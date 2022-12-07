Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes at Broncos

2. Jalen Hurts at Giants

3. Josh Allen vs. Jets

4. Joe Burrow vs. Browns

5. Justin Herbert vs. Dolphins

6. Tua Tagovailoa at Chargers

7. Dak Prescott vs. Texans

8. Kyler Murray at Patriots (MNF)

9. Kirk Cousins at Lions

10. Jared Goff vs. Vikings

Byes: Bears, Colts, Commanders, Falcons, Packers, Saints

Week 14 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Justin Herbert vs. Dolphins (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Herbert scored 18.1 fantasy points in last week’s loss to the Raiders, and he’s now put up 18-plus points in three straight games. I think he’ll make it four in a row against the Dolphins in what should be a high-scoring game. Their defense has allowed the fifth-most points to quarterbacks, and five players have beaten them for 18-plus points.

Start ‘Em

Tua Tagovailoa at Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Tagovailoa is coming off his worst game since Week 4, scoring just 13.8 points in a loss to the 49ers. He hurt his ankle, too, but Tua should be fine for a matchup in Los Angeles. Their defense has allowed 25-plus fantasy points to two quarterbacks in their last three games, and the position has scored the sixth-most points against them since Week 10.

Kirk Cousins at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Listed as a sit ‘em last week, Cousins was held to just 11.8 points against the Jets. I’d start him this week, though, as he’ll face a Lions defense that’s allowed 19 touchdown passes and the most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Cousins has also scored 18-plus points in six of his last nine games against Detroit, including 18.3 points against them back in Week 3.

Trevor Lawrence at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Lawrence was a disappointment in the stat sheets last week, scoring just 14.4 points despite a plus matchup in Detroit. Still, I see him as a viable starter with six teams on a bye against the Titans. Their defense has struggled against quarterbacks, allowing the fourth-most points to the position. In all, eight QBs have beaten them for at least 17.8 points this season.

Jared Goff vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Goff is on a mini hot streak, scoring a combined 39.2 fantasy points in his last two games. He has also thrown for at least two touchdowns in all but one game at Ford Field, and a plus matchup versus the Vikings makes him a nice streamer. Their defense has allowed eight quarterbacks to score 17-plus points, including four who have surpassed 20 fantasy points.

More Starts

• Derek Carr at Rams (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Dak Prescott vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

• Kirk Cousins at Lions ($6,100)

• Jared Goff vs. Vikings ($5,600)

• Tyler Huntley at Steelers ($5,500)

Week 14 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Tom Brady at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Brady hasn’t been the same G.O.A.T. we’re used to in 2022, averaging 15.7 fantasy points per game. I’d be wary of starting him this week, even with six teams on a bye, against the 49ers. Their defense has allowed just two quarterbacks to score more than 17.4 points, one of which was Patrick Mahomes, and no team has allowed fewer points to QBs since Week 10.

Sit ‘Em

Russell Wilson vs. Chiefs (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Wilson continued to look awful last week, scoring just 9.7 fantasy points in a loss to the Ravens. He has thrown just eight touchdown passes in his first 11 games, and he’s not even in the top 20 in points among quarterbacks. So, while the Chiefs have allowed the sixth-most points to quarterbacks, I simply can’t trust Wilson in this difficult road matchup.

Deshaun Watson at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Watson looked like a man who hadn’t played an NFL game in 700 days last week, completing just 54.5% of his passes and scoring a mere 5.3 points in a win over the Texans. He should be on the bench this week, as the Browns face a Bengals defense that’s allowed just 11 touchdown passes and fewer than 14 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Daniel Jones vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Jones posted a decent line last week, scoring 17.1 fantasy points in a tie against the Commanders. Still, it’s hard to start him in a brutal home matchup against the Eagles. Their defense has allowed the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. In fact, no player at the position has scored more than 16.2 points against them. Jones should be on the sidelines.

Mike White at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): White has been solid for fantasy fans since taking over the starting job in New York, averaging 21 points in his first two games. Still, he’ll be tough to start in traditional leagues in a road matchup against the Bills. Their defense has allowed the seventh-fewest points to quarterbacks, and just two players at the position have scored more than 17.6 points against them.

More Sits

• Kenny Pickett vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Sam Darnold vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

• Josh Allen vs. Jets ($8,300)

• Deshaun Watson at Bengals ($6,400)

• Tom Brady at 49ers ($5,600)

