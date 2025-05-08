2025 Dynasty League Fantasy Football Sleepers: Bhayshul Tuten, Elic Ayomanor Worth Picks
Rookies have become more valuable in fantasy football leagues in recent seasons, as Jayden Daniels, Bucky Irving, Brian Thomas Jr. and Brock Bowers (to name a few) have made an instant impact. However, dynasty league fantasy managers aren’t always looking for immediate statistical gratification in their drafts.
Instead, dynasty leaguers often want a player who can assist them in the long run. Think about a player like Ricky Pearsall, who didn’t have much value as a rookie but could now be a fantasy asset in his second season in San Francisco. His redraft value wasn’t great, but the Florida product was a strong dynasty add who could now pay off in his second season.
Here are 15 first-year players who might not make a fantasy splash in their rookie seasons but could, like Pearsall, be quite a nice fantasy asset for dynasty fans in 2026 and beyond.
Dynasty Startup Rankings: Top 200 | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Browns: The Browns' quarterback situation could be a disaster this season, but most experts think the team will cut Deshaun Watson sooner rather than later. If we eliminate him from the mix, that leaves Joe Flacco, who will be a free agent in 2026, Kenny Pickett, who the Browns will have an option on after this upcoming season, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. As a result, Sanders could compete for a starting role as soon as 2026 (if not this season).
Jalen Milroe, QB, Seahawks: Milroe is an intriguing fantasy option because of his dual-threat capabilities, but we’ll have to wait for him to get a chance to showcase those skills. Seattle signed Darnold to a three-year deal worth more than $100 million, so he’s their starting quarterback for 2025 and beyond. The Seahawks have a potential out after 2026, so Milroe could have some long-term value for dynasty fantasy leaguers to consider.
Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars: The addition of Tuten means the Jaguars' backfield might be a three-headed monster in 2025. In fact, it’s a situation I’d be looking to avoid at all costs in traditional redraft formats. Travis Etienne Jr. could be in the last year of his rookie deal if the Jags pass on his fifth-year option, so Tuten could be in the mix to compete with Tank Bigsby for the starting job as soon as 2026. That makes him an interesting choice.
Devin Neal, RB, Saints: Alvin Kamara will remain the Saints' lead back, at least for the next year or two, before the team has a potential opt-out in 2027. He will also be 30 heading into the 2025 campaign, so a decline in his stats is possible. While Kendre Miller could be the next runner in line, he’s been injury-prone and less than impressive at the pro level. This has a shot to work out well for Neal in the long term in dynasty leagues.
Woody Marks, RB, Texans: Marks is likely the favorite to be Joe Mixon’s handcuff, ahead of Dameon Pierce, this season. While Mixon is under team control until 2027, he turns 29 before the start of next season and could see his level of effectiveness begin to decline in the next year. Regardless, Marks is well worth a dynasty flier for his long-term upside and his potential to become the heir apparent to Mixon over the next two seasons.
Brashard Smith, RB, Chiefs: The Chiefs' backfield is crowded right now with Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt and Elijah Mitchell all on the roster. However, none of those players is under contract beyond the upcoming season. Hunt is at the end of his career, too, so Smith has a shot to compete for a prominent role in the K.C. offense as soon as 2026. While he might be a long shot as a seventh-round pick, Smith is still a player for dynasty fans to watch.
James Jordan, RB, 49ers: Jordan might be a long shot to have any fantasy value as a rookie, but we never know if Christian McCaffrey will remain healthy. McCaffrey missed a pile of games over the last few years, and the Niners no longer have Jordan Mason (Vikings) or Elijah Mitchell (Chiefs). If CMC goes down again, Jordan could be an Isaac Guerendo injury away from getting carries as a rookie. Jordan is also interesting in a Kyle Shanahan offense.
Jaylin Noel, WR, Texans: Noel can play on the outside and inside, but he ran the majority of his routes at Iowa State in the slot. That could limit his time on the field as a rookie, as the Texans traded for Christian Kirk. He only has one more year left on his current contract, however, so the Texans could let Kirk walk and put Noel in a starting role as soon as 2026. That makes him someone for dynasty leaguers to keep tabs on as a third or fourth rounder.
Elic Ayomanor, WR, Titans: The Titans drafted Chimere Dike and Ayomanor within seven picks of each other in the fourth round, and each of them has long-term potential. Treylon Burks has been a dud and Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett are on one-year deals, so this duo could be playing a significant role for the Titans in the very near future. I can see Ayomanor starting opposite Calvin Ridley and Dike playing in the slot as soon as 2026.
Jalen Royals, WR, Chiefs: Royals has some deep sleeper appeal as a rookie, but he’s also an intriguing dynasty option. The Chiefs have several wideouts on one-year deals, including Hollywood Brown, Skyy Moore, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Tyquan Thornton. Rashee Rice is also coming off a torn LCL and he hasn’t exactly been an angel off the field (the same goes for Xavier Worthy). As a result, Royals should be firmly on the dynasty league radar.
Savion Williams, WR, Packers: Green Bay’s wide receiver room is crowded heading into this season, but Williams could be in for a bigger role in the future. Christian Watson has been a disappointment and is coming off an injury, not to mention he’s a free agent in 2026. The same holds true for Romeo Doubs. Williams could find himself in a more prominent role for the Packers in 2026 and beyond. He’s a worthwhile option in the late rounds.
Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, Panthers: Horn Jr. is a slot man whom the Panthers selected in the sixth round of the draft. He’s unlikely to make a rookie impact with Adam Thielen still on the roster, and the team also just took a flier on Hunter Renfrow. The good news for Horn Jr. is that both of those receivers are on short-term deals, so he could push for a starting role as soon as 2026. He’s a player to watch in camp and a name to remember in dynasty drafts.
Tory Horton, WR, Seahawks: Horton is a perimeter receiver who will start his NFL career as a reserve. However, he could be thrust into a bigger role if Cooper Kupp or Marquez Valdes-Scantling miss time due to injuries. Seattle also has a potential opt-out on Kupp’s contract in 2026, and Valdes-Scantling is only on a one-year deal. That could push Horton into a permanent starting role in his second pro season, making him a dynasty option.
Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams: Ferguson was the first pick the Rams made in the draft, grabbing him with the 14th pick in the second round. He’s clearly the tight end of the future, and he could even show a few flashes as a rookie behind Tyler Higbee, who has had injury issues in recent seasons and is in the final year of his contract. There’s a good chance Ferguson will be the starting tight end for coach Sean McVay in the near future.
Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns: Fannin Jr. is coming off a huge statistical season at Bowling Green, but he won’t likely make a Year 1 impact in Cleveland behind David Njoku. The Chief is heading into the final year of his contract, however, so Fannin Jr. could move into a more prominent future role if the Browns don’t retain him. I’d have a hard time believing a solid tight end like Njoku would be allowed to walk, but Fannin Jr. is a clear backup plan.