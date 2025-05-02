2025 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Running Back Rankings
With May comes the start of dynasty league draft chatter. After all, the end of the NFL draft means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts and what a player’s value projects to be in 2025.
For those unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.
The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings is primarily in examining the age of the players and their long-term potential. For example, Derrick Henry, who’ll be 31 next season, will be ranked ahead of younger guys such as Omarion Hampton, Chase Brown and James Cook in traditional leagues. However, that trio has more value than Henry in dynasty leagues due in large part to the fact that each of them is in the early 20s and hasn’t hit their primes.
With that said, here’s a look at my 2025 dynasty start-up league running back rankings.
2025 Fantasy Football Dynasty RB Rankings
Note: Ages listed as how old the player will be by the end of September.
Rank
Player
Team
Age
1
Bijan Robinson
ATL
23
2
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
23
3
Ashton Jeanty
LV
21
4
De'Vone Achane
MIA
23
5
Saquon Barkley
PHI
28
6
Omarion Hampton
LAC
22
7
Bucky Irving
TB
23
8
Breece Hall
NYJ
24
9
Jonathan Taylor
IND
26
10
James Cook
BUF
25
11
Kyren Williams
LAR
25
12
Chase Brown
CIN
25
13
Kenneth Walker
SEA
24
14
Josh Jacobs
GB
27
15
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
21
16
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
21
17
Derrick Henry
BAL
31
18
Christian McCaffrey
SF
29
19
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
26
20
Alvin Kamara
NO
30
21
Kaleb Johnson
PIT
22
22
RJ Harvey
DEN
24
23
Joe Mixon
HOU
29
24
David Montgomery
DET
28
25
Isiah Pacheco
KC
26
26
D'Andre Swift
CHI
26
27
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
25
28
Tony Pollard
TEN
28
29
Travis Etienne
JAC
26
30
James Conner
ARI
30
31
Cam Skattebo
NYG
23
32
Brian Robinson Jr.
WAS
26
33
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
24
34
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
27
35
Trey Benson
ARI
22
36
Najee Harris
LAC
27
37
Jordan Mason
MIN
26
38
J.K. Dobbins
FA
26
39
Jaylen Warren
PIT
26
40
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
30
41
Rachaad White
TB
26
42
Jaydon Blue
DAL
21
43
Tank Bigsby
JAC
24
44
Tyjae Spears
TEN
24
45
Isaac Guerendo
SF
25
46
Javonte Williams
DAL
25
47
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
24
48
Blake Corum
LAR
24
49
Dylan Sampson
CLE
21
50
Ray Davis
BUF
25
51
Kendre Miller
NO
23
52
Braelon Allen
NYJ
21
53
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
25
54
Jaylen Wright
MIA
22
55
Audric Estime
DEN
22
56
Devin Neal
NO
22
57
Rico Dowdle
CAR
27
58
DJ Giddens
IND
22
59
Jordan James
SF
21
60
Jonathon Brooks
CAR
22
61
Jerome Ford
CLE
26
62
Jaleel McLaughlin
DEN
25
63
Austin Ekeler
WAS
30
64
Woody Marks
HOU
24
65
Nick Chubb
FA
29
66
Trevor Etienne
CAR
21
67
Roschon Johnson
CHI
24
68
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
22
69
Zack Moss
CIN
27
70
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
21
71
Brashard Smith
KC
22
72
Kyle Monangal
CHI
23
73
Tahj Brooks
CIN
23
74
Devin Singletary
NYG
28
75
Elijah Mitchell
KC
27
76
Antonio Gibson
NE
27
77
Will Shipley
PHI
22
78
Jarquez Hunter
LAR
22
79
Isaiah Davis
NYJ
23
80
Justice Hill
BAL
27