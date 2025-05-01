2025 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Tight End Rankings
With the month of May comes the start of dynasty league draft chatter. After all, the end of the NFL Draft means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts and what a player’s value projects to be in 2025.
For those who are unaware, dynasty leagues are most like running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are perfect for you.
The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings is primarily in examining the age of the players. For example, Travis Kelce, who’ll be 35 next season, will be ranked ahead of younger guys such as Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland and Dalton Kincaid in traditional leagues. However, that trio has more value than Kelce in dynasty leagues due in large part to the fact that each of them is in the early 20s and hasn’t yet hit their primes.
With that said, here’s a look at my 2025 dynasty start-up league tight end rankings.
Dynasty Fantasy Football Startup Tight End Rankings
Note: Ages listed as how old the player will be by the end of September.
Rank
Player
Team
Age
1
Brock Bowