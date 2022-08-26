As we approach one of the biggest fantasy football draft weekends of the year, it's time to look at ADP risers and fallers at the wide receiver position. Preseason action has seen quite a few young pass-catchers moving quickly up the board while some veteran wideouts are losing ground.

Let’s see if we should buy the dip or fade the hype.

FANTASY FOOTBALL WR ADP RISERS



Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers

Doubs was on no one's list coming into the preseason, going largely undrafted at pick 278; however, since recording a touchdown in each of the Packers' two preseason games. Perhaps more importantly, though, he may have gotten the seal of approval from the reigning MVP, QB Aaron Rodgers who said of Doubs, "the standard for him is not going to be the standard for a normal rookie we've had here in the past." Yep, it sounds like a pretty good camp. With Davante Adams now in Las Vegas, plenty of targets are up for grabs, and Doubs is now going at an ADP of 143.

Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills

Who doesn't want a piece of this Buffalo offense- currently the Super Bowl favorites in Las Vegas? McKenzie looks like he is worth a pick, climbing up to 154 from 258 entering the month of August. Josh Allen has referred to him as "Little Muscle Hamster," and he's been making splash plays in camp. Youth should edge him past Jameson Crowder on the depth chart, and he's certainly worth a pick in the 13th round.

Nico Collins, Houston Texans

The Texans will be playing from behind a lot this year, which means Davis Mills will have to throw. Brandin Cooks is the veteran presence that should be getting the most attention, while Nico Collins could come up with some great grabs as he has in the preseason games. He averaged 12 yards per catch in Friday night's contest and looks to be firmly establishing himself as the team's No. 2 WR. Collins entered August at pick 208, and he's now being taken at pick 137.

George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

Diontae Johnson is the WR1 in Pittsburgh, but who is the number 2? Early reports from camp say Pickens could leap Chase Claypool on the depth chart. I'm not sure I buy all of that, and I like Claypool as a value at pick 110, but Pickens sure has looked good in preseason. The bigger question is who his QB will be, but then again, maybe it doesn't matter. Whether it's Trubisky or Pickett, Pickens has the skill set to be a real threat in the NFL. Pickens is now going as early as pick 117 after entering August at pick 191. Pick your side. Claypool or Pickens. You can't have both.

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

We're all counting on a big breakout season from Michael Pittman now that Matt Ryan and his arm are in town, but who is next in line? Slot receiver Parris Campbell has shown flashes of talent, but he's constantly limited by injury. Rookie Alec Pierce could be the guy that slides in across from big-bodied Michael Pittman and finds success as the WR2. The longer the Colts go without signing a veteran to replace T.Y. Hilton, the more Pierce will drift up the draft board. Pierce entered August at pick 197, now coming off the board at pick 163.

FANTASY FOOTBALL WR ADP FALLERS



Kenny Golladay, New York Giants

No wide receiver saw more targets without recording a single touchdown in 2021 than Kenny Golladay. It seems like positive regression has to be coming, right? Not so fast. Golladay didn't have a single catch- or a single target, despite playing 21 snaps in last Sunday’s contest. Maybe Daboll was sending a message to the veteran wideout when he recently said, “everybody’s got to earn their job, earn their role, do a good job of the things they need to do, and make the most of their opportunities when they get them.” Golladay’s ADP has fallen from 131 to 147 this week.

Russell Gage, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gage has an undisclosed leg injury that seems to have drafters worried. Me? I like the value again. Yes, Godwin is back at practice, and yes, they signed Julio Jones, but Gage has an opportunity to have a good share of the offense that threw for the most passing yards (5,229) in 2021.

