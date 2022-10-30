Good morning and happy Halloween eve. For the third time this season, NFL Sunday kicks off a few hours earlier than usual with yet another London game.

The Broncos and Jaguars get the action underway across the pond soon enough. Let’s get into what you need to know before that happens.

Who’s In, Out and Still Questionable

It’s a relatively light injury week at quarterback and running back, though byes for the Chiefs and Chargers certainly sting. The same can’t be said at wide receiver, with two of the top players at the position ruled out and a few more still carrying questionable designations heading into Sunday.

Keep reading for the latest injury reports and remember to keep checking for updates on your players’ status as kickoff approaches.

Quarterbacks

Ryan Tannehill, Titans: OUT (ankle)

Running backs

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys: DOUBTFUL (knee/thigh)

D’Andre Swift, Lions: ACTIVE (shoulder)

James Conner, Cardinals: OUT (ribs)

Chuba Hubbard, Panthers: OUT (ankle)

Cam Akers, Rams: OUT (personal)

David Reginek/USA TODAY Sports

Wide receivers

Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals: OUT (hip)

Davante Adams, Raiders: QUESTIONABLE (illness), expected to play

Deebo Samuel, 49ers: OUT (hamstring)

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions: QUESTIONABLE (concussion), will play

Tyler Lockett, Seahawks: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring/ribs), game-time decision

DK Metcalf, Seahawks: QUESTIONABLE (knee), expected to play

Brandin Cooks, Texans: QUESTIONABLE (wrist), expected to play

Michael Thomas, Saints: OUT (foot)

Jarvis Landry, Saints: OUT (ankle)

Noah Brown, Cowboys: QUESTIONABLE (foot)

Mack Hollins, Raiders: QUESTIONABLE (heel)

Van Jefferson, Rams: ACTIVE (knee)

Corey Davis, Jets: OUT (knee)

Jahan Dotson, Commanders: OUT (hamstring)

Tight ends

David Njoku, Browns: OUT (ankle)

Dalton Schultz, Cowboys: QUESTIONABLE (knee), expected to play

Darren Waller, Raiders: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

Juwan Johnson, Saints: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

Daniel Bellinger, Giants: OUT (eye)

Week 8 NFL Game Lines

There’s a few heavy favorites this week giving more than a touchdown—Cowboys, Eagles, Bills—though most contests have a spread somewhere in the range of a field goal. And overall, it’s supposed to be a bit of a low-scoring slate. Dolphins-Lions is projected to go over 50 points, but most of the games on tap are much closer to the 40-point mark, and Commanders-Colts is even below that.

49ers-Rams is perhaps the best matchup of the day. San Francisco has dominated Los Angeles in the regular season in the recent series history of these NFC West rivals, and the Niners were my best bet for the SI Sportsbook Perfect 10 Contest. Get the full breakdown of the games and see the explanation for my pick as well as my colleagues’ and participate in the contest for a shot at a $10,000 prize—just make 10 picks against the spread to enter.

And if player props are more your speed, we’ve got you covered there as well with seven to choose from across Sunday’s games.

9:30 a.m. ET (ESPN+): Broncos vs. Jaguars (-1.5) | Total: 40.5

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Panthers vs. Falcons (-4.5) | Total: 41

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Bears vs. Cowboys (-9.5) | Total: 42.5

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Dolphins (-3.5) vs. Lions | Total: 51.5

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Cardinals vs. Vikings (-3.5) | Total: 48.5

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Raiders (-1.5) vs. Saints | Total: 49.5

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Patriots (-2.5) vs. Jets | Total: 40

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Steelers vs. Eagles (-10.5) | Total: 42.5

4:05 p.m. ET (CBS): Titans (-1.5) vs. Texans | Total: 39

4:25 p.m. ET (FOX): Commanders vs. Colts (-2.5) | Total: 39.5

4:25 p.m. ET (FOX): 49ers (-1.5) vs. Rams | Total: 42

4:25 p.m. ET (FOX): Giants vs. Seahawks (-3.5) | Total: 44.5

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC): Packers vs. Bills (-10.5) | Total: 46.5

8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN): Bengals (-3.5) vs. Browns | Total: 45.5*

*Monday

Two of the most fantasy friendly teams in football are on bye this week and a long list of injured wide receivers only makes matters more difficult when it comes to finalizing your lineup.

We’re here to help make those tough calls. To prepare for Sunday of Week 8, consult the handy cheat sheet (which sings the praises of Justin Fields), check out the recommended DFS plays—both bargains and top-dollar options—and use all the fancy new tools at your disposal at si.com/fantasy, all of which are linked below.

Astros Draw Even as World Series Shifts to Philly

Houston got off to another five-run lead at home Saturday night and hung on this time around for a 5-2 Game 2 win to draw even with Philadelphia. Astros starter Framber Valdez allowed just one earned one and struck out nine across 6.1 innings while Jose Altuve broke out of his postseason slump with a three-hit night.

The series odds have shifted slightly at SI Sportsbook after two games: Houston is a -175 favorite to win the series and Philadelphia sits at +150. At +280 odds, a 4-2 Astros win is now the most likely series result.

David J. Phillip/AP

The teams have Sunday off before action picks back up Monday in Pennsylvania where the next three games will be played.

Monday

8:03 p.m. ET (FOX): Astros (-125) vs. Phillies | World Series tied, 1-1

In Other News

