NFL Playoff Scenarios: Packers, Patriots Control Their Own Destinies
Week 18 Fantasy Football Rankings: Team Defenses

Streaming options for the last week of the regular season.

First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.

Three playoff berths, two in the AFC and one in the NFC are still up for grabs. The Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, Chargers and Ravens are locked in for the AFC. The Eagles, 49ers, Vikings, Buccaneers, Cowboys and Giants hold the spots in the NFC. Five AFC teams are on the bubble (Jacksonville, New England, Miami, Pittsburgh and Tennessee) and three NFC teams are as well (Seattle, Detroit and Green Bay.

Your fantasy season may be over but allow me to once again highlight the three games with highest point totals on SI Sportsbook. The highest point total game is the Chiefs vs. Raiders (O/U 52.5). The next two highest totals are Lions vs. Packers (O/U 49) and Vikings vs. Bears (O/U 45.5).

You should downgrade the players from the matchups with low point totals. The contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Texans vs. Colts (O/U 38). The next lowest point total games are Jets vs. Dolphins (O/U 38.5) and Cardinals vs. 49ers (O/U 40).

NFL Playoff Picture:
AFC Last Team In: Patriots (8-8, 2nd in AFC East)
AFC First Team Out: Dolphins (8-8, 3rd in AFC East)
NFC Last Team In: Seahawks (8-8, 2nd in NFC West)
NFC First Team Out: Lions (8-8, 2nd in NFC North)

NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.

Week 18 team defense rankings:

  1. 49ers, SF (vs. ARI)
  2. Eagles, PHI (vs. NYG)
  3. Cowboys, DAL (at WAS)
  4. Jaguars, JAC (vs. TEN)
  5. Bills, BUF (vs. NE)
  6. Chiefs, KC (vs. LV)
  7. Bengals, CIN (vs. BAL)
  8. Seahawks, SEA (vs. LAR)
  9. Chargers, LAC (at DEN)
  10. Jets, NYJ (at MIA)
  11. Dolphins, MIA (vs. NYJ)
  12. Steelers, PIT (vs. CLE)
  13. Colts , IND (vs. HOU)
  14. Saints , NO (vs. CAR)
  15. Vikings, MIN (at CHI)
  16. Packers, GB (vs. DET)
  17. Patriots, NE (at BUF)
  18. Browns, CLE (at PIT)
  19. Texans, HOU (at IND)
  20. Panthers, CAR (at NO)
  21. Commanders, WAS (vs. DAL)
  22. Buccaneers, TB (at ATL)
  23. Falcons, ATL (vs. TB)
  24. Rams, LAR (at SEA)
  25. Titans, TEN (at JAC)
  26. Lions, DET (at GB)
  27. Bears , CHI (vs. MIN)
  28. Broncos, DEN (vs. LAC)
  29. Ravens, BAL (at CIN)
  30. Giants, NYG (at PHI)
  31. Cardinals, ARI (at SF)
  32. Raiders, LV (at KC)
