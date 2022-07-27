Despite winning 10 games, 2021 marked a down year for Clemson as the program failed to win the ACC championship for the first time since Florida State completed the three-peat in 2014. Oddsmakers expect Dabo Swinney will enjoy a bounce-back campaign and lead the Tigers to a potential 12th consecutive double-digit win season.

SI Sportsbook has installed the Tigers as prohibitive -143 favorites in an ACC conference that is more wide open than the betting odds indicate.

Clemson, the ACC champions in seven of the last 11 seasons, is tied for the fourth-lowest odds to win the national championship at +1200.

Miami, in Mario Cristobal’s first season, is expected to contend for the ACC crown with the second-lowest assigned betting odds to win the conference at +600. However, the expectations of a conference title appear daunting since the Hurricanes’ most difficult regular-season games against Texas A&M and Clemson are both on the road.

Pittsburgh rewarded bettors last season with one of the best against the spread (ATS) records (10-4) in NCAA football en route to winning the ACC championship for the first time in school history. This season, oddsmakers are not convinced Pat Narduzzi can repeat that success after losing quarterback Kenny Pickett to the NFL. The Panthers land as the fourth betting choice at +900 odds.

Clemson -143

Miami +600

NC State +800

Pittsburgh +900

North Carolina +1400

Wake Forest +1600

Virginia +2000

Florida State +2000

Louisville +2500

Boston College +2800

Virginia Tech +5000

Georgia Tech +10000

Syracuse +12500

Duke +25000

TOP CONTENDERS: Clemson Leads Pack

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +1200 (Fourth)

Regular-season betting win total: 10.5

Head coach: Dabo Swinney

Key players: QB DJ Uiagalelei, RB Will Shipley, WR Joseph Ngata

2021 records: 10-3 SU / 5-8 ATS

Handing DJ Uiagalelei the reins did not go as Swinney had planned as Clemson’s streak of six consecutive ACC championships ended last season. Although the Tigers need Uiagalelei to greatly improve his accuracy, they will again rely upon a dominant defense that led the ACC in points allowed last season (15.0 points per game).

The Atlantic Division title will likely come down to Clemson’s Week 4 and Week 5 showdowns with Wake Forest and NC State, but oddsmakers believe strongly in the Tigers and have installed them as heavy 10-point favorites in both matchups.

Clemson is favored by double digits in its first eight games and faces its biggest road test in Week 9 in South Bend as a three-point favorite against Notre Dame.

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +7500 (Tied-17th)

Regular-season betting win total: 8.5

Head coach: Mario Cristobal

Key players: QB Tyler Van Dyke, RB Henry Parrish Jr., WR Frank Ladson Jr.

2021 records: 7-5 SU / 6-6 ATS

Miami is favored to win the Coastal Division in Cristobal’s first season at the helm.

Sophomore quarterback Tyler Van Dyke’s home/road splits are something bettors need to notice. The emerging signal-caller thrived at home in his freshman campaign, posting a spectacular 14:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Bettors will get to test the road splits for Van Dyke in Week 3 when the Hurricanes head on the road to take on Texas A&M. The Aggies are 8.5-point favorites.

Miami, who is a 9.5-point home favorite over in-state rival Florida State on Nov. 5, is a noticeable 10-point underdog at Clemson two weeks later on Nov. 19.

The Hurricanes possessed the ACC’s eighth-worst defense last season, yielding the sixth-most points a game (28.4) and the seventh-most total yards per game (389.6).

On paper, it appears it will take Cristobal more than one season to get those areas of weakness cleaned up.

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +15000

Regular-season betting win total: 8.5

Head coach: Dave Doeren

Key players: QB Devin Leary, RB Jordan Houston, WR Devin Carter

2021 records: 9-3 SU / 7-5 ATS

The Wolfpack allowed the second-fewest amount of points in the ACC (19.7 points per game) on the strength of a stout run defense that surrendered only 124 rushing yards per game in 2021. Linebacker Drake Thomas, who led the club last season in tackles (99), sacks (6) and interceptions (6), returns to anchor the defense.

Quarterback Devin Leary has the fans in Raleigh with high hopes this season after an impressive 35:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Dave Doeren’s squad opens the season as a 10.5-point road favorite against East Carolina but finds itself as a 10-point road underdog one month later when it heads to Death Valley to take on Clemson. The Oct. 1 showdown with the preseason ACC betting favorites will likely decide earns the Atlantic Division hardware.

The Wolfpack close out the season with their annual meeting with North Carolina. North Carolina State, who has won four of the last six meetings and 10 of the last 15 overall with its in-state rival, have been installed as early four-point road favorites.

LONG SHOT: Pitt Still Can Compete Without Kenny Pickett

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +7500 (Tied-17th)

Regular-season betting win total: 8.5

Head coach: Pat Narduzzi

Key players: QB Kedon Slovis, RB Israel Abanikanda, WR Jared Wayne

2021 records: 11-3 SU / 10-4 ATS

The reigning ACC champions turn to USC transfer Kedon Slovis to pilot the offensive attack after Pickett moved on to the NFL.

The Panthers, who led the conference in scoring last season at 41.4 points per game, will also need to replace the massive production of star wideout Jordan Addison, who transferred to USC. The game-changing talent hauled in 100 receptions for 1,593 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in his sophomore season as Pickett’s top option.

The Panthers kick off the season as 6.5-point home favorites over West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl but are 3.5-point home underdogs in Week 2 against Tennessee. Narduzzi’s club is a one-point road underdog in Week 8 against North Carolina, but the regular-season finale at Miami could help decide the Coastal Division winner.

MOON SHOTS: Wake Forest Aims to Win Atlantic Division Again

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +15000

Regular-season betting win total: 7.5

Head coach: Mack Brown

Key players: QB Jacolby Criswell, RB British Brooks, WR Josh Downs

2021 records: 6-7 SU / 5-8 ATS

Respected money has targeted the under in North Carolina’s season win total of 7.5 wins, believing the projection is too high after losing quarterback Sam Howell.

Mack Brown should lead the Tar Heels to a 3-0 record entering their Week 4 home tilt with Notre Dame. However, facing Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and NC State in three of the final five games does not bode well for North Carolina to rebound from a 6-7 campaign that ended with a 38-21 loss to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +15000

Regular-season betting win total: 8.5

Head coach: Dave Clawson

Key players: QB Sam Hartman, RB Justice Ellison, WR A.T. Perry

2021 records: 11-3 SU / 7-7 ATS

The defending Atlantic Division champions return Sam Hartman at quarterback. Last season, the gunslinger took the next step in his collegiate progression by throwing for 39 touchdowns while adding 11 additional rushing scores.

While Wake Forest averaged the second-most points (41.0) per game in the ACC last year, it will need to make serious improvements on the defensive side of the ball after surrendering an eye-popping 202.0 rushing yards per game.

The Demon Deacons’ biggest test of the season comes in Week 4 when Clemson comes to town as 10-point road favorites. Dave Clawson will not have history on his side as Wake Forest has lost 13 consecutive meetings with the powerful Tigers.

REST OF THE FIELD: Florida State, Louisville Still Rebuilding

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +50000

Regular-season betting win total: 7.5

Head coach: Tony Elliott

Key players: QB Brennan Armstrong, RB Mike Hollins, WR Dontayvion Wicks

2021 records: 6-6 SU / 7-5 ATS

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +15000

Regular-season betting win total: 6.5

Head coach: Mike Norvell

Key players: QB Jordan Travis, RB Trey Benson, WR Mycah Pittman

2021 records: 5-7 SU / 6-6 ATS

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +50000

Regular-season betting win total: 6.5

Head coach: Scott Satterfield

Key players: QB Malik Cunningham, RB Trevion Cooley, WR Dee Wiggins

2021 records: 6-7 SU / 6-7 ATS

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +50000

Regular-season betting win total: 6.5

Head coach: Jeff Hafley

Key players: QB Phil Jurkovec, RB Pat Garwo III, WR Zay Flowers

2021 records: 6-6 SU / 6-6 ATS

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +25000

Regular-season betting win total: 6.5

Head coach: Brent Pry

Key players: QB Grant Wells, RB Malachi Thomas, WR Jadan Blue

2021 records: 6-7 SU / 5-8 ATS

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +100000

Regular-season betting win total: 3.5

Head coach: Geoff Collins

Key players: QB Jeff Sims, RB Dontae Smith, WR Malachi Carter

2021 records: 3-9 SU / 4-8 ATS

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +750000

Regular-season betting win total: 4.5

Head coach: Dino Babers

Key players: QB Garrett Shrader, RB Sean Tucker, WR Damien Alford

2021 records: 5-7 SU / 8-4 ATS

2022-23 NCAA championship odds: +750000

Regular-season betting win total: 3.5

Head coach: Mike Elko

Key players: QB Riley Leonard, RB Jordan Waters, WR Darrell Harding Jr.

2021 records: 3-9 SU / 4-8 ATS

