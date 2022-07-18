Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
Fabiano's Fantasy Rookies to Watch in 2022
Fabiano's Fantasy Rookies to Watch in 2022

Leonard Fournette's Weight Not Worth Panicking Over in Fantasy Drafts

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is reportedly out of shape as training camp is set to open.

Normally during the weeks leading up to NFL training camp, there are reports about players being in the “best shape of their lives.” This is not one of those reports. Quite the opposite.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette weighs close to 260 pounds, nearly 30 pounds more than his playing weight during last season.

Fournette, who finished as the No. 6 running back in PPR formats in 2021, did not report to the team’s voluntary Organized Team Activities but when he arrived for minicamp, the Tampa Bay coaches were “not happy” with the running back’s weight. Stroud also reported Fournette seemed to struggle with the heat and pointed to his physique as a possible cause during the team’s training sessions in June.

The 27-year-old rusher had one of his best seasons in the NFL last year. He produced 1,266 yards from scrimmage, caught 69 passes and scored 10 touchdowns. This off-season, he signed a three year contract worth $21 million.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Fournette is currently ranked 19th on Sports Illustrated’s PPR cheat sheet and was recently selected by Michael Fabiano in the fourth round of SI Fantasy’s 12-team super flex mock draft.

Other running backs on the Buccaneers depth chart include 2022 third-round pick Rachaad White, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, and Giovani Bernard. Given the competition (or lack thereof) in the Bucs backfield, Fournette is firmly cemented as Tampa Bay’s lead back and will remain one of the top targets for Tom Brady in the passing attack.

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Fantasy/Betting

YOU MAY LIKE

Ravens running back JK Dobbins (27) is consoled by Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) while being placed on a cart after being injured against the Washington Football Team in the first quarter at FedExField.
NFL

JK Dobbins Goes on Twitter Rant After Report on Week 1 Status

The Ravens running back called out the reporter, who then doubled down on his statement.

By Joseph Salvador5 minutes ago
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz in game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs
Play
NBA

Do the Knicks Have Enough to Get Donovan Mitchell?

Trade talks between New York and Utah are reportedly ongoing.

By Howard Beck17 minutes ago
Moses Moody
Play
NBA

Biggest Sophomore Standouts at NBA Summer League

Summer League is over and several second-year players made notable strides.

By Michael Shapiro5 hours ago
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson attempts a pass during an OTA workout.
Play
NFL

Report: Watson Decision Could ‘Bump Up Against’ Browns Camp

The quarterback also reportedly plans to take legal action if the decision is a yearlong suspension.

By Zach Koons46 minutes ago
dave-roberts
Extra Mustard

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Left in the Dark Because of MLB Streaming

Dave Roberts says he couldn't watch MLB's Future’s Game because it wasn’t on TV

By Jimmy Traina1 hour ago
Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) works outs at AdventHealth Training Center.
Play
NFL

Report: Leonard Fournette Showed Up to Minicamp Overweight

Buccaneers coaches were reportedly not happy when the running back showed up to mandatory minicamp overweight.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey speaks at SEC media days.
Play
College Football

SEC Commish Says Adding Texas, Oklahoma Trumps Adding USC, UCLA

Speaking on the first day of the conference’s media days, Sankey gave his thoughts on the recent realignment moves.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball during minicamp.
Play
Betting

AFC East Futures: Hard to Bet Against the Bills

Buffalo is a heavy favorite to win the devision, but who has the best chance of sneaking in if they falter?

By Shawn Childs2 hours ago