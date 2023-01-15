Tom Brady is without question the best quarterback in the history of the National Football League … and fantasy football. The G.O.A.T. has scored 5,944.4 career fantasy points, which is 755.4 more points than the No. 2 quarterback, Drew Brees. He’s also continued to play at a high level even in his early to mid-40s, which is a rare occurrence in a league that almost never sees active players at that age.

Brady, 45, will be a free agent heading into the 2023 NFL offseason. That begs the question in the NFL and fantasy world: If Brady continues his career, where will he land? And more to the point for our purposes, what are some of the best landing spots for the ageless wonder as it pertains to his future fantasy football value?

Here’s five teams that could have a need at quarterback and would be interesting spots for Brady to land next season. Let’s start off this fun exercise in Sin City.

Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr won’t be back with the Raiders next season, and Jarrett Stidham is slated to become a free agent. That could open a lot of interest in Brady, who of course played for many years in New England with current Raiders head man Josh McDaniels as his offensive coordinator. Las Vegas has a lot of talent on offense, and Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller would all benefit from the G.O.A.T.’s presence. If the Raiders retain free agent Josh Jacobs, this could be a fun offense to watch. The move would also make Vegas a contender in the AFC.

New York Jets

This would be insane, but what if Brady signed with his former archrivals, the Jets? (I wonder if fans of the Men in Green could handle it!) It seems Zach Wilson has already worn out his welcome in the Big Apple, and Mike White is slated to become a free agent. Brady knows the AFC East like no one else, and he’d get to face his former team, the New England Patriots, twice a season. The Jets also have some good young talent on the offensive side of the football with Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore in the mix. Brady’s presence would help them all.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts organization is a mess right now, from what will be a vacated head coach spot to a disastrous quarterback position. Signing Brady would be right in line with the team’s addition of veteran quarterbacks like Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan in recent seasons, and it would make them an instant contender in the AFC South. Brady’s presence under center would also be great news for the value of Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman, Parris Campbell (if retained) and Alec Pierce.

Seattle Seahawks

I’m going to guess that the Seahawks will retain free agent Geno Smith, who is coming off a career season and led them to the playoffs. But what if Seattle decides to make a splash and add Brady to their roster? The veteran wouldn’t hurt the stock of Ken Walker, DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett, and the fact that he threw the ball a bananas 733 times last season means Brady’s “elderly” right arm seems to be fine. He’d also get into some shootouts with the 49ers, Cardinals and Rams.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it? Some would argue the Buccaneers offense was broken this season, and that would be true. But imagine what the loss of Brady would do to the value of Leonard Fournette, Rachaad White, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans? Chances are it wouldn’t be a good thing from a fantasy standpoint. And while he did have a down season by his lofty standards, Brady still threw for nearly 4,700 yards with 26 total touchdowns and finished 12th at quarterback.

