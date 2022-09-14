Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 Team Defenses

1. Packers D/ST vs. Bears

2. Rams D/ST vs. Falcons

3. 49ers D/ST vs. Seahawks

4. Broncos D/ST vs. Texans

5. Bills D/ST vs. Titans (MNF)

6. Browns D/ST vs. Jets

7. Bengals D/ST vs. Cowboys

8. Colts D/ST at Jaguars

9. Buccaneers D/ST at Saints

10. Steelers D/ST vs. Patriots

Week 2 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

49ers D/ST vs. Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Niners defense scored just five fantasy points in a bad loss to the Bears, but I think it’ll bounce back at home against Geno Smith and the Seahawks. Smith was good on Monday night, but he’s still prone to turnovers and will see plenty of pressure in this NFC West contest.

Start ‘Em

Rams D/ST vs. Falcons (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Rams allowed 31 points to the Bills last week, but a home matchup against Atlanta will be far less daunting. Los Angeles should have some added motivation after being embarrassed in front of a national audience in their opener, so expect Aaron Donald and crew to rebound.

More Starts

Broncos D/ST vs. Texans (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Browns D/ST vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Bengals D/ST vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Steelers D/ST vs. Patriots ($2,800)

Bengals D/ST vs. Cowboys ($2,200)

Week 2 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Saints D/ST vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Saints looked bad defensively last week, giving up 26 points to Marcus Mariota and a Falcons offense that doesn’t have a ton of playmakers. I’d fade this unit this week, too, as Tom Brady and the Bucs come to town. Tampa Bay has just seven giveaways in their last eight games.

Sit ‘Em

Vikings D/ST at Eagles (Mon. 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC): The Vikings D/ST scored 12 fantasy points against the Packers last week, but I’d keep this unit on the sidelines in what could be a barnburner in Philadelphia. SI Sportsbook has the over/under at 51.5, and the Eagles have committed just seven giveaways since Week 12 2021.

More Sits

Chargers D/ST at Chiefs (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, Amazon)

Titans D/ST at Bills (Mon. 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Cardinals D/ST at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Giants D/ST vs. Panthers ($3,200)

Commanders D/ST at Lions ($2,700)

Fabs Top 10 Kickers

1. Tyler Bass vs. Titans (MNF)

2. Justin Tucker vs. Dolphins

3. Harrison Butker vs. Chargers (TNF)

4. Daniel Carlson vs. Cardinals

5. Matt Gay vs. Falcons

6. Evan McPherson vs. Cowboys

7. Ryan Succop at Saints

8. Brandon McManus vs. Texans

9. Cade York vs. Jets

10. Jake Elliott vs. Vikings (MNF)

Week 2 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Cade York vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): York had a terrific NFL debut, hitting four field goals including the game winner against the Panthers. I’d grab him off the wire and start him against the Jets. Their defense has surrendered at least seven points to kickers in six of their last seven games, including four with at least nine points.

More Starts

Evan McPherson vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Ryan Succop at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Jake Elliott vs. Vikings (Mon. 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Week 2 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Chris Boswell vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Boswell scored 13 fantasy points in a wild win in Cincinnati, including the game winner in overtime. Still, this week’s big game against New England could be a low-scoring affair. The Patriots have also allowed an average of just 6.3 points to kickers in their last seven contests.

More Sits

Wil Lutz vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Jason Sanders at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Mason Crosby vs. Bears (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business to help you win a fantasy championship!