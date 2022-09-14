Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 Quarterbacks

1. Josh Allen vs. Titans

2. Patrick Mahomes vs. Chargers (TNF)

3. Justin Herbert at Chiefs (TNF)

4. Jalen Hurts vs. Vikings

5. Lamar Jackson vs. Dolphins

6. Kyler Murray at Raiders

7. Derek Carr vs. Cardinals

8. Russell Wilson vs. Texans

9. Matthew Stafford vs. Falcons

10. Tom Brady at Saints

Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS & TEAM DEFENSES

Week 2 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Scott Galvin/USA TODAY Sports

Start of the Week

Derek Carr vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Carr, listed as a sit ‘em last week, finished with just 13.8 fantasy points in a loss to the Chargers. He’s struggled in his career against the Bolts, however, and he did prove that his rapport with Davante Adams remains from their collegiate days. I expect Carr to post a better line against the Cardinals, who allowed just five touchdowns to Patrick Mahomes.

Start ‘Em

Matthew Stafford vs. Falcons (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Stafford put up a major stink bomb in the opener, posting just 7.8 fantasy points in a loss to the Bills. I think he’ll bounce back though, as the Rams host a Falcons defense that allowed 21.7 points to Jameis Winston last week. Atlanta has also surrendered the seventh-most points (18.8 PPG) to opposing quarterbacks dating back to Week 12 of last season.

Kirk Cousins at Eagles (Mon. 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC): Cousins had a nice start to the season, posting 277 yards, two touchdowns and 19.1 fantasy points in a win over the Packers. I think he’ll score in that range this week against the Eagles in a game that has an over/under of 51.5 on SI Sportsbook. Cousins has also averaged a very respectable 18.1 fantasy points in his last 16 contests on the road.

Russell Wilson vs. Texans (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Wilson lost his first game as a Bronco (ironically, against the Seahawks), but he did score 17.8 fantasy points. I’d keep him active, as coach Nathaniel Hackett did let him cook with 42 pass attempts. The Texans haven’t been bad against quarterbacks lately, but the position has averaged the 12th-most points against them in their last eight games.

Carson Wentz at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Wentz can be difficult to trust, but he is coming off a stout, 27.7 fantasy point performance in a win over the Jaguars. He also has a positive matchup next on the schedule against a Lions defense that allowed nearly 25 fantasy points to Jalen Hurts last week. In their last eight games dating back to last year, Detroit has allowed the fifth-most points to quarterbacks.

More Starts

Tom Brady at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Trey Lance vs. Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Aaron Rodgers vs. Bears (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

DFS Bargains

Carson Wentz at Lions ($5,800)

Trey Lance vs. Seahawks ($5,700)

Matt Ryan at Jaguars ($5,500)

Week 2 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Tua Tagovailoa at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tagovailoa looked good in his 2022 debut, posting 270 yards, one touchdown and a 104.4 passer rating in a win over the Patriots. However, he still failed to score 15 or more points for the eighth time in his last 14 games dating back to last season. He’ll remain no more than a superflex in this week’s game in Baltimore against an improved Ravens defense.

Sit ‘Em

Ryan Tannehill at Bills (Mon. 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Tannehill finished 10th in points among quarterbacks last week, passing for 266 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Giants. I’m expecting him to take a step back this week though, as the Bills have one of the top defenses in the league. In fact, they’ve surrendered the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks since Week 12, 2021.

Jameis Winston vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Winston made good on his start ‘em status last week, scoring 21.7 fantasy points in a win over the Falcons. I’d avoid him outside of superflex leagues this week though, as the Saints host the Bucs. I know it’s a “revenge game,” but Tampa Bay has a top defense that’s given up an average of 15.7 fantasy points to quarterbacks in their last eight games.

Baker Mayfield at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Mayfield scored a very respectable 18 fantasy points in a loss to the Browns, but his final totals were aided by a rushing touchdown (his first in his last 12 games). He’s no more than a No. 2 quarterback this week, as the Panthers travel north to face the Giants. In their last eight games, Big Blue has surrendered an average of just 13.9 fantasy points to the position.

Marcus Mariota at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Mariota was a huge surprise for fantasy fans in superflex leagues last week, scoring 19.8 fantasy points in a loss to the Saints. He did most of his damage as a runner, rushing for 72 yards and one score. That won’t be the case this week, however, as he’ll face an angry Rams team that was blown out at home in their opener. Don’t chase the points, folks.

More Sits

Justin Fields at Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Trevor Lawrence vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Davis Mills at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Marcus Mariota at Rams ($5,600)

Jameis Winston vs. Buccaneers ($5,500)

Baker Mayfield at Giants ($5,300)

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business to help you win a fantasy championship!