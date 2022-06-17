Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
Tom Brady Joins Sports Illustrated to Discuss His Brief Retirement, the Mannings, and How He Became a Social Media Star
Tom Brady Joins Sports Illustrated to Discuss His Brief Retirement, the Mannings, and How He Became a Social Media Star

Jared Goff 2022 Fantasy Projections: More Weapons Should Help

Lions QB likely to throw more in 2022, so ceiling could go up.

In his first season with the LionsJared Goff went 3-10-1 with three missed games due to oblique and knee issues. He was on pace for 4,000 combined yards and 23 touchdowns while showing strength in his completion rate (67.2). His weakness came in his yards per pass attempt (6.6), which regressed for the third straight year.

Goff passed for over 300 yards in only one matchup (338/3), in Week 1. Over his final 12 games, he had fewer than 225 passing yards in eight contests.

When at his best with the Rams from 2017-20, Goff went 42-20 with a trip to the Super Bowl in 2018. In 2019, he led the NFL in pass attempts (626).

Fantasy outlook: Based on weapons in the passing game, Goff should throw the ball over 600 times this year. To reach a higher ceiling in passing yards, he needs more length on his completions plus more touchdowns in the red zone. Goff ranks 27th in the early draft season in the National Fantasy Football Championship. I view him as a top 18 quarterback while on a path for 4,500 combined yards with about 28 scores.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Fantasy/Betting
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

YOU MAY LIKE

Stephen Curry celebrates Warriors NBA championship with the Larry O’Brien Trophy.
Play
Extra Mustard

Steph Curry Posts All-Time Tweet After Fourth NBA Title

An incredible flex by Steph hours after winning his first NBA Finals MVP award.

By Dan Lyons
Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Detroit Lions 2022 Fantasy Outlook: Jameson Williams Could Be the Difference

Rookie receiver could bring big-play potential to improving offense.

By Shawn Childs
Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Case Against Amon-Ra St. Brown

Following up such a productive rookie season will be no small feat.

By Michael Fabiano
dCOVnbaFINALwarriors.LO2
Play
NBA

Inside the Warriors’ Long-Awaited Return to Glory

Stephen Curry & Co. all had their moments of doubt along the way, but they never stopped believing.

By Howard Beck
Courtesy UFC (3)
MMA

Kattar's Redemption Tour Keeps Rolling on UFC Fight Night

The Vegas favorite seeks victory against another top-10 opponent in Saturday's headliner.

By Justin Barrasso
Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs with the ball.
Play
Fantasy

Amon-Ra St. Brown 2022 Fantasy Projections: Excellent Value

After strong finish to his rookie season, St. Brown could be a top 12 fantasy receiver.

By Shawn Childs
D'Andre Swift Lions
Play
Fantasy

D’Andre Swift 2022 Fantasy Projections: Value on the Rise

If he stays healthy, Swift could be a top six fantasy RB.

By Shawn Childs
Nicholas Latifi, Williams
Formula1

Fuel for Thought: Latifi on F1’s Canadian GP, Porpoising And More

Now in his third season in Formula One, the Canadian native finally has the chance to compete at his home country’s track in the pinnacle of motorsport.

By Madeline Coleman