The 49ers tight end has been Brock Purdy’s favorite target and that should continue in the postseason.

Wild Card Round Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

George Kittle vs. Seahawks (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox): Kittle was unreliable at best earlier in the season, scoring single digits in seven of his first 11 games. Then Brock Purdy took over at quarterback, and Kittle has been on fire. Over his last four games, he’s scored seven touchdowns and 86.5 points. The Seahawks have allowed the second-most points to tight ends, so Kittle’s success should continue.

Dawson Knox vs. Dolphins (Sun. 1 p.m. ET, CBS): Knox has been a touchdown machine, scoring at least one in four straight games. That includes a Week 15 game against the Dolphins that saw him find the end zone and score a season-high 21.8 points. Miami has allowed 10 touchdowns and the third-most points to tight ends, so Knox is a solid option in both traditional and DFS fantasy formats.

• Dalton Schultz at Buccaneers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

• Dawson Knox vs. Dolphins ($4,000)

Wild Card Round Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Noah Fant at 49ers (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox): Tight end is a thin position already, and it’s even worse with just 12 teams playing this week. With that being said, I’d fade Fant in a tough matchup against the Niners. He did beat them for 14.2 points in Week 15, but Fant was also held to just 3.1 points in a game in San Francisco back in Week 2. Their defense has also allowed just four touchdowns to tight ends.

Hayden Hurst vs. Ravens (Sun. 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC): Hurst does have a revenge game this week against his former team, the Ravens, but he’s still a tough play. While he did beat them for 17.3 points in Week 5, Baltimore held him to a mere 5.4 points last week. Their pass defense has allowed just one touchdown catch and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends in the last five weeks as well.

• Mike Gesicki at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Mike Gesicki at Bills ($3,200)

