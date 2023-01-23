Top Five Fantasy Landing Spots for Daniel Jones

Now that the Giants’ season is over, and because they didn’t pick up his fifth-year option, quarterback Daniel Jones is a free agent. The former Duke quarterback entered 2022 with plenty of uncertainty about his future, but his big game in the wild-card round against the Vikings, in which he passed for 301 yards and two scores while adding 78 rushing yards, has earned him a big payday.

The question is: Will that payday come from the Giants? Will they slap the franchise tag on him or sign him to a long-term, lucrative deal? It seems unlikely the Giants would let him go, but what if they do? There would certainly be ramifications throughout the NFL, and the same goes for fantasy.

With that in mind, here are the best potential fantasy landing spots for Jones:

Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

New York Giants

On the one hand, returning to the Giants would give Jones his weakest supporting cast in terms of pass catchers. On the other hand, a second season under head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka could be fun to see. With no great threats at receiver or tight end in 2022, Jones passed for more than 230 yards in a game just twice during the regular season. He only had 15 touchdown passes, but his 708 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns helped him finish as the QB7. With a little help in the wide receiver room, Jones’s comfort level in the system should lead to better passing stats.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are moving on from Derek Carr and rumor has it they are all-in for Tom Brady. But what if they don’t get the G.O..A.T.? Is Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams, one year after signing a huge contract, going to be happy with the idea of Oakland starting over with an unproven rookie quarterback? Nope. As for head coach Josh McDaniels, he likes a mobile quarterback. Cam Newton was no longer all that mobile by the time he played under McDaniels with the Patriots – so Jones would be McDaniels’s most mobile quarterback since … Tim Tebow. Well, that’s not exactly a reason for optimism but with weapons like Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller, Jones would thrive.

SEE ALSO:

• Top Five Fantasy Landing Spots for Aaron Rodgers

• Top Five Fantasy Landing Spots for Tom Brady

Carolina Panthers

Two offseason ago the Panthers acquired a former first-round quarterback from the Jets (Sam Darnold), so there’d be some symmetry if they went out this offseason and signed a former first-round quarterback from the other New York franchise. Darnold started the last six games of the season for Carolina, after P.J. Walker and the departed Baker Mayfield split the first 11 games. Darnold did okay – he averaged 17.3 fantasy points per game, 15th among quarterbacks last season. Jones grew up in Charlotte, so a potential homecoming could be a good way to jumpstart his career.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If Brady doesn’t stay with the Bucs, they certainly don’t have the next starting quarterback on their roster. Tampa Bay drafted Kyle Trask in the second round last year, but nobody is clamoring to get him on the field. After seeing how lead-footed the 45-year-old Brady was down the stretch this season, Jones’s mobility would add a new dynamic to the Bucs’ offense. Mike Evans may have lost a step, but the combination of he and Chris Godwin would make a much more dangerous receiving tandem than Jones has ever had in New York.

New York Jets

Look, we don’t know if the Jets are giving up on Zach Wilson. And if they are, we don’t know if they’ve got their eyes on a more experienced quarterback like Jimmy Garoppolo, Carr or (dare we say) Aaron Rodgers. We also don’t think Jones is leaving the Giants, so this is all speculation. But can you imagine Jones running an offense with young stars Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson at his disposal?