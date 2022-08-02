Skip to main content
San Diego Padres Making Moves Ahead of Trade Deadline
Trade Deadline Betting/Fantasy Impact: Astros Acquire Trey Mancini, Christian Vazquez, Will Smith

In a flurry of moves, Houston shored up depth for a run at the World Series and we look at the fantasy ramifications.

On Monday, the undefined acquired 1B/DH/OF Trey Mancini from the Orioles as part of a three-team deal that sent OF Jose Siri to the Rays, RHP Chayce McDermott and RHP Seth Johnson to the Orioles. The Astros also acquired RHP Jayden Murray from the Rays.

Shortly after, the Astros also acquired C Christian Vazquez from the undefined in exchange for two minor leaguers.

In their final move on Monday evening, the Astros sent SP Jake Odorizzi to the Braves in exchange for a left-handed reliever, undefined.

Houston's lineup can be dangerous, but there was room for improvement, and the Astros found the help. Veteran Yuli Gurriel has underperformed this season, and Jake Meyers, though defensively strong, has not added much to the lineup. 35-year-old Michael Brantley remains on the IL with a lingering shoulder issue. Though invaluable behind the plate, Martin Maldonado has hit only .173 in 2022. Houston has averaged 4.48 runs per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

Mancini, the face of the Orioles organization and a fan favorite, has made headlines for not only beating stage three colon cancer but doing it in dramatic fashion, finishing second in the 2021 Home Run Derby a mere 16 months after having his tumor removed.

Mancini is a career .270 hitter with the versatility the Astros need to play first base, outfield, or DH.

Vazquez brings a strong bat and postseason experience to the club. With the news that Jason Castro may not be returning this season, and the lack of offensive ability from the catcher position in Houston, A catcher that can hit was a big need. The veteran backstop is a career .282 hitter that can also help guide the young pitching talent in Houston.

Mancini and Vazquez should be rostered in all fantasy baseball formats.

The Astros have been one of the best teams in baseball due mostly to their stellar pitching, including an AL Cy Young candidate in Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier, and Jose Urquidy, with Lance McCullers expected to return before the postseason. In acquiring Smith, the Astros added a veteran lefty to the bullpen, dealing veteran SP Odorizzi from their starting pitching depth.

Houston's bullpen currently owns the lowest ERA in the MLB (2.79). Astros starters have the second-best ERA in the league (3.17), trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Houston is now +188 to win the AL Pennant, behind the New York Yankees at +150 on SISB. Houston is +350 to win their first World Series since 2017, behind the Yankees (+320) and the Dodgers (+300).

I’ll take that value on Houston, please. 

