in the early draft season in the National Fantasy Football Championship. I view him as a top 18 quarterback while on a path for 4,500 combined yards with about 28 scores.

