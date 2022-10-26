Eagles should have an easy time in the battle of Pennsylvania.

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 team defenses

1. Eagles D/ST vs. Steelers

2. Cowboys D/ST vs. Bears

3. Bills D/ST at Packers

4. 49ers D/ST at Rams

5. Dolphins D/ST at Lions

6. Jaguars D/ST vs. Broncos

7. Patriots D/ST at Jets

8. Jets D/ST vs. Patriots

9. Titans D/ST at Texans

10. Colts D/ST vs. Commanders

Byes: Chargers, Chiefs

Week 8 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Eagles D/ST vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Eagles field one of the best D/ST units in fantasy land, and this week’s matchup against Kenny Pickett and the Steelers makes it a must start. Pickett’s been a real turnover machine, throwing seven interceptions in four games. He’s also been sacked six times in that span.

Start ‘Em

Falcons D/ST vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Falcons don’t field one of the better fantasy defenses in the league, but this unit can be worth a look when the matchup is favorable. That’s the case this week, as Atlanta hosts P.J. Walker and a Panthers offense that’s averaging just 17.7 points and the fewest yards per game.

More Starts

• Cowboys D/ST vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Dolphins D/ST at Lions (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Colts D/ST vs. Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

• 49ers D/ST at Rams ($3,100)

• Patriots D/ST at Jets ($3,000)

Week 8 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Cardinals D/ST at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Cardinals defense ranks sixth in fantasy points at the position, but I’d fade this unit in a matchup against the Vikings. Defenses have averaged the third-fewest points against their offense, which has committed just six giveaways and allowed the sixth-fewest sacks.

Sit ‘Em

Steelers D/ST at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Steelers D/ST has struggled in fantasy land this season, and this week’s game against the Eagles is anything but favorable. Defenses have averaged the sixth-fewest points against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, who have committed a league-low two giveaways after six games.

More Sits

• Rams D/ST vs. 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Packers D/ST at Bills (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

• Saints D/ST vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

• Raiders D/ST at Saints ($3,400)

• Vikings D/ST vs. Cardinals ($3,300)

Fabs Top 10 kickers

1. Daniel Carlson at Saints

2. Tyler Bass vs. Packers

3. Brett Maher vs. Bears

4. Justin Tucker at Buccaneers (TNF)

5. Evan McPherson at Browns (MNF)

6. Jason Myers vs. Giants

7. Jason Sanders at Jets

8. Graham Gano at Seahawks

9. Ryan Succop vs. Ravens (TNF)

10. Younghoe Koo vs. Panthers

Byes: Chargers, Chiefs

Week 8 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Jason Myers vs. Giants (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Myers has quietly been one of the top kickers in fantasy football, ranking third at the position after seven weeks. I’d be sure to start him this week, as the Seahawks face a Giants defense that’s allowed 20 field-goal attempts and an average of 8.6 fantasy points a game to kickers.

More Starts

• Tyler Bass vs. Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

• Jason Sanders at Lions (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Jake Elliott vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 8 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Chris Boswell at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Boswell has been inconsistent in the stat sheets, scoring eight or fewer points four times in seven games. He’s a fade for me this week, as the veteran kicker faces an Eagles defense that hasn’t allowed a single kicker to score more than five fantasy points in a game against them.

More Sits

• Brandon McManus at Jaguars (9;30 a.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Wil Lutz vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Mason Crosby at Bills (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

