Over 77 career starts, Jameis Winston has gone 33-44, with his only winning season coming in 2016 (9-7) with Tampa Bay. In 2019, Winston led the NFL in passing yards (5,109) with plenty of touchdowns (33) and attempts (626), but his incredibly high number of interceptions (30 – seventh-highest all-time) keeps his opponents in games too often. Last year with the Saints, with a questionable wide receiving corps, he went 5-2 with 1,336 combined yards (only 191 yards per game) with 15 touchdowns.

Despite underwhelming passing stats, Winston did post two impact games (31.10 and 30.55 fantasy points). His career completion rate (61.2) is well below the top quarterbacks in the game, but his success in this area would be significantly improved by throwing more balls to the running back position.

The key to Winston’s ceiling would be a healthy Michael Thomas. New Orleans added more weapons at wide receiver in the offense this offseason, setting up a structure in which they should return to their roots in the passing game. After blowing out his ACL in his left knee in late October, he looks to be on a path to start in Week 1.

Fantasy outlook: In late June, in the National Fantasy Football Championship, Winston is the 22nd quarterback. He is the clear-cut starter for New Orleans with a reasonable leash to keep the job even if he struggles early. I view him as a cheat QB1 for a fantasy drafter looking to gain an edge in depth at running back, wide receiver and tight end. His floor should be 4,500 combined yards with at least 30 touchdowns.

