Fantasy Fallout: Another Bad Week for Running Backs

A few weeks ago, we talked about the sad state of fantasy running backs. Week 11 may be the ultimate lowlight. Only two running backs rushed for more than 90 yards (Josh Jacobs, 109; Isiah Pacheco, 107). Only six running backs scored more than 20 fantasy points; three of them – Tony Pollard, Jamaal Williams and Samaje Perine – are their team’s backups.



Especially in PPR leagues, running back is now an afterthought. Pollard, who was the highest-scoring running back in Week 11 with 189 scrimmage yards and two receiving touchdowns, had the same number of carries (15) as Ezekiel Elliott in the Cowboys’ rout of Minnesota. Williams, the RB2 this week, gets the goal-line carries for Detroit but had a total of 17 carries against the Giants mainly because D’Andre Swift still isn’t 100% healthy (heck, third-string back Justin Jackson had nine carries for a team-leading 66 yards in the game). Perine scored three receiving touchdowns in Pittsburgh, two of which came after starter Joe Mixon left the game with an injury.

Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports

Maybe Week 11 was an aberration. Two of the more productive backs this season, Saquon Barkley and Dameon Pierce, combined for less than 10 fantasy points. Two other valuable backs, Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker, had byes.

The problem is twofold: First, too many teams rely on running backs by committee. Only four backs – Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor and Najee Harris -- had 20 or more carries in Week 11. The Houston Texans' horrible run defense has been a fantasy manager’s best friend this season, but Washington split the load against them, giving Antonio Gibson 18 carries and Brian Robinson 15.

Secondly, too many teams have quarterbacks who like to run. Two weeks after six quarterbacks led their team in rushing, five did it in Week 11:

Jalen Hurts, Eagles: 16-86-1

Justin Fields, Bears: 18-85-1

Daniel Jones, Giants: 7-50-1

Bryce Perkins, Rams: 5-39

Zach Wilson, Jets: 3-26

Of those five, Hurts and Fields are consistently their team’s best rushing option. When Matthew Stafford is healthy, he likely won’t be leading the Rams in rushing – but his team’s running backs are fantasy irrelevant.

Lamar Jackson wasn’t the Ravens’ leading rusher in Sunday’s win over Carolina, but he’s more dangerous than Kenyan Drake or Gus Edwards.

The bottom line is that there aren’t many must-starts at running back anymore. Might as well stream the position the way we do kickers or defenses. At the very least, it’s hard to imagine a running back is worth using as a flex over any wide receiver.

If you are still looking for RB options, it’s more important at this stage to consider the player’s involvement in the passing game more than his rushing ability. Only four players have at least 175 rushing attempts (Barkley and Henry are the only two with 200-plus carries). Seven running backs have at least 40 receptions on the season:

Austin Ekeler, Chargers – 69

Christian McCaffrey – 47

Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers – 43

Alvin Kamara, Saints – 43

Joe Mixon, Bengals – 41

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots – 41

Aaron Jones, Packers – 40

In PPR leagues, pass-catching running backs obviously add value. Otherwise, options at the position are as thin as they’ve ever been.

