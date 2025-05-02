SI

2025 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Quarterback Rankings

Michael Fabiano

Jayden Daniels will be one of the most valuable quarterbacks in fantasy football startup dynasty drafts.
With May comes the start of dynasty league draft chatter. After all, the end of the NFL Draft means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts and what a player’s value projects to be in 2025.

For those unaware, dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.  

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings is primarily in examining the age of the players and their long-term prospects. For example, Baker Mayfield, who’ll be 30 next season, will be ranked ahead of younger guys such as Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud and Drake Maye in traditional leagues. However, that trio has more value than Mayfield in dynasty leagues because each of them is in their early 20s and hasn’t hit their prime.

With that said, here’s a look at my 2025 dynasty start-up league quarterback rankings.

2025 Fantasy Football Dynasty QB Rankings

Note: Ages listed are how old the player will be by the end of September.

Rank

Player

Team

Age

1

Josh Allen

BUF

29

2

Lamar Jackson

BAL

28

3

Jayden Daniels

WAS

24

4

Jalen Hurts

PHI

27

5

Joe Burrow

CIN

28

6

Patrick Mahomes

KC

30

7

Caleb Williams

CHI

23

8

Bo Nix

DEN

25

9

Justin Herbert

LAC

27

10

Kyler Murray

ARI

28

11

C.J. Stroud

HOU

23

12

Drake Maye

NE

23

13

Jordan Love

GB

26

14

Baker Mayfield

TB

30

15

Brock Purdy

SF

25

16

Justin Fields

NYJ

26

17

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

25

18

Jared Goff

DET

30

19

Dak Prescott

DAL

32

20

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

27

21

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

25

22

Cam Ward

TEN

23

23

J.J. McCarthy

MIN

22

24

Bryce Young

CAR

24

25

Jaxson Dart

NYG

22

26

Anthony Richardson

IND

23

27

Sam Darnold

SEA

28

28

Tyler Shough

NO

26

29

Geno Smith

LV

34

30

Matthew Stafford

LAR

37

31

Russell Wilson

NYG

36

32

Jalen Milroe

SEA

23

33

Derek Carr

NO

34

34

Aaron Rodgers

FA

41

35

Dillon Gabriel

CLE

24

36

Shedeur Sanders

CLE

23

37

Kirk Cousins

ATL

37

38

Will Howard

PIT

24

39

Daniel Jones

IND

28

40

Will Levis

TEN

26

