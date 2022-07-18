Normally during the weeks leading up to NFL training camp, there are reports about players being in the “best shape of their lives.” This is not one of those reports. Quite the opposite.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette weighs close to 260 pounds, nearly 30 pounds more than his playing weight during last season.

Fournette, who finished as the No. 6 running back in PPR formats in 2021, did not report to the team’s voluntary Organized Team Activities but when he arrived for minicamp, the Tampa Bay coaches were “not happy” with the running back’s weight. Stroud also reported Fournette seemed to struggle with the heat and pointed to his physique as a possible cause during the team’s training sessions in June.

The 27-year-old rusher had one of his best seasons in the NFL last year. He produced 1,266 yards from scrimmage, caught 69 passes and scored 10 touchdowns. This off-season, he signed a three year contract worth $21 million.

Fournette is currently ranked 19th on Sports Illustrated’s PPR cheat sheet and was recently selected by Michael Fabiano in the fourth round of SI Fantasy’s 12-team super flex mock draft.

Other running backs on the Buccaneers depth chart include 2022 third-round pick Rachaad White, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, and Giovani Bernard. Given the competition (or lack thereof) in the Bucs backfield, Fournette is firmly cemented as Tampa Bay’s lead back and will remain one of the top targets for Tom Brady in the passing attack.

