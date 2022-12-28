Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)
Add it all up. About five months of prep, dozens if not hundreds of articles digested, hours upon hours of games watched over the 2022 NFL season come down to one week of results. Remember, fantasy football is a game of preparation. The results out on the field are out of control. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position possible. Trust the process! Let's take a look at the snapshot of where the league is at.
The Eagles, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Bengals, Cowboys, 49ers, Ravens and Chargers are locked into the postseason. Buffalo, Kansas City, Minnesota and San Francisco have clinched their respective divisions. Eight teams are eliminated from postseason contention: Houston, Chicago, Arizona, Denver, Indianapolis, Atlanta, L.A. Rams and Cleveland.
Before we get to my PPR rankings, I want to once again point out the games with high point totals since they can typically be counted on to provide the most fantasy points. These are Week 17's three highest totals on SI Sportsbook. The highest point total game is the Bears vs. Lions (O/U 51.5). The next two highest totals are Bills vs. Bengals (O/U 49.5) and Vikings vs. Packers (O/U 48.5).
I recommend that you fade matchups with low point totals because they are unreliable and result in fewer fantasy points. The contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Steelers vs. Ravens (O/U 35.5). The next two lowest point total games are Colts vs. Giants (O/U 38.5) and Panthers vs. Buccaneers (O/U 39.5).
NFL Playoff Picture:
AFC Last Team In: Dolphins (8-7, 2nd in AFC East)
AFC First Team Out: Patriots (7-8, 3rd in AFC East)
NFC Last Team In: Commanders (7-7-1, 4th in NFC East)
NFC First Team Out: Seahawks (7-8, 2nd in NFC West)
NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.
Week 17 flex rankings (PPR)
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF (at LV)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (at GB)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (vs. LAR)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA (at NE)
- Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (vs. IND)
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (vs. BUF)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (at CIN)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (at TEN)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (vs. CHI)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. DEN)
- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (vs. MIA)
- Davante Adams, WR, LV (vs. SF)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (at GB)
- A.J. Brown , WR, PHI (vs. NO)
- James Conner, RB, ARI (at ATL)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (at NYJ)
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (vs. BUF)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (vs. LAR)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (vs. SF)
- Travis Etienne, RB, JAC (at HOU)
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (vs. BUF)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (at ATL)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (at WAS)
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (at NE)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB (vs. CAR)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (at DET)
- Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (vs. CAR)
- Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (at TEN)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. MIN)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at PHI)
- Cam Akers, RB, LAR (vs. LAR)
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (at KC)
- Jerick McKinnon, RB, KC (vs. DEN)
- George Kittle, TE, SF (at LV)
- Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL (vs. ARI)
- Mike Williams, WR, LAC (vs. LAR)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (vs. CLE)
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (vs. DAL)
- Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ (at SEA)
- DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (vs. NO)
- Ken Walker, RB, SEA (vs. NYJ)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (vs. NO)
- Drake London, WR, ATL (vs. ARI)
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN (at GB)
- Zonovan Knight, RB, NYJ (at SEA)
- Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. CAR)
- Brian Robinson, RB, WAS (vs. CLE)
- Amari Cooper, WR, CLE (at WAS)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (vs. CHI)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, KC (vs. SEA)
- Christian Kirk, WR, JAC (at HOU)
- D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (at TB)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (at TEN)
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (at LV)
- Christian Watson, WR, GB (vs. MIN)
- Evan Engram, TE, JAC (at HOU)
- Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (at NYG)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (at BAL)
- Najee Harris, RB, PIT (at BAL)
- J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL (vs. PIT)
- Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (at KC)
- Allen Lazard, WR, GB (vs. MIN)
- Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (vs. NO)
- Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE (vs. MIA)
- Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS (vs. CLE)
- Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC (vs. DEN)
- D.J. Chark, WR, DET (vs. CHI)
- Zay Jones, WR, JAC (at HOU)
- Marquise Brown, WR, ARI (at ATL)
- Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL (at TEN)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (at CIN)
- Zack Moss, RB, IND (at NYG)
- Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (at LAC)
- Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS (vs. CLE)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (vs. JAC)
- Gabe Davis, WR, BUF (at CIN)
- Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR (at TB)
- George Pickens, WR, PIT (at BAL)
- A.J. Dillon, RB, GB (vs. MIN)
- Darius Slayton, WR, NYG (vs. IND)
- Darren Waller, TE, LV (vs. SF)
- D'Onta Foreman, RB, CAR (at TB)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. PIT)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (at GB)
- Richie James, WR, NYG (vs. IND)
- Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT (at BAL)
- Rashid Shaheed, WR, NO (at PHI)
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE (at WAS)
- Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (at TEN)
- Dawson Knox, TE, BUF (at CIN)
- Isaiah Hodgins, WR, NYG (vs. IND)
- Jamaal Williams, RB, DET (vs. CHI)
- James Cook, RB, BUF (at CIN)
- Cole Kmet, TE, CHI (at DET)
- Romeo Doubs, WR, GB (vs. MIN)
- Rachaad White, RB, TB (vs. CAR)
- Chris Moore, WR, HOU (vs. JAC)
- Greg Dulcich, TE, DEN (at KC)
- Josh Palmer, WR, LAC (vs. LAR)
- David Njoku, TE, CLE (at WAS)