With at least a half-sack in each of his last four games, Jaelen Phillips is showing promise right now and for years to come.

We are entering the fantasy postseason! Welcome to the Week 15 IDP Waiver Wire Report. I hope my sometimes-humble guidance has helped you at some point over the 2022 season. I appreciate the thank you messages over Twitter for those of you who hit me up with lineup and ROS questions.



Since some of you may not have made into the playoffs, let's look ahead with some dynasty talk. For those in dynasty leagues, I would try to walk the fine line between productive veterans and young upside. I generally hold guys who produce rather than stockpile youth in dynasty IDP. However, we have to accept that there is a ton of parity and players’ success doesn't always carry over year-to-year.

The wide variety of IDP leagues makes it difficult to pinpoint roster percentages, so not every recommendation may be a good fit for your league. Generally, if you play in a shallow format with a total of 24 or fewer IDP starters across the league (two per team), these recommendations are at least a layer too deep for you. I'm not going to say it doesn't matter what's in this article, but if you're playing in that more shallow IDP format, you can just head over to FantasyPros consensus IDP rankings and that should be plenty. That's all you need. Their rankings are more geared toward a tackle-heavy scoring system. For specifics, it's always best to consume a lot of IDP content to get a feel for the landscape from multiple points of view.

If you have any IDP waiver or lineup questions, I'm happy to help and you can contact me on Twitter @mattkdelima. Before I offer the latest IDP information, please go back and check the names on the Week 14 IDP waiver wire list.



Note: For each player, I provide a rest of season (ROS) ranking and their percentage of defensive snaps played in their most recent game. For example, Derwin James would be a DB1+, meaning a defensive back ranked 1-12 (DB1) and the plus sign meaning on the high-end (1-4). DL3- would be a defensive lineman ranked 25-36 (DL3) and the minus means on the low-end, specifically 33-36. Recommendation thresholds based on MFL data: DL (less than or equal to 8% rostered), LB (less than or equal to 11% rostered), DB (less than or equal to 7% rostered).

Notable IDP injuries

• Jets DT1/DL3+ Quinnen Williams (calf)

• Buccaneers DT2+/DL5- Vita Vea (calf)

• Bengals DL4 Trey Hendrickson (broken wrist)

• Eagles DB7+ Reed Blankenship (knee)

• Dolphins LB7 Elandon Roberts

• Buccaneers LB8 Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (hip)

• Jaguars LB9+ Travon Walker (ankle)



More IDP Injuries: Cowboys DT Johnathan Hankins (shoulder), DB Steven Nelson (ankle), Steelers DE Chris Wormley (knee), 49ers DT Kevin Givens (knee), Seahawks DT Al Woods (heel), Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean (toe), Giants LB Micah McFadden (ankle)

Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports

IDP Waiver Wire Pickups

Defensive Linemen

DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins

It's nice to get sack production from Phillips, but I'm more aggressively optimistic for his future from his mostly steady tackle numbers. He is averaging about five combined tackles per game since Miami's Week 13 bye. DL3/LB7+, 74% Week 14 snaps played



DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Graham's best years are likely behind him but that doesn't change his recent hot streak. Over his last four games, he has 5.5 sacks despite playing less than half of the defense's snaps. DL9, 45%



DE Azeez Ojulari, New York Giants

Kayvon Thibodeaux is the bigger name. The name you should also be watching, though, is Ojulari. He has three sacks since his Week 13 return and that makes his four sacks on the year all the more impressive since he's missed the vast majority of the 2022 season. DL8/LB11, 66%



DT Dalvin Tomlinson, Minnesota Vikings

The OG Dalvin on the Vikings missed Weeks 9-12. In his Week 14 matchup, he tallied eight solos, one assist and a TFL. He makes a world of difference in Minnesota's run defense. DT3-, 61%



More Defensive Linemen (< 8% rostered on MFL)

Defensive ends: Chandler Jones (ARI), A.J. Epenesa (BUF), George Karlaftis (KC), Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (HOU), Marquis Haynes (CAR), Adetokunbo Ogundeji (ATL), Bruce Irvin (ATL)



Defensive tackles: Zach Sieler (MIA), Fletcher Cox (PHI), Davon Godchaux (NE), Sheldon Rankins (NYJ), D.J. Reader (CIN)

Linebackers

Jack Sanborn, Chicago Bears

Seriously? I have to keep mentioning this guy? A Week 14 bye for the Bears pushed Sanborn's rostership below my 11% LB threshold. He has at least seven solos in each of his last five games and double-digit combined tackles per game over that stretch. LB1, Week 14 bye



Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins

The hot streak continues as Baker collected 11 combined tackles, two TFLs and a sack in Week 14 against the Chargers. LB4, 95% Week 14 snaps played



Willie Gay, Kansas City Chiefs

Although a touchdown return propped up his Week 14 score, Gay finds a way to fill the stat sheet whether it comes in coverage or as a pass-rusher. In Week 14 against the Broncos, he had five solos, one TFL, one PD, one INT returned for a touchdown. LB3, 63%



Deion Jones, Cleveland Browns

Jones's hot and cold performances are tough to stomach, but the snaps should be more dependable with Sione Takitaki on injured reserve. In Week 14, Jones provided seven combined tackles, two PDs and an INT. LB7+, 88%



More Linebackers (< 11% rostered on MFL)

Alex Singleton (DEN), Ernest Jones (LAR), Josh Uche (NE), Kenneth Murray (LAC), Chad Muma (JAC), Anthony Nelson (TB), Elandon Roberts (MIA), Monty Rice (TEN), Jaylon Smith (NYG)

Defensive Backs

S Juan Thornhill, Kansas City Chiefs

Thornhill has been excellent in his last two contests, accumulating 11 solos, six assists, a TFL, sack and PD. Look for big plays as he has the Texans upcoming in Week 15. DB6-, 100% Week 14 snaps played



S Taylor Rapp, Los Angeles Rams

For the first half of the 2022 season, Rapp underwhelmed. He's done well as of late with three straight solid games where he combined for 11 solos, eight assists, a FR, INT and three PDs. DB7+, 97%



S Andrew Adams, Tennessee Titans

The Titans are using three safeties, giving Adams an opportunity to produce for us IDPers. We'll see how long this lasts as Tennessee seems to be dealing with a smorgasbord of injuries. In Week 14, Adams had eight solos, two assists and a PD. DB9+, 78%



CB Nate Hobbs, Las Vegas Raiders

Hobbs fills this CB spot on my list in back-to-back weeks. A week ago, he had eight solos and a fumble recovery. In Week 14, he had another eight solos and an assist. CB1+/DB2-, 100%



More Defensive Backs (< 7% rostered on MFL)

Safeties: Ryan Neal (SEA), Darrick Forrest (WAS), John Johnson (CLE), Kareem Jackson (DEN), Marcus Epps (PHI), Kyle Hamilton (BAL), Marcus Williams (BAL), Jimmie Ward (SF), Josh Metellus (MIN)



Cornerbacks: Kader Kohou (MIA), Cam Taylor-Britt (CIN), Jonathan Jones (NE), Zyon Gilbert (NYG), Troy Hill (LAR), Jerry Jacobs (DET), Jaycee Horn (CAR)