There are quite a few shifts to my Week 2 tight end rankings and projections. It's a bit reactionary but you can't ignore performance and cling to preseason beliefs. Dawson Knox and Dalton Schultz get a small bump up in my early Week projections while guys like Dallas Goedert, T.J. Hockenson and Pat Freiermuth see a minor downgrade due to matchup. Unless you have a stud at the position, it's likely best to take a streamer's approach and lean hard into favorable matchups or games with high-scoring over/under totals. If Vegas thinks lots of points on the board, it's probably going to happen!

You'll also notice more dramatic downward shifts for guys like Cole Kmet, Mike Gesicki and Irv Smith. Just because a tight end was a borderline top-12 option coming into the season, that doesn't mean it'll stick. Do your best to be patient at the position but don't settle if there's a better option available to you.

Updated: September 14, 2022

WEEK 2 TIGHT END PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

