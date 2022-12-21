If you're reading this, congrats. That likely means you've made it to the next round of the fantasy playoffs. Nine times out of 10, you should stick with the players who got you to the postseason, but it's important to remember that every roster spot and every lineup decision is critical.

The Eagles are now joined by the Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Cowboys and 49ers as teams who have secured their spot in the NFL playoffs. Of those teams, Kansas City, Minnesota and San Francisco have won their division. Five teams are already eliminated from postseason contention: Houston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona.

As usual, we want to lean toward games with high point totals because they can regularly be counted on to provide the most fantasy points. These are Week 16's three highest totals on SI Sportsbook. The highest point total game is the Packers vs. Dolphins (O/U 49.5). The next two highest totals are Seahawks vs. Chiefs (O/U 48.5) and Giants vs. Vikings (O/U 48.5).

On the flip side, we want to fade contests with low point totals since they tend to produce fewer fantasy points. The contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Saints vs. Browns (O/U 31.5). The next two lowest point total games are Broncos vs. Rams (O/U 36.5) and Texans vs. Titans (O/U 37).

NFL Playoff Picture:

AFC Last Team In: Dolphins (8-6, 2nd in AFC East)

AFC First Team Out: Patriots (7-7, 3rd in AFC East)

NFC Last Team In: Commanders (7-6-1, 4th in NFC East)

NFC First Team Out: Seahawks (7-7, 2nd in NFC North)

