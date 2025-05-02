SI

2025 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Running Back Rankings

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson will be the consensus top running back in 2025 fantasy dynasty redrafts.
With May comes the start of dynasty league draft chatter. After all, the end of the NFL draft means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts and what a player’s value projects to be in 2025.

For those unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.  

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings is primarily in examining the age of the players and their long-term potential. For example, Derrick Henry, who’ll be 31 next season, will be ranked ahead of younger guys such as Omarion Hampton, Chase Brown and James Cook in traditional leagues. However, that trio has more value than Henry in dynasty leagues due in large part to the fact that each of them is in the early 20s and hasn’t hit their primes.

With that said, here’s a look at my 2025 dynasty start-up league running back rankings.

Note: Ages listed as how old the player will be by the end of September.

Rank

Player

Team

Age

1

Bijan Robinson

ATL

23

2

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

23

3

Ashton Jeanty

LV

21

4

De'Vone Achane

MIA

23

5

Saquon Barkley

PHI

28

6

Omarion Hampton

LAC

22

7

Bucky Irving

TB

23

8

Breece Hall

NYJ

24

9

Jonathan Taylor

IND

26

10

James Cook

BUF

25

11

Kyren Williams

LAR

25

12

Chase Brown

CIN

25

13

Kenneth Walker

SEA

24

14

Josh Jacobs

GB

27

15

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

21

16

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

21

17

Derrick Henry

BAL

31

18

Christian McCaffrey

SF

29

19

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

26

20

Alvin Kamara

NO

30

21

Kaleb Johnson

PIT

22

22

RJ Harvey

DEN

24

23

Joe Mixon

HOU

29

24

David Montgomery

DET

28

25

Isiah Pacheco

KC

26

26

D'Andre Swift

CHI

26

27

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

25

28

Tony Pollard

TEN

28

29

Travis Etienne

JAC

26

30

James Conner

ARI

30

31

Cam Skattebo

NYG

23

32

Brian Robinson Jr.

WAS

26

33

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

24

34

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

27

35

Trey Benson

ARI

22

36

Najee Harris

LAC

27

37

Jordan Mason

MIN

26

38

J.K. Dobbins

FA

26

39

Jaylen Warren

PIT

26

40

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

30

41

Rachaad White

TB

26

42

Jaydon Blue

DAL

21

43

Tank Bigsby

JAC

24

44

Tyjae Spears

TEN

24

45

Isaac Guerendo

SF

25

46

Javonte Williams

DAL

25

47

MarShawn Lloyd

GB

24

48

Blake Corum

LAR

24

49

Dylan Sampson

CLE

21

50

Ray Davis

BUF

25

51

Kendre Miller

NO

23

52

Braelon Allen

NYJ

21

53

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

25

54

Jaylen Wright

MIA

22

55

Audric Estime

DEN

22

56

Devin Neal

NO

22

57

Rico Dowdle

CAR

27

58

DJ Giddens

IND

22

59

Jordan James

SF

21

60

Jonathon Brooks

CAR

22

61

Jerome Ford

CLE

26

62

Jaleel McLaughlin

DEN

25

63

Austin Ekeler

WAS

30

64

Woody Marks

HOU

24

65

Nick Chubb

FA

29

66

Trevor Etienne

CAR

21

67

Roschon Johnson

CHI

24

68

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

22

69

Zack Moss

CIN

27

70

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

21

71

Brashard Smith

KC

22

72

Kyle Monangal

CHI

23

73

Tahj Brooks

CIN

23

74

Devin Singletary

NYG

28

75

Elijah Mitchell

KC

27

76

Antonio Gibson

NE

27

77

Will Shipley

PHI

22

78

Jarquez Hunter

LAR

22

79

Isaiah Davis

NYJ

23

80

Justice Hill

BAL

27

