2025 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Quarterback Rankings
With May comes the start of dynasty league draft chatter. After all, the end of the NFL Draft means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts and what a player’s value projects to be in 2025.
For those unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.
The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings is primarily in examining the age of the players and their long-term prospects. For example, Baker Mayfield, who’ll be 30 next season, will be ranked ahead of younger guys such as Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud and Drake Maye in traditional leagues. However, that trio has more value than Mayfield in dynasty leagues because each of them is in their early 20s and hasn’t hit their prime.
With that said, here’s a look at my 2025 dynasty start-up league quarterback rankings.
All Positions: RBs | WRs | TEs
2025 Fantasy Football Dynasty QB Rankings
Note: Ages listed are how old the player will be by the end of September.
Rank
Player
Team
Age
1
Josh Allen
BUF
29
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
28
3
Jayden Daniels
WAS
24
4
Jalen Hurts
PHI
27
5
Joe Burrow
CIN
28
6
Patrick Mahomes
KC
30
7
Caleb Williams
CHI
23
8
Bo Nix
DEN
25
9
Justin Herbert
LAC
27
10
Kyler Murray
ARI
28
11
C.J. Stroud
HOU
23
12
Drake Maye
NE
23
13
Jordan Love
GB
26
14
Baker Mayfield
TB
30
15
Brock Purdy
SF
25
16
Justin Fields
NYJ
26
17
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
25
18
Jared Goff
DET
30
19
Dak Prescott
DAL
32
20
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
27
21
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
25
22
Cam Ward
TEN
23
23
J.J. McCarthy
MIN
22
24
Bryce Young
CAR
24
25
Jaxson Dart
NYG
22
26
Anthony Richardson
IND
23
27
Sam Darnold
SEA
28
28
Tyler Shough
NO
26
29
Geno Smith
LV
34
30
Matthew Stafford
LAR
37
31
Russell Wilson
NYG
36
32
Jalen Milroe
SEA
23
33
Derek Carr
NO
34
34
Aaron Rodgers
FA
41
35
Dillon Gabriel
CLE
24
36
Shedeur Sanders
CLE
23
37
Kirk Cousins
ATL
37
38
Will Howard
PIT
24
39
Daniel Jones
IND
28
40
Will Levis
TEN
26