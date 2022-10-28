Week 8 NFL Player Props to Target

If you’re looking to get in on the action Sunday, consider these seven player props at SI Sportsbook.

Once again, it looks wise to target the Texans and Lions on the ground. We will also continue to target the Arizona and Pittsburgh secondaries until they tighten up or prove us wrong. I have listed a couple of attractive running back and wide receiver props below.

I have also found three plus-money quarterback TD props that are worth a look. Last week, we hit on Joe Burrow over 2.5 passing TDs for plus-money, so why not be bold once again? Fortune favors the brave.

Now, let’s go to the props!

Derrick Henry has three straight 100-yard rushing games and faces a porous Texans run defense in Week 8. George Walker IV/USA Today Sports

Derrick Henry over 98.5 rushing yards (-120)

This is a massive number, but Derrick Henry is a massive runner who can do massive damage to a massively bad run defense. Henry has rushed for 100-plus yards in each of the last three games. In his last three games vs. Houston, Henry has rushed for 200-plus yards. The Texans are allowing an average of 141 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs, and those running backs are probably mere humans. Trust the King.

Raheem Mostert over 66.5 rushing yards (-120)

This Lions run defense is terrible. Not only have they allowed a whopping 129.8 rushing yards per game -- second only to the Houston Texans -- they have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns across only six games played. Mostert has taken over the leading role in this backfield, logging no fewer than 14 attempts since Week 4. The Lions are allowing 5.41 yards per attempt, and Mostert should be able to eclipse this mark.

DeVonta Smith over 55.5 receiving yards (-125)

This is an excellent matchup for Jalen Hurts and his receivers, and DeVonta Smith should be able to surpass this prop, as he’s averaging 66 yards per game this season and has exceeded this number in half of his contests this year. Though he has seen fewer targets than A.J. Brown, Smith has the exact same number of catches (33) and a far better catch rate (76.7%). Pittsburgh has allowed the most yards to opposing wideouts this year with an average of 9.17 yards per target.

Courtland Sutton over 52.5 receiving (-120)

Sutton has had a few down weeks due to poor and injured QB play, but this London game is the perfect spot for him to bounce back. Not only is his QB doing knee raises while the other players are sleeping on the plane, he also has Wolverine blood. That bodes well for Sutton, who leads the team in targets, catches and yards. All kidding aside, Sutton is averaging 65 yards per game even with a couple of duds, and we know he’s Russell Wilson’s favorite deep target. The Jaguars are 20th in explosive pass rate allowed since Week 5, and this is the lowest Sutton’s receiving prop has been all year. Let’s take it.

P.J. Walker over 1.5 TD (+150)

Yes, this is bold. It’s P.J. Walker. But, he does have a 79.1% on target rate and he did throw for a pair of scores last week. The Atlanta Falcons have allowed 13 passing touchdowns in only seven games played. That’s an average of just about exactly two TDs per game. Not only that, but the Falcons are favored in this one, indicating Walker may be playing from behind. Assuming he remains well acquainted with D.J. Moore, Walker should be able to find the end zone more than once on Sunday. I like the plus money here.

Davis Mills over 1.5 TD (+115)

Tennessee has also surrendered 13 touchdowns in only six games played, which means they are allowing slightly more than two TDs per game. Davis Mills has thrown for two in half of his contests this year, and he’s likely to be playing from behind in this one. I like this plus money.

Jalen Hurts over 1.5 TD (+105)

This Eagles offense is a force, with Hurts not only a threat on the gound but also through the air. This is the perfect spot to get A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert all in on the action as the Steelers have allowed the third-most passing yards per game this year. Of course, Hurts can always just run one in, but with a -10.5 spread, there should be more than enough scoring to go around, and Hurts and crew will be fresh coming off a bye.

