Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
Fabiano's Fantasy Rookies to Watch in 2022
Fabiano's Fantasy Rookies to Watch in 2022

2022 Fantasy Football Forecast: Damien Harris Being Overlooked

The Patriots running back, heading into a contract year, is being ignored in fantasy drafts.

As the fantasy football draft season begins in earnest, we’ve asked all of SI Fantasy’s writers and editors to weigh in with their top picks in five key categories. Next up: SI Betting’s @Frankie_Fantasy

Top SleeperAllen Lazard, WR, Packers
With Davante Adams now in Las Vegas and Marquez Valdes-Scantling calling Kansas City home, Allen Lazard slides right into the WR1 role for Green Bay. With 224 targets up for grabs, fantasy managers should bank on Aaron Rodgers throwing to his most trusted option often in 2022. Hovering around Round 10 in early drafts, the former Iowa State Cyclone is ready to deliver solid value in his fifth season in the NFL.

Top Sleeper #2: Damien Harris, RB, Patriots
Damien Harris, a running back with top-15 upside, continues to be ignored in fantasy drafts. Last season, the powerful back quietly averaged 4.6 yards per carry while rushing for 15 touchdowns. One of the best angles to utilize in fantasy football is players heading into the final year of their contracts. Harris checks that box playing for a club that is predicated upon the run game.

Top RookieSkyy Moore, WR, Chiefs
You can easily place Jets running back Breece Hall here, but the presence of Michael Carter splitting carries takes me in a different direction. With Tyreek Hill now running routes in South Florida, how can you not fall in love with the player who was drafted to replace him? The former Western Michigan standout will receive plenty of targets running routes for the best quarterback in the NFL.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Biggest BustDarren Waller, TE, Raiders
Now that Derek Carr is reunited with his college teammate, Davante Adams, in Sin City, combined with Hunter Renfrow emerging from the slot, fantasy managers should expect a second consecutive disappointing season for Darren Waller in 2022. Over his last 11 games, Waller found the end zone only once and things will not get any easier this season with the NFL’s best red zone target now in town.

Comeback Player Travis Etienne, RB, Jaguars
The former Clemson Tigers star missed his entire rookie season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in the preseason. Etienne will be the Jaguars’ RB1 as incumbent James Robinson attempts to come back from a torn Achilles injury suffered late last season. If Etienne has a strong preseason showing, fantasy managers drafting in September will likely be forced to invest late second- or early third-round draft capital.

Late-Round QB: Matt Ryan, Colts
One of the players to potentially enjoy a change of scenery in 2022 is quarterback Matt Ryan. The veteran signal caller leaves Atlanta to play behind arguably the best offensive line in the NFL, while also inheriting an elite running back in Jonathan Taylor. With Taylor forcing opposing defenses to bring extra players into the box, Ryan is primed for a big season with emerging wideout Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie Alec Pierce as weapons in the passing game. Ryan is a player with tremendous upside who likely will be ignored on draft day. 

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Fantasy/Betting
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

YOU MAY LIKE

Three Ohio State football players sign autographs in 2021
Play
College Football

Year 1 of NIL Brought Curveballs and Chaos. Now What?

Twelve months after the flood gates opened, plenty has changed—and in ways many didn’t see coming.

By Richard Johnson
United States’ Kristie Mewis (22) celebrates with Megan Rapinoe scoring her side’s opening goal against Mexico during a CONCACAF Women’s Championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Soccer

Mewis’ Goal Lifts USWNT Past Mexico at Concacaf Women’s Championship

Monday’s victory comes four days after the U.S. women’s national team qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

By Associated Press
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after beating Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the final of the men’s singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Tennis

Novak Djokovic Celebrates in Frolic Around Centre Court With His Kids

The 35-year-old had some fun with two of his biggest fans after winning his seventh Wimbledon trophy.

By Jelani Scott
ronald acna
MLB

Acuña Jr., Alonso, Pujols to Participate in Home Run Derby

The Home Run Derby field is starting to come together, and it looks awfully strong.

By Nick Selbe
Whit Merrifield
MLB

MLB-Best Games Played Streak by Royals’ Whit Merrifield Ends

Cal Ripken Jr. can pop the champagne.

By Associated Press
Oct 3, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Forner Los Angeles Galaxy forward Landon Donovan speaks during a ceremony to induct him into the Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Los Angeles FC at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Report: USMNT Legend Landon Donovan Finalist To Take Over Earthquakes

The American soccer star played his first four MLS seasons with San Jose and guided the club to its only two MLS Cups.

By Jelani Scott
Valeri Nichushkin
NHL

Avalanche Re-Signs Winger Valeri Nichushkin With Eight-Year Deal

The NHL veteran agreed to a contract through the 2029–30 season.

By Thomas Neumann
Marion Barber with the Cowboys.
NFL

Report: Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber Died of Heat Stroke

He was found dead in his apartment at 38 years old.

By Joseph Salvador