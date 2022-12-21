Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)
If you're reading this, congrats. That likely means you've made it to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Nine times out of 10, you should stick with the players who got you to the postseason, but it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.
The Eagles are now joined by the Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Cowboys and 49ers as teams who have secured their spot in the NFL playoffs. Of those teams, Kansas City, Minnesota and San Francisco have won their division. Five teams are already eliminated from postseason contention: Houston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona.
As usual, we want to lean toward games with high point totals because they can regularly be counted on to provide the most fantasy points. These are Week 16's three highest totals on SI Sportsbook. The highest point total game is the Packers vs. Dolphins (O/U 49.5). The next two highest totals are Seahawks vs. Chiefs (O/U 48.5) and Giants vs. Vikings (O/U 48.5).
On the flip side, we want to fade contests with low point totals since they tend to produce fewer fantasy points. The contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Saints vs. Browns (O/U 31.5). The next two lowest point total games are Broncos vs. Rams (O/U 36.5) and Texans vs. Titans (O/U 37).
NFL Playoff Picture:
AFC Last Team In: Dolphins (8-6, 2nd in AFC East)
AFC First Team Out: Patriots (7-7, 3rd in AFC East)
NFC Last Team In: Commanders (7-6-1, 4th in NFC East)
NFC First Team Out: Seahawks (7-7, 2nd in NFC North)
NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.
Week 16 flex rankings (PPR)
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (vs. HOU)
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF (vs. WAS)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (vs. NYG)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA (vs. GB)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (at IND)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at PIT)
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (at NE)
- Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (at MIN)
- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (vs. CIN)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. SEA)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (at CHI)
- Davante Adams, WR, LV (at PIT)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (vs. PHI)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (at CAR)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (at KC)
- A.J. Brown , WR, PHI (at DAL)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (vs. NYG)
- Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (vs. PHI)
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (vs. GB)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at MIA)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (vs. NO)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB (at ARI)
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at NE)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at IND)
- James Conner, RB, ARI (vs. TB)
- Jerick McKinnon, RB, KC (vs. SEA)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at CLE)
- Mike Williams, WR, LAC (at IND)
- Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ (vs. JAC)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (vs. TB)
- Najee Harris, RB, PIT (vs. LV)
- Ken Walker, RB, SEA (at KC)
- Mike Evans, WR, TB (at ARI)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (vs. BUF)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs. PHI)
- J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL (vs. ATL)
- D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (vs. DET)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at SF)
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (at LAR)
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (at NE)
- Travis Etienne, RB, JAC (at NYJ)
- Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC (vs. SEA)
- Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (at ARI)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, KC (vs. SEA)
- DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (at DAL)
- Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (vs. LAC)
- Chris Olave, WR, NO (at CLE)
- Christian Kirk, WR, JAC (at NYJ)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (at DAL)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. ATL)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (at CAR)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (vs. LV)
- Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA (vs. GB)
- Christian Watson, WR, GB (at MIA)
- Zay Jones, WR, JAC (at NYJ)
- Latavius Murray, RB, DEN (at LAR)
- Amari Cooper, WR, CLE (vs. NO)
- Rachaad White, RB, TB (at ARI)
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (vs. WAS)
- Cam Akers, RB, LAR (vs. DEN)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (at CHI)
- Marquise Brown, WR, ARI (vs. TB)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (vs. NYG)
- Zonovan Knight, RB, NYJ (vs. JAC)
- Jamaal Williams, RB, DET (at CAR)
- Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL (at BAL)
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN (vs. NYG)
- George Kittle, TE, SF (vs. WAS)
- Gabe Davis, WR, BUF (at CHI)
- Zack Moss, RB, IND (vs. LAC)
- Darius Slayton, WR, NYG (at MIN)
- Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (at DAL)
- Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE (vs. CIN)
- Drake London, WR, ATL (at BAL)
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE (vs. NO)
- Chris Moore, WR, HOU (at TEN)
- Allen Lazard, WR, GB (at MIA)
- Josh Palmer, WR, LAC (at IND)
- Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL (vs. PHI)
- Marquise Goodwin, WR, SEA (at KC)
- Brian Robinson, RB, WAS (at SF)
- Evan Engram, TE, JAC (at NYJ)
- Darren Waller, TE, LV (at PIT)
- Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ (vs. JAC)
- Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT (vs. LV)
- George Pickens, WR, PIT (vs. LV)
- Mack Hollins, WR, LV (at PIT)
- Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR (vs. DET)
- A.J. Dillon, RB, GB (at MIA)
- Greg Dulcich, TE, DEN (at LAR)
- Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS (at SF)
- D.J. Chark, WR, DET (at CAR)
- Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (vs. PHI)
- Gus Edwards, RB, BAL (vs. ATL)
- Dawson Knox, TE, BUF (at CHI)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL (at BAL)
- Romeo Doubs, WR, GB (at MIA)
- Deon Jackson, RB, IND (vs. LAC)
- Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT (vs. LV)
- Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS (at SF)