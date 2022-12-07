Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.



Fabs Top 10 Wide Receivers

1. Justin Jefferson at Lions

2. Tyreek Hill at Chargers

3. Davante Adams vs. Chargers

4. Stefon Diggs vs. Jets

5. CeeDee Lamb vs. Texans

6. Ja’Marr Chase vs. Browns

7. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Vikings

8. DeAndre Hopkins vs. Patriots (MNF)

9. DK Metcalf vs. Panthers

10. A.J. Brown vs. Jaguars



Byes: Bears, Colts, Commanders, Falcons, Packers, Saints



Week 14 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week



Garrett Wilson at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Wilson was last week's top start at wide receiver and came through with 24.2 points. I'll ride the rookie again in what isn't as bad of a matchup as you might think against Buffalo. Over the last four weeks, their defense has allowed the fourth-most points to perimeter receivers. Wilson also beat the Bills for eight catches and 17.9 fantasy points back in Week 9.



Start ‘Em



Chris Godwin at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Godwin has looked better recently, scoring 14-plus points in three straight games, during which he's seen 34 targets. I'd keep him active against the 49ers, who have allowed five scores and the second-most fantasy points to opposing slot receivers. That's where Godwin has run nearly 66% of his routes. He'll be a high-end No. 2 fantasy wideout.

Christian Kirk at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Kirk posted a nice stat line last week in Detroit, scoring 16.4 points on six catches and 104 yards. I'd keep him active this week, too, as the Jaguars face a Titans defense that's struggled against wideouts. In fact, no team in the league has allowed more touchdown catches (17) or fantasy points to the position. Zay Jones should also be in the mix with six teams on a bye.

Marquise Brown vs. Patriots (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): This week's matchup versus the Patriots is bad on paper, but I like Brown based on volume. He's seen no fewer than eight targets in each of his last six games, and that trend should be the norm, especially with Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch dealing with injuries. New England has also allowed the 10th-most points to wideouts since Week 10.

Jerry Jeudy vs. Chiefs (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Jeudy returned to action last week and led the Broncos wideouts in fantasy points (10.5) in a loss to the Ravens. He should accomplish that feat again, as Courtland Sutton is banged up, and the game script should force the Broncos to throw often against the Chiefs. Their defense has also allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wideouts, so Jeudy is a viable flex.

More Starts

• Josh Palmer vs. Dolphins (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

• Jakobi Meyers at Cardinals (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

• George Pickens vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)



DFS Bargains

• Garrett Wilson at Bills ($5,900)

• Jerry Jeudy at Chiefs ($5,400)

• George Pickens vs. Ravens ($5,000)



Week 14 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week



Gabe Davis vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Davis has been inconsistent in the stat sheets, scoring single-digit points in four of his last six games. That includes a 5.3-point stinker against this week's opponent, the Jets. The Men in Green have been tough on perimeter receivers, allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to the position. Even with six teams on a bye, I'd keep Davis on the sidelines in this tough game.



Sit ‘Em



Brandon Aiyuk vs. Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Aiyuk has posted a modest 131 receiving yards in his last three games, scoring fewer than 12 points in two of those contests. With the inexperienced Brock Purdy under center, Aiyuk loses some of his fantasy luster. He’ll also be facing a Buccaneers defense that has surrendered just four touchdown catches to perimeter receivers this season.



JuJu Smith-Schuster at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Smith-Schuster has hit the statistical skids lately, scoring a combined 18.6 fantasy points in his last three games. He'll be a tough start this week, too, as the Chiefs face a strong Broncos defense at Mile High. Their defense has been tough on wideouts, allowing just six touchdowns and the second-fewest fantasy points to the position this season.



Diontae Johnson vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Johnson has struggled this year, scoring 11 or fewer points in his last nine games. This week's matchup at home against the Ravens is good on paper, as their defense has allowed the ninth-most points to perimeter receivers, but Johnson hasn't delivered on plus matchups for much of the season. At best, he's a low-end, risk-reward flex option this week.



Darius Slayton vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Slayton has been quietly good in the last few weeks, scoring 13-plus points in three of his last four games and four of his last six overall. So, while some fantasy managers might have to start him, a bad matchup against the Eagles awaits. Their defense has allowed the fewest fantasy points to perimeter receivers, where Slayton runs 70.1% of his routes.

More Sits

• Brandin Cooks at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Michael Gallup vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Tyler Boyd at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)



DFS Fades

• Amari Cooper at Bengals ($6,200)

• Deebo Samuel vs. Buccaneers ($6,100)

• JuJu Smith-Schuster at Broncos ($5,600)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business to help you win a fantasy championship!