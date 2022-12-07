Skip to main content
Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown looks to stay hot against the Vikings.

Welcome to my Week 14 PPR rankings. There are six teams on bye (Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans and Washington) and we're on the eve of the fantasy postseason. Every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical so let's nail it this week.

The Eagles are still at the top with an 11-1 record, followed by the Vikings at 10-2. The Bills, Cowboys and Chiefs are all 9-3. And as is tradition at this point, the Texans are running away with their chase for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft with a 1-10-1 record and are on a seven-game losing streak.

You should be considering games with high point totals because they typically provide the most fantasy points. These are Week 14's three highest totals on SI Sportsbook. The highest point total is the Vikings vs. Lions (O/U 53). The next two highest totals are Dolphins vs. Chargers (O/U 52.5) and Browns vs. Bengals (O/U 47.5).

You shouldn't necessarily avoid players from games with low point totals, but it's worth considering that they are predicted to have the worst fantasy potential. The contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Buccaneers vs. 49ers (O/U 36.5). The next two lowest point total games are Ravens vs. Steelers (O/U 37.5) and Jaguars vs. Titans (O/U 41.5).

NFL Playoff Picture:
AFC Last Team In: Jets (7-5, 3rd in AFC East)
AFC First Team Out: Patriots (6-6, 4th in AFC East)
NFC Last Team In: Seahawks (7-5, 2nd in NFC West)
NFC First Team Out: Commanders(7-5-1, 4th in NFC East)

NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.

Play the Perfect 10 for FREE for a chance to win $10,000

Play the Perfect 10 for FREE for a chance to win $10,000

Week 14 wide receiver rankings (PPR):

  1. Justin Jefferson, MIN (at DET)
  2. Tyreek Hill, MIA (at LAC)
  3. Davante Adams, LV (at LAR)
  4. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. NYJ)
  5. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. HOU)
  6. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs CLE)
  7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. MIN)
  8. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. NE)
  9. DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. CAR)
  10. A.J. Brown , PHI (at NYG)
  11. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (at BUF)
  12. Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. CLE)
  13. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at LAC)
  14. Chris Godwin, TB (at SF)
  15. Christian Kirk, JAC (at TEN)
  16. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. MIA)
  17. Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. CAR)
  18. Marquise Brown, ARI (vs. NE)
  19. Amari Cooper, CLE (at CIN)
  20. DeVonta Smith, PHI (at NYG)
  21. Mike Evans, TB (at SF)
  22. Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. TB)
  23. Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. KC)
  24. D.J. Moore, CAR (at SEA)
  25. Jakobi Meyers, NE (at ARI)
  26. Joshua Palmer, LAC (vs. MIA)
  27. Adam Thielen, MIN (at DET)
  28. Gabe Davis, BUF (vs. NYJ)
  29. JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC (at DEN)
  30. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. TB)
  31. Darius Slayton, NYG (vs. PHI)
  32. Zay Jones, JAC (at TEN)
  33. Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. BAL)
  34. Brandin Cooks, HOU (at DAL)
  35. Michael Gallup, DAL (vs. HOU)
  36. Mack Hollins, LV (at LAC)
  37. Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. CLE)
  38. Nico Collins, HOU (at DAL)
  39. Corey Davis, NYJ (at BUF)
  40. Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE (at CIN)
  41. George Pickens, PIT (vs. BAL)
  42. Rondale Moore, ARI (vs. NE)
  43. Isaiah McKenzie, BUF (vs. NYJ)
  44. DeAndre Carter, LAC (vs. MIA)
  45. Richie James, NYG (vs. PHI)
  46. D.J. Chark, DET (vs. MIN)
  47. Quez Watkins, PHI (at NYG)
  48. Van Jefferson, LAR (vs. LV)
  49. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (at DEN)
  50. Terrace Marshall Jr., CAR (at SEA)
  51. Elijah Moore, NYJ (at BUF)
  52. Devin Duvernay, BAL (at PIT)
  53. Brandon Powell, LAR (vs. LV)
  54. Julio Jones, TB (at SF)
  55. Robert Woods, TEN (vs. JAC)
  56. Marvin Jones Jr., JAC (at TEN)
  57. Demarcus Robinson, BAL (at PIT)
  58. Trent Sherfield , MIA (at LAC)
  59. Tutu Atwell, LAR (vs. LV)
  60. Chris Moore, HOU (at DAL)

Latest News

Nov 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) catches a pass as Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) defends during overtime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Week 14 Rankings: Tight Ends

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson signals first down after one of his nine catches against the Patriots in Week 12.

Week 14 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker is carried off the field after his game-winning field goal against the Falcons in Week 9.

Week 14 Rankings: Kickers

Oct 17, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown after intercepting the ball during the second half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14 Rankings: Team Defenses

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews runs onto the field before a game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Week 14 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings

SI:AM NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now