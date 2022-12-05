Welcome to the Week 14 IDP Waiver Wire Report and there's plenty to talk about despite there being just a handful of games left.



In particular—and I talked about this in my Week 13 Cheat Sheet—you should implement a "stick with the one who brought you" mentality in these closing weeks. Injuries happen, matchups can feel like opportunities; however, assuming there are no playing time concerns, you shouldn't tempt fate and start backup IDPs over starters. Always follow the points. Is it disappointing that Derwin James only had three solos and three assists in Week 13 against the Raiders? Or Maxx Crosby only had two solos and a FF? Of course! Can you bench either of them? Of course not. You may be saying, “Well what kind of manager would ever bench those guys at this time of year?” Trust me, you should see my DMs (follow me on Twitter @mattkdelima). I get wilder questions every week and I try to offer my steady hand whenever possible.



Another bit of feedback I often receive is "all the guys in your article are already rostered in my league." Listen fellas, I hear you. I see you. I appreciate you. But I can't write articles that go beyond 60 deep at any given IDP. While some of the top players listed per position are usually very obvious for serious IDP leagues, I do try to go another 5-10 deep in the "More" sections after each position group.



The wide variety of IDP leagues makes it difficult to pinpoint roster percentages, so not every recommendation may be a good fit for your league. Generally, if you play in a shallow format with a total of 24 or fewer IDP starters across the league (two per team), these recommendations are at least a layer too deep for you. I'm not going to say it doesn't matter what's in this article, but if you're playing in that more shallow IDP format, you can just head over to FantasyPros consensus IDP rankings and that should be plenty. That's all you need. Their rankings are more geared toward a tackle-heavy scoring system. For specifics, it's always best to consume a lot of IDP content to get a feel for the landscape from multiple points of view.

Finally, I'd like to recommend avoiding DT and CB players unless your league specifically requires them as starters. Generally, defensive ends are more productive than defensive tackles. Generally, safeties are more productive than cornerbacks. There are exceptions but they are very limited in number. There's maybe a half dozen DTs I would consider to be among the top 50 defensive linemen. There's maybe 10 CBs I would consider to be among the top 50 defensive backs.



If you have any IDP waiver or lineup questions, I'm happy to help and you can contact me on Twitter @mattkdelima. Before I offer the latest IDP information, please go back and check the names on the Week 13 IDP waiver wire list.



Note: For each player, I provide a rest of season (ROS) ranking and their percentage of defensive snaps played in their most recent game. For example, Derwin James would be a DB1+, meaning a defensive back ranked 1-12 (DB1) and the plus sign meaning on the high-end (1-4). DL3- would be a defensive lineman ranked 25-36 (DL3) and the minus means on the low-end, specifically 33-36. Recommendation thresholds based on MFL data: DL (less than or equal to 8% rostered), LB (less than or equal to 11% rostered), DB (less than or equal to 7% rostered).

Notable IDP injuries

• Titans LB2- David Long (hamstring)

• Giants DL2+ Leonard Williams (neck)

• Ravens LB4- Patrick Queen (thigh)

• Titans CB3-/DB7 Kristian Fulton (groin)



More IDP Injuries: Seahawks S Josh Jones (hamstring), Cowboys CB Anthony Brown (Achilles), Raiders CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee), Vikings DE Jonathan Bullard (elbow), Jets CB Michael Carter II (ankle), Titans CB Kristian Fulton (groin), Bills DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

IDP Waiver Wire Pickups

Defensive Linemen

DE Uchenna Nwosu, Seattle Seahawks

Nwosu keeps showing up in this list, but once he shows out, he stumbles and his rostership tumbles. He has two sacks in his last two games and I'm hoping he can string together some consistency. DL3-/LB7+, 84% Week 13 snaps played



DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins

I still want more from Phillips as he had a so-so game with one solo, two assists and a half-sack against the 49ers, but there's only so much that can be done considering the heavy rotation Miami uses with their pass rushers. DL3-/LB7, 65%



