Early Look at Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups for Fantasy Football

It’s too bad the NFL can’t get on the same page with fantasy leagues for bye weeks. In Week 12, all 32 teams play due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Only eight teams (Arizona, Carolina, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans and Washington) are scheduled to have a week off in Weeks 13 and 14. So here’s a look at some potential free agents for next week:

Quarterback

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

In two weeks, the Browns will have Watson in their starting lineup against his former team in Houston. Amari Cooper has been a top 12 wide receiver (50/698/6) over his first 10 games, and Donovan Peoples-Jones has delivered WR3 stats over his past seven matchups (33/507/1), pointing to Cleveland’s offense being much better with their expected upgrade at quarterback. If Watson is in the free-agent pool in short roster formats, he should be added this week.

Tim Fuller/USA Today Sports

Running backs

James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Over the final four weeks of fantasy football leagues, a couple of running backs will emerge to help their fantasy teams reach the playoffs. A few years ago, Dion Lewis offered minimal value over his first nine games (384 yards with three touchdowns and 10 catches), but he finished the year as a difference-maker in Weeks 16 and 17 (32.3 and 31.3 fantasy points in PPR formats). Cook has unique impact qualities. Unfortunately for fantasy managers who banked on Cook, the Bills only called his number 40 times over the first nine weeks, leading to 265 combined yards with one touchdown and seven catches. In Week 11, Buffalo gave him his best opportunity of the season (11/86), highlighted by a 29-yard run. Cook needs an injury to earn starting snaps. I view him as a buy-and-hold while knowing he offers no playable value until the Bills give him 10-15 touches a game.

Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals

With Joe Mixon leaving Sunday’s game with a potential concussion, Perine came off the bench to gain 82 combined yards with four catches and three touchdowns. The Bengals gave him only 43 touches over their first nine games, leading to 259 combined yards with 18 catches and one touchdown. Cincinnati plays the Titans next week. Perine’s ultimate value for Week 12 will be revealed over the next couple of days when the Bengals release an update on the health of Mixon.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

The running back position for the Rams remains a mess for playable fantasy stats. In Week 11, Cam Akers (14/61) showed a pulse for the first time all season at the expense of Darrell Henderson (2/9). The back in this offense that I’ve been tracking is Williams. Over the past two games, he’s gained 85 combined yards with four catches on 12 touches. Based on the direction of this offense, it is challenging to get excited about any players. Williams has a three-down skill set while lacking impact speed or size (5’9” and 195 pounds). With a pass-catching role and about one-third of the Rams’ carries, he should be worthy of a flex play as a bye-week cover in PPR formats, with more upside if Williams shows a spark on the field.

Wide Receivers

Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans

After missing five weeks with a foot issue, Burks posted his best game (7/111 on eight targets) against the Packers. Tennessee had him on the field for 50% of their snaps. The Titans continue to be a run-first team, leading to only 23.9 pass attempts per game. Since returning from his two missed starts, Ryan Tannehill has thrown 63 combined passes. Burks brings plenty of size (6’2” and 225 pounds) that should work well in scoring at the goal line. For now, he only makes sense as a WR5 or WR6, depending on league size. Burks needs Tennessee to chase on the scoreboard to bring potential starting stats.

Elijah Moore, New York Jets

When scouring the waiver wire late in the season, the player pool is full of have-nots and injured options. Unfortunately, Moore has been worthless in the fantasy market despite drafters having high expectations from him after a productive rookie season (43/585/5) over 11 contests. After three games with no catches and only one target over four weeks, Moore had two catches for 17 yards on four targets vs. the Patriots in a grinder game. The Jets play the Bears next week and have a favorable schedule from Weeks 15-17 (DET, JAC, @SEA).

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

• Odell Beckham Jr. to Visit Cowboys, Giants

• Jets’ Robert Saleh Calls Jets Offense ‘Dog S---‘

• Justin Fields Could Be a Top 5 Quarterback

• Matthew Stafford in Concussion Protocol

• MMQB: Week 11 Game Balls