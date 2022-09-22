Another intense slate of NFL action is surely on tap in Week 3. So many expectations subverted, so many pleasant surprises. I hope the fantasy gods have been in your corner! I'm back again to help you make those tough lineup decisions and they'll only get tougher once bye weeks begin in Week 6.

Meanwhile, there are a few potential high-scoring games that I'm keeping my eyes on and taking into special consideration this week. The game with the highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook is from the Lions vs. Vikings matchup (O/U 53). Just behind that total is the AFC East divisional matchup between the Bills and Dolphins (O/U 52.5). How impressive has Buffalo been? Wow. Next highest point total is the game between the Chiefs and Colts (O/U 50.5).

On the flip side, the lowest point totals are Steelers vs. Browns (O/U 38.5), Cowboys vs. Giants (O/U 39) and Texans vs. Bears (O/U 40).

Week 3 running back rankings (PPR)

Week 3 running back rankings (PPR)

Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. KC) Christian McCaffrey, CAR (vs. NO) Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. DAL) Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. JAC) D'Andre Swift, DET (at MIN) Joe Mixon, CIN (at NYJ) Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. LV) Dalvin Cook, MIN (at DET) Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. GB) Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. PIT) Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. SF) David Montgomery, CHI (vs. HOU) Aaron Jones, GB (at TB) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at IND) Najee Harris, PIT (at CLE) Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. PHI) Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. PIT) Josh Jacobs, LV (at TEN) James Robinson, JAC (at LAC) Michael Carter, NYJ (vs. CIN) Darrell Henderson, LAR (at ARI) Dameon Pierce, HOU (at CHI) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at NYG) Tony Pollard, DAL (at NYG) Miles Sanders, PHI (at WAS) A.J. Dillon, GB (at TB) Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (at SEA) Jeff Wilson Jr., SF (at DEN) Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. CIN) Damien Harris, NE (vs. BAL) Travis Etienne, JAC (at LAC) Darrel Williams, ARI (at TEN) Cam Akers, LAR (at MIA) Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. ATL) Chase Edmonds, MIA (vs. BUF) Rashaad Penny, SEA (vs. BAL) Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. SF) Mark Ingram, NO (at CAR) Jamaal Williams, DET (at MIN) Melvin Gordon, DEN (vs. KC) Nyheim Hines, IND (at ARI) Raheem Mostert, MIA (vs. BUF) Eno Benjamin, ARI (vs. LAR) Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. IND) J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. PHI) Khalil Herbert, CHI (vs. HOU) Zack Moss, BUF (at MIA) Ken Walker, SEA (vs. ATL) Rex Burkhead, HOU (at CHI) Kenyan Drake, BAL (at NE) Rachaad White, TB (vs. GB) Ameer Abdullah, LV (at TEN) Tyler Allgeier, ATL (at CLE) Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (at WAS) Joshua Kelley, LAC (vs. JAC) Samaje Perine, CIN (at NYJ) Tony Jones, NO (at CAR) Travis Homer, SEA (vs. ATL) Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. DET) Justice Hill, BAL (at NE)

