Fantasy Impact: Ravens Expected to Sign Running Back Kenyan Drake

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign recently released Raiders running back Kenyan Drake.

Drake will join a running back room with J.K. Dobbins, MIke Davis, rookie Tyler Badie and Justice Hill. Gus Edwards begins the season on the PUP list, and will miss at least the first four games of the season.

This move should not come as a major surprise. Both Dobbins (ACL) and Hill (Achilles) are returning from injury and Davis is a 29-year-old back that averaged only 3.6 yards per attempt with Atlanta in 2021.

Drake finished last season with only 254 rushing yards on 63 attempts, but he was ranked the fourth-best RB as a receiver by PFF. In 2019-20, he logged 2,254 total yards from scrimmage, and his career average yards per attempt is 4.46.

The 28-year-old Drake adds depth to a team that has long favored the ground game. He should be productive in the third-down role for the Ravens with Dobbins leading this backfield.

Due to a series of injuries, Ravens running backs rushed for only a combined 1,353 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021. Expect that number to improve with Dobbins and Drake ready to start the season and Edwards returning mid-season.

In 2020, Ravens running backs combined for 1,887 yards on the ground (fifth most) and 17 rushing TDs (T-4th).

Drake is going largely undrafted in fantasy football leagues, and is worth a late-round pick as he will certainly have an opportunity to start the season. Dobbins is currently coming off the board in the fourth round – but Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has been less than emphatic when asked if Dobbins will be 100% in Week 1. The Drake addition should not affect his value. Continue to draft Dobbins in the fourth with confidence, and should his ADP fall, scoop up the value.

