Good afternoon! Into another week of football we go, this time with no undefeated teams remaining after the Eagles lost to the Commanders on Monday night as double-digit favorites.

And there were some even wilder results from Week 10 as well as some upsetting injuries. We’ll get into it all below plus lines to look for in Week 11 and basketball bets for the evening.

Roster Moves to Make Before Week 11 Kicks Off

A few of the highest-scoring fantasy players at their respective positions are going to be out for the foreseeable future. Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is having surgery on his ankle and will be placed on injured reserve, shelving him for at least four weeks. Cardinals tight Zach Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury and Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will also miss “extended time” with a shoulder injury.

So with that in mind, and with the Dolphins, Buccaneers, Seahawks and Jaguars all idle this week, what should you do on waivers to solidify your squad?

Jen Piacenti has the answers, and a few of them are players who were cast aside earlier this season but made big impacts last week and could have more good games ahead. And for the IDP crowd, Matt De Lima also broke down who should be added in your leagues.

Matthias Schrader/AP

Check out Michael Fabiano’s 10 fantasy takeaways, featuring more Justin Fields praise; read Craig Ellenport’s fantasy fallout, in which he dishes on how disappointing the L.A. teams have been; and see how the Vikings’ upset win and the Eagles first loss shook up the MMQB power rankings.

College Hoops Check-In and Champions Classic Bets

Get the latest on everything going on in the world of men’s college basketball with Kevin Sweeney’s weekly rundown.

Earlier today, he touched on Louisville’s troubling start, Gonzaga’s backcourt, Villanova’s health issues and he picked one thing to watch for in each of the Champions Classic games this evening.

Frankie Taddeo and I each broke down the two marquee matchups and made our picks. The big news: Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe is expected to make his season debut.

7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN): No. 4 Kentucky (-7) vs. Michigan State | Preview and pick

9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN): No. 7 Duke (-1.5) vs. No. 6 Kansas | Preview and pick

Charlie Riedel/AP

In Other News

Tuesday Night NBA Odds and Bets: There are five games going on around the league tonight and the slate is headlined by Grizzlies-Pelicans, which will showcase Ja Morant and Zion Williamson. Get the betting breakdown for that game and the lines for the other four contests.

Spreads for NFL Week 11 Action: Look ahead to the coming week’s matchups and lines to get a feel for which teams you should fade or back come Sunday.

Celtics on the Rise in NBA Power Rankings: Milwaukee finally lost last week, though it still retained its No. 1 spot. The Celtics are narrowing the gap between the two teams behind Jayson Tatum’s stellar play.

