Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.



Fabs Top 10 Running Backs

1. Austin Ekeler vs. Dolphins

2. Josh Jacobs at Rams (TNF)

3. Rhamondre Stevenson at Cardinals (MNF)

4. Christian McCaffrey vs. Buccaneers

5. Derrick Henry vs. Jaguars

6. Dalvin Cook at Lions

7. Saquon Barkley vs. Eagles

8. Tony Pollard vs. Texans

9. D’Andre Swift vs. Vikings

10. Nick Chubb at Bengals



Byes: Bears, Colts, Commanders, Falcons, Packers, Saints



Week 14 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week



Tony Pollard vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pollard was my running back start of the week in Week 13, and he went off for 24.6 points. So, let’s double up and go for it again! Pollard, who started the win over the Colts and had a 25.9% touch share, should smash the Texans at home. Their defense has allowed the most fantasy points to running backs, so Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott are solid starting options.

Start ‘Em



Rhamondre Stevenson at Cardinals (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): This might be low-hanging fruit, but pickings are slim with six teams on a bye! Stevenson is also coming off his worst stat line since Week 4. Regardless, he's a must start this week against the Cardinals, who have allowed the ninth-most catches to running backs and 17-plus fantasy points to eight different running backs after 13 weeks.



D’Andre Swift vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Did we see a changing of the guard in Detroit last week? Swift got the start and had more snaps, touches and red zone looks than Jamaal Williams for the first time in what seems like forever. He’s a solid start this week against the Vikings, who have surrendered six touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs since Week 10.

Miles Sanders at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Sanders is very tough to trust, as he’s been inconsistent in the stat sheets for most of the season (and his career). But with six teams on a bye, he’ll be in the RB2/flex conversation against the Giants. Their defense has struggled against backs lately, allowing five touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points to the position over the last four weekends of action.

D’Onta Foreman at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Fresh off a bye, Foreman is a nice flex option in a plus matchup against the Seahawks. Over the last four weeks, no team in the league has allowed more fantasy points to opposing running backs. Overall, Seattle has surrendered 14-plus points to nine runners including seven who have scored 19-plus points and five who have scored more than 22 points.

More Starts

• Cam Akers vs. Raiders (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Samaje Perine vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Zonovan Knight at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)



DFS Bargains

• D’Andre Swift vs. Vikings ($5,800)

• D’Onta Foreman at Seahawks ($5,400)

• Zonovan Knight at Bills ($5,100)

Week 14 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week



Dameon Pierce at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pierce had a decent stat line in a loss to the Browns, scoring 12.5 fantasy points. Unfortunately, that's the most points he scored in his last four games, during which he averaged just 8.3 points. He'll be a low flex at best this week against the Cowboys, who have allowed the fifth-fewest points to opposing running backs. Pierce could also face a negative game script.

Sit ‘Em



James Conner vs. Patriots (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Conner has been hot recently, so he'll be a starter in most leagues with six teams on a bye. But for those who have running back depth, I'd beware of this matchup against the Patriots. Their defense has allowed just three touchdowns to running backs, and no player at the position has scored more than 16.5 points against them after 13 weeks.



Leonard Fournette at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Fournette posted a respectable 14.1 fantasy points against the Saints last week and saw a 28.6% touch share. That was nearly identical to Rachaad White, who started and saw a 26.8% share. While both players will be in most lineups due to bye-maggedon, remember that the 49ers have allowed just five scores and the fewest fantasy points to runners.



Najee Harris vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Harris has looked far better in recent weeks but still hasn't equated to huge fantasy production. In fact, he's scored more than 10.9 points in just one of his last four games. He'll be a RB2/flex starter at best in a bad matchup against the Ravens, who have allowed one touchdown and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs in the last four weeks.

Isiah Pacheco at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Pacheco has seen his fantasy points increase in three straight games, so he'll be a flex starter in plenty of lineups this week. I would temper expectations, though, as the Broncos haven't allowed a touchdown to a running back in each of their last four games. During that time, the defense averaged the sixth-fewest points (16.2 PPG) to the position.

More Sits

• Kyren Williams vs. Raiders (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Latavius Murray vs. Chiefs (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Kareem Hunt at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)



DFS Fades

• Travis Etienne at Titans ($6,400)

• Najee Harris vs. Ravens ($5,800)

• Leonard Fournette at 49ers ($5,600)

