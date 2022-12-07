Skip to main content
Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

Travis Kelce, as expected, is the top tight end even against a tough Broncos defense in Week 14.

Welcome to my Week 14 PPR rankings. There are six teams on bye (Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans and Washington) and we're on the eve of the fantasy postseason. Every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical so let's nail it this week.

The Eagles still at the top with an 11-1 record, followed by the Vikings at 10-2. The Bills, Cowboys and Chiefs are all 9-3. And as is tradition at this point, the Texans are running away with their chase for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft with a 1-10-1 record and are on a seven-game losing streak.

You should be considering games with high point totals because they typically provide the most fantasy points. These are Week 14's three highest totals on SI Sportsbook. The highest point total is the Vikings vs. Lions (O/U 53). The next two highest totals are Dolphins vs. Chargers (O/U 52.5) and Browns vs. Bengals (O/U 47.5)

You shouldn't necessarily avoid players from games with low point totals, but it's worth considering that they are predicted to have the worst fantasy potential. The contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Buccaneers vs. 49ers (O/U 36.5). The next two lowest point total games are Ravens vs. Steelers (O/U 37.5) and Jaguars vs. Titans (O/U 41.5).

NFL Playoff Picture:
AFC Last Team In: Jets (7-5, 3rd in AFC East)
AFC First Team Out: Patriots (6-6, 4th in AFC East)
NFC Last Team In: Seahawks (7-5, 2nd in NFC West)
NFC First Team Out: Commanders(7-5-1, 4th in NFC East)

Play the Perfect 10 for FREE for a chance to win $10,000

Week 14 tight end rankings (PPR)

  1. Travis Kelce, KC (at DEN)
  2. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at DET)
  3. Mark Andrews, BAL (at PIT)
  4. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. BAL)
  5. Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. HOU)
  6. George Kittle, SF (vs. TB)
  7. Greg Dulcich, DEN (vs. KC)
  8. Gerald Everett, LAC (vs. MIA)
  9. Foster Moreau, LV (at LAR)
  10. Evan Engram, JAC (at TEN)
  11. Cade Otton, TB (at SF)
  12. Hunter Henry, NE (at ARI)
  13. Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. NYJ)
  14. Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. LV)
  15. Daniel Bellinger, NYG (vs. PHI)
  16. Noah Fant, SEA (vs. CAR)
  17. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (at BUF)
  18. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN (vs. JAC)
  19. Jordan Akins, HOU (at DAL)
  20. Trey McBride, ARI (vs. NE)
  21. Harrison Bryant, CLE (at CIN)
  22. Austin Hooper, TEN (vs. JAC)
  23. Jonnu Smith, NE (at ARI)
  24. Mike Gesicki, MIA (at LAC)
  25. Mitchell Wilcox, CIN (vs. CLE)
  26. Isaiah Likely, BAL (vs. PIT)
  27. Will Dissly, SEA (vs. CAR)
  28. Brevin Jordan, HOU (at DAL)
  29. Brock Wright, DET (vs. MIN)
  30. Noah Gray, KC (at DEN)
  31. Ian Thomas, CAR (at SEA)
  32. Durham Smythe, MIA (at LAC)

