Week 2 Injury Roundup: Mac Jones, Najee Harris Trending Up

Here’s a second look at some of the latest news surrounding notable fantasy players heading into Week 2. Upon writing this, not every team's Friday practice report was released yet, so that's something to monitor ahead of this week's action.

Quarterbacks

Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Jones did not practice on Thursday due to illness (upset stomach) and it's not believed to be COVID-19 related. He is back at the team facility Friday and appears ready to go for Week 2.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

The good news is the Chargers don't play for another nine days. The bad news is Herbert already underwent X-rays to his ribs after taking a big hit from Chiefs DE Mike Danna during Thursday night's 27-24 loss. He was visibly wincing at the end of the game and after the game when shaking hands. We don't yet know the extent of the injury but it could be a tough stretch for Herbert if he returns in Week 3. The Chargers also lost C Corey Linsley (knee) after halftime and RT Trey Pipkins was sidelined in the second half (ankle).

Running Backs

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

Harris practiced in full on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. That trend likely has him on track to play in Week 2 versus the Patriots. Barring another setback, Harris is safe for your fantasy lineups, although New England does present one of the toughest run defenses in the NFL.

D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

It was a dreaded DNP--did not practice--for Swift on Thursday. After a magical Week 1, we should be a little concerned. The Lions brought up RB Justin Jackson from the practice squad and I imagine Swift will be a game-time decision against the Commanders on Sunday.

Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fournette was limited for his third consecutive practice on Friday. Although the Saints defense got eaten up in Week 1 by the Falcons run game, I'd be a little worried about starting Fournette with a tight hamstring in Week 2. The Saints defensive front is going to be playing with something to prove.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Speaking of the Saints, Kamara did not practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. Again, this practice regression is usually a bad sign for his chances to play this week. The Bucs limited the Cowboys to just 71 rushing yards in Week 1, so Kamara doesn't have the best matchup even if he does play.

Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks

Walker is on track to play this week although it'll be interesting to watch his usage. Rashaad Penny had a couple nice moments, but only produced 60 yards on 12 carries, plus two receptions for seven yards. San Francisco is on the schedule in Week 2 and it's unlikely a split backfield against a formidable defense will produce meaningful fantasy points.

J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens

Dobbins logged a full practice on Thursday and looks poised to see the field in Week 2 against the Dolphins. We haven't seen Dobbins in a regular-season game since 2020 after he tore his ACL in the final preseason game in 2021. I hope we can all agree we're rooting for him to be healthy and productive this season. If that's the case, I think he's the clear starting back in this run-dominant offense and could have high RB2 scoring potential every week.

Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders

He likely won't play too soon, but the promising rookie was already back on the practice field on Thursday. What's there not to like about this guy? I stick by my prediction that he could be the first player ever to win rookie of the year and comeback player of the year. O.K., that probably won't happen but it's a fun thought. There's no timetable for his return, although he clears injured reserve in Week 5.

Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts

Pittman did not practice on Thursday (quad) after a limited practice on Wednesday. We typically want to see more participation as the week progresses so not a good sign on its face. The Colts conducted a walk-through on Friday, not a full practice, so we'll have to continue to monitor Pittman's status up until kickoff since there's likely little new information to come out Friday.

Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Julio Jones - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On Thursday, the trio didn't practice and lucky for us, Evans and Jones returned to practice on Friday. Godwin did not. This team is dinged up across the board and given Tom Brady's penchant to spread the ball around, you have to hope for the best that the fantasy gods smile upon you. Jones ran routes on 75.8% of Brady's dropbacks with an 18.5% target share. Not to be outdone, Evans saw a 25.9% target share so I believe that pair will continue to feast with Godwin out.

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Higgins returned to practice Friday after taking a personal day on Thursday and being limited on Wednesday. He seems to be progressing fine through the concussion protocol after having his bell rung in Week 1.

Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals

Moore has been sidelined with a hamstring injury suffered in a practice ahead of Week 1's game against the Chiefs. It's believed Moore will remain out for an extended period. Keep an eye on Greg Dortch, a 2019 UDFA out of Wake Forest who led the team in targets, receptions and yards in Week 1. He will see lots of playing time alongside Marquise Brown and A.J. Green.

Tight Ends

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Kittle is not likely to play in Week 2 against the Seahawks. He's still battling a groin injury and Friday marks his third straight DNP.

Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals

Ertz did not practice on Wednesday but returned in full on Thursday. He's on track to play. He wasn't asked to do a whole lot in Week 1, playing in 57.6% of the snaps. A meager 11.1% target share needs to improve and he'll get that chance against the Raiders in a good, but not great Week 2 matchup.