DE Preston Smith, Green Bay Packers

I'll gladly take Smith's slow and steady production at this time of year. With four solos and an assist, the numbers don't jump off the page. However, Smith is a low DT2 since Week 8 and he's not far off the pace of a low DE1 over the season. DL4/LB7, 79%



DT Zach Sieler, Miami Dolphins

Sieler is back holding down the DT fort after a very solid five solos, two assists and half-sack against the 49ers in Week 13. Although he's a mid-range DT2 on the year, he's been around the fifth-best DT since Week 8, even surpassing his linemate Christian Wilkins by a few points. DT2/DL7-, 90%



More Defensive Linemen (< 8% rostered on MFL)

Defensive ends: Chandler Jones (ARI), Andrew Van Ginkel (MIA), George Karlaftis (KC), Jonathon Cooper (DEN), Azeez Ojulari (NYG), DeShawn Williams (DEN), Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (HOU)



Defensive tackles: Davon Hamilton (JAC), Al Woods (SEA), Perrion Winfrey (CLE), Rakeem Nunez-Roches (TB), Roy Lopez (HOU), Michael Hoecht (LAR)

Maria Lysaker/USA TODAY Sports

Linebackers

Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia Eagles

Don't go chasing waterfalls—unless it's Nakobe Dean. Dynasty managers! Mount up! Man, we've been waiting to get a taste of the rookie's talents and he delivered in just a quarter's worth of snaps. He had five solos, one assist and a TFL in his first game with even partial playing time. LB9, 27% Week 13 snaps played



Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins

Baker has been a decent IDP option for years now but he's starting to warm up. He had six solos, six assists, a half-sack and a TFL in Week 13 against the 49ers. LB4-, 88%



Jamin Davis, Washington Commanders

Davis was the hot IDP sleeper pick before last season and that designation ended up with his teammate, LB Cole Holcomb. Davis is finally having his time to shine and he delivered one of his best games of the year with seven solos, three assists, one TFL and a FR. LB4, 100%



Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers

Although his Week 13 stats were the least productive in about a month, Walker remains a flex play even with De'Vondre Campbell's return. LB4+, 100%



More Linebackers (< 11% rostered on MFL)

Kaden Elliss (NO), Alex Anzalone (DET), Chad Muma (JAC), Josh Uche (NE), Krys Brynes (GB, INJ), Elandon Roberts (MIA), Anthony Nelson (TB), Micah McFadden (NYG), Bud Dupree (TEN), Germaine Pratt (CIN)

Defensive Backs

S Nick Scott, Los Angeles Rams

Scott has at least seven total tackles in three of his last four and it doesn't hurt that he's sprinkling in big plays here and there. The 2019 seventh-rounder is punching above his weight and is playing like a DB2 since Week 6. DB6-, 99% Week 13 snaps played



S Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions

Despite having that Week 9 game with 10 total tackles, three PDs and two INTs, Joseph remains relatively under-rostered. He had a fine Week 13 with seven solos and an assist against the Jags. DB3, 100%



S Camryn Bynum, Minnesota Vikings

Bynum is often getting picked-on and he has at least seven total tackles in two of his last three games. He also tallied two PDs and an INT against the Jets in Week 13. DB7+, 100%



CB Nate Hobbs, Las Vegas Raiders

In his first game back since sustaining a broken hand in Week 5, Hobbs picked up right where he left off with eight solos and a fumble recovery. A must-add candidate in CB leagues. CB1-/DB6+, 96%



More Defensive Backs (< 7% rostered on MFL)

Safeties: Kerby Joseph (DET), Darrick Forrest (WAS), Keanu Neal (TB), Jimmie Ward (SF), Kyle Hamilton (BAL), Duron Harmon (LV), Will Harris (DET), Juan Thornhill (KC), Taylor Rapp (LAR), Trevon Moehrig (LV), Andrew Wingard (JAC)



Cornerbacks: Denzel Ward (CLE), Bryce Callahan (LAC), Cam Taylor-Britt (CIN), Rasul Douglas (GB), C.J. Henderson (CAR), Jonathan Jones (NE)

