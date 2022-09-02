With fantasy football drafts popping off in the millions in the coming days, I wanted to make sure you were 100% ready even though some players aren't 100% healthy. Let's take a look at the pool of players who would likely be listed as questionable heading into the final Week 1 descent.

TE Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

It was announced Wednesday that the Vegas tight end would be returning to practice after missing extended time with an injured hamstring. Coincidentally, Waller signed with a new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, as his continues to push for a new contract, although he's signed through the 2023 season. Despite a somewhat disappointing 2021 season, Waller is the TE4 in Michael Fabiano's PPR rankings. His Week 1 status isn't nailed down yet; however, he's on track to play.



Fabiano rank: TE4

My rank: TE6

ADP: 55, TE5



QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

In late July, Burrow went under the knife for an appendectomy. That's right, he had to go through a ruptured appendix. The third-year quarterback wasn't cleared to throw the football for two weeks after the surgery and it was reported he lost some weight and the team put together a plan to get his nutrition and lifting schedules back on track. In 2020, COVID disrupted his preseason and a year ago, he only played in one series following the recovery from knee surgery. With Week 1 on the horizon, all systems are go. Burrow is scheduled to play against the Steelers.



Fabiano rank: QB7

My rank: QB5

ADP: 58, QB7

WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Like his signal-caller teammate, Higgins is also on the mend after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum. He didn't really start practicing until Aug. 14 and was held out from practice as recently as this past Wednesday. I would err on the side of caution for Week 1. The labrum is a piece of cartilage attached to the shoulder socket and receivers certainly need a full range of motion with their shoulders to catch the football. This injury doesn't concern me, per se, but I do believe the Bengals will spread it around more this year so I'm a tiny bit lower than consensus on him.



Fabiano rank: WR14

My rank: WR16

ADP: 35, WR13

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Red herring alert! Stafford appeared in back-to-back full practices a couple weeks back and the earlier preseason concerns about him having some mystery elbow injury or tendonitis appear to have been overblown. Don't fade any of the Rams supporting cast as Stafford looks on track to play in Week 1.



Fabiano rank: QB12

My rank: QB11

ADP: 101, QB12



RB Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

It was casually announced that Harris had been resting and healing from a Lisfranc sprain throughout training camp upon his preseason debut last Sunday. He started that Steelers preseason finale against the Lions, so Pittsburgh must feel very confident about his Week 1 health. While it's understandable to be nervous about the QB situation between Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, I'm not too worried. I trust either signal-caller to make check-down passes and two-yard dump-offs to Harris early and often.



Fabiano rank: RB4

My rank: RB5

ADP: 7, RB4

WR Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

A bruise (I've also seen it described as a contusion) behind his knee has held Samuel out from practice since last Sunday. It's not surprising for the 49ers to take full precautions with just days before their Week 1 debut against the Bears on the road. All the reporting says it's not serious and he's still been able to work on his conditioning. I'm full steam ahead on Samuel and he cracks my top five at the position.



Fabiano rank: WR7

My rank: WR5

ADP: 16, WR6

WR Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have kept Gallup on the active roster, meaning they likely believe he could return before Week 4, since he'd have to sit the first four weeks if placed on the physically unable to perform list. Their optimism gives me optimism that he'll play, I just don't believe he'll be all the way back to 100%. Dallas can lean on CeeDee Lamb, Dalton Schultz and Jalen Tolbert, a promising rookie getting some looks as a potential fantasy deep sleeper. Kudos to Gallup's seemingly fortuitous early return, I just won't be buying in this year.



Fabiano rank: WR47

My rank: WR52

ADP: 124, WR50



RB J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens

This is a tricky situation. The Ravens signed Kenyan Drake, and head coach John Harbaugh said the move wasn't "an indication that Dobbins won't be ready" for the regular season opener vs. the New York Jets. Sure thing, John. The team will also be without Gus Edwards (knee) as he is on the team's PUP list. Baltimore also added Mike Davis in May and still has backup Justice Hill on the roster. It's interesting that Dobbins’s ACL injury was so long ago, compared to guys like Chris Godwin (stay tuned), yet we're still waiting for the full go-ahead. I like Dobbins a lot and if given 17 games, he's a special blend of talent mixed with a serious volume of opportunity being the primary runner in this offense. I'm bullish on him and am willing to take a risk as long as he's my RB2. By Week 13, RB2s are a dime-a-dozen with injuries and bye weeks in full swing. I'm sure he'll be looking like he's carved out of wood by midseason.



Fabiano rank: RB14

My rank: RB12

ADP: 35, RB13



WR Chris Godwin, undefined

The Bucs receiver tore his ACL last December but has made a miraculous recovery and avoided being placed on the physically unable to perform list, which would have sidelined him for a minimum of four games. Godwin didn’t participate in any of Tampa Bay’s preseason games and was limited in training camp but all signs point to Godwin being ready to not only play, but actually start for the Buccaneers in Week 1. According to the latest Average Draft Position data, the Bucs playmaker is coming off the board as WR26, which falls directly in line with where Sports Illustrated has him ranked on our cheat sheet. -- Bill Enright - SI Fantasy/Betting, Managing Editor

Fabiano rank: WR27

My rank: WR24

ADP: 64, WR25

