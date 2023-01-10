Wild Card Round Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs
It's that time of year, friends. We're now in the NFL postseason and Wild Card Weekend is upon us. Six games are on tap: two on Saturday (Seahawks vs. 49ers & Chargers vs. Jaguars), three on Sunday (Dolphins vs. Bills, Giants vs. Vikings and Ravens vs. Bengals) and one on Monday (Cowboys vs. Buccaneers).
The fantasy season is over but whether it is a fantasy playoff league, a pick'em contest, DFS or betting, it's still worth it to cover the games with the highest point totals on SI Sportsbook. The highest point total game is the Giants vs. Vikings (O/U 48.5). The next two highest totals are Chargers vs. Jaguars (O/U 47.5) and Cowboys vs. Buccaneers (O/U 45.5).
You should downgrade the players from the matchups with low point totals. The contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Seahawks vs. 49ers (O/U 43). The next lowest point total games are Ravens vs. Bengals (O/U 43.5) and Dolphins vs. Bills (O/U 44.5).
NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.
Wild Card running back rankings (PPR)
- Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. SEA)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (at JAC)
- Saquon Barkley, NYG (at MIN)
- Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. BAL)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. NYG)
- Travis Etienne, JAC (vs. LAC)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (at TB)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. DAL)
- Ken Walker, SEA (at SF)
- Jeff Wilson Jr. , MIA (at BUF)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. MIA)
- J.K. Dobbins, BAL (at CIN)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at TB)
- Rachaad White, TB (vs. DAL)
- Elijah Mitchell, SF (vs. SEA)
- James Cook, BUF (vs. MIA)
- DeeJay Dallas, SEA (at SF)
- Gus Edwards, BAL (at CIN)
- Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. NYG)
- Salvon Ahmed, MIA (at BUF)
- Joshua Kelley, LAC (at JAC)
- JaMycal Hasty, JAC (vs. LAC)
- Samaje Perine, CIN (vs. BAL)
- Matt Breida, NYG (at MIN)
- Jordan Mason, SF (vs. SEA)
- Nyheim Hines, BUF (vs. MIA)
- Gary Brightwell, NYG (at MIN)
- Kenyan Drake , BAL (at CIN)
- Kyle Juszczyk, SF (vs. SEA)
- Justice Hill, BAL (at CIN)