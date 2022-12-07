With six teams on a bye, streaming options at kicker and defense are more important than ever.

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 team defenses

1. Cowboys D/ST vs. Texans

2. Eagles D/ST at Giants

3. Bills D/ST vs. Jets

4. 49ers D/ST vs. Buccaneers

5. Chiefs D/ST at Broncos

6. Ravens D/ST at Steelers

7. Patriots D/ST at Cardinals (MNF)

8. Seahawks D/ST vs. Panthers

9. Buccaneers D/ST at 49ers

10. Steelers D/ST vs. Ravens

Byes: Bears, Colts, Commanders, Falcons, Packers, Saints

Week 14 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Cowboys D/ST vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): This one is an absolute no-brainer, as the Cowboys face a Texans offense that’s been dreadful all season long. In fact, the Browns D/ST put up 30 fantasy points against them just last week. Houston has also allowed 33 sacks and committed 20 giveaways, so Dallas should really feast.

Start ‘Em

Chiefs D/ST at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): The Chiefs defense is in the middle of the pack based on fantasy points, but it’s a great option this week. The Broncos offense is awful, averaging a league-low 13.8 points per game, and their line has given up 38 sacks of their quarterbacks. Kansas City should be a top-10 defense.

More Starts

• Raiders D/ST at Rams (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Eagles D/ST at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Seahawks D/ST vs. Panthers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

• Steelers D/ST vs. Ravens ($2,800)

• 49ers D/ST vs. Buccaneers ($3,200)

Week 14 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Browns D/ST at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Browns D/ST, listed as a start ‘em last week, busted out for a bananas 30 fantasy points against the Texans. The same scenario is very unlikely this week, though, as Cleveland faces Joe Burrow and an explosive Bengals offense in the Jungle. I’d put this unit back on the wire.

Sit ‘Em

Broncos D/ST vs. Chiefs (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Broncos defense is playing at a high level, but the offense leaves it high and dry and a matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs is a brutal one. Defenses have averaged the second-fewest points when facing Kansas City, so Denver could have a long afternoon.

More Sits

• Rams D/ST vs. Raiders (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Giants D/ST vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Panthers D/ST at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

• Vikings D/ST at Lions ($3,100)

• Browns D/ST at Bengals ($2,600)

Fabs Top 10 kickers

1. Tyler Bass vs. Jets

2. Brett Maher vs. Texans

3. Daniel Carlson at Rams (TNF)

4. Harrison Butker at Broncos

5. Justin Tucker at Steelers

6. Evan McPherson vs. Browns

7. Jason Sanders at Chargers

8. Jason Myers vs. Panthers

9. Cameron Dicker vs. Dolphins

10. Cade York at Bengals

Byes: Bears, Colts, Commanders, Falcons, Packers, Saints

Week 14 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Jason Sanders vs. Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Sanders has scored seven or fewer points in three of his last four games, but I like him to produce this week in a plus matchup against the Chargers. Their defense has allowed nine or more points to eight kickers, including four who have scored 12 or more points.

More Starts

• Evan McPherson vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Cade York at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Michael Badgley vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Week 14 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Greg Zuerlein at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Zuerlein went off last week against the Vikings, scoring a season-high 18 fantasy points. And while he’s been one of the best kickers in fantasy football, I would be wary of this week’s matchup in Buffalo. Just one kicker to face them at Orchard Park has scored more than five points.

More Sits

• Ryan Succop at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Robbie Gould vs. Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Graham Gano vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox

