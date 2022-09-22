Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

Another intense slate of NFL action is surely on tap in Week 3. So many expectations subverted, so many pleasant surprises. I hope the fantasy gods have been in your corner! I'm back again to help you make those tough lineup decisions and they'll only get tougher once bye weeks begin in Week 6.

Meanwhile, there are a few potential high-scoring games that I'm keeping my eyes on and taking into special consideration this week. The game with the highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook is from the Lions vs. Vikings matchup (O/U 53). Just behind that total is the AFC East divisional matchup between the Bills and Dolphins (O/U 52.5). How impressive has Buffalo been? Wow. Next highest point total is the game between the Chiefs and Colts (O/U 50.5).

On the flip side, the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Steelers vs. Browns (O/U 38.5), Cowboys vs. Giants (O/U 39) and Texans vs. Bears (O/U 40).

My rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | FLEX | K | DST

Week 3 wide receiver rankings (PPR):

Cooper Kupp, LAR (at ARI) Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. DET) Stefon Diggs, BUF (at MIA) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at NYJ) Davante Adams, LV (at TEN) Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. BUF) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at MIN) A.J. Brown, PHI (at WAS) Deebo Samuel, SF (at DEN) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. KC) Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. SF) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. BUF) Mike Williams, LAC (vs. JAC) Tee Higgins, CIN (at NYJ) Christian Kirk, JAC (at LAC) Brandin Cooks, HOU (at CHI) Marquise Brown, ARI (vs. LAR) Drake London, ATL (at SEA) D.J. Moore, CAR (vs. NO) Michael Thomas, NO (at CAR) Diontae Johnson, PIT (at CLE) Gabriel Davis, BUF (at MIA) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at NYG) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (vs. ATL) Rashod Bateman, BAL (at NE) Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. PHI) Allen Robinson, LAR (at ARI) Amari Cooper, CLE (vs. PIT) Curtis Samuel, WAS (at PHI) Adam Thielen, MIN (at DET) Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. ATL) Garrett Wilson, NYJ (vs. CIN) JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC (at IND) Darnell Mooney, CHI (vs. HOU) Hunter Renfrow, LV (at TEN) Jakobi Meyers, NE (vs. BAL) Elijah Moore, NYJ (vs. CIN) Julio Jones, TB (vs. GB) Noah Brown, DAL (at NYG) Josh Palmer, LAC (vs. JAC) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at DEN) Jahan Dotson, WAS (vs. PHI) Treylon Burks, TEN (vs. LV) Devonta Smith, PHI (at WAS) Greg Dortch, ARI (vs. LAR) Sterling Shepard, NYG (vs. DAL) Chris Olave, NO (ar CAR) Allen Lazard, GB (at TB) Jarvis Landry, NO (at CAR) Robbie Anderson, CAR (vs. NO) Russell Gage, TB (vs. GB) Corey Davis, NYJ (vs. CIN) D.J. Chark, DET (at MIN) Breshad Perriman, TB (vs. GB) Zay Jones, JAC (at LAC) Chase Claypool, PIT (at CLE) Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (at IND) Tyler Boyd, CIN (at NYJ) DeAndre Carter, LAC (vs. JAC) Richie James, NYG (vs. DAL)

Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS & TEAM DEFENSES

More fantasy & NFL coverage: