Welcome to my Week 14 PPR rankings. There are six teams on bye (Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans and Washington) and we're on the eve of the fantasy postseason. Every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical so let's nail it this week.



The Eagles still at the top with an 11-1 record, followed by the Vikings at 10-2. The Bills, Cowboys and Chiefs are all 9-3. And as is tradition at this point, the Texans are running away with their chase for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft with a 1-10-1 record and are on a seven-game losing streak.



You should be considering games with high point totals because they typically provide the most fantasy points. These are Week 14's three highest totals on SI Sportsbook. The highest point total is the Vikings vs. Lions (O/U 53). The next two highest totals are Dolphins vs. Chargers (O/U 52.5) and Browns vs. Bengals (O/U 47.5)

You shouldn't necessarily avoid players from games with low point totals, but it's worth considering that they are predicted to have the worst fantasy potential. The contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Buccaneers vs. 49ers (O/U 36.5). The next two lowest point total games are Ravens vs. Steelers (O/U 37.5) and Jaguars vs. Titans (O/U 41.5).



NFL Playoff Picture:

AFC Last Team In: Jets (7-5, 3rd in AFC East)

AFC First Team Out: Patriots (6-6, 4th in AFC East)

NFC Last Team In: Seahawks (7-5, 2nd in NFC West)

NFC First Team Out: Commanders(7-5-1, 4th in NFC East)



Week 14 tight end rankings (PPR)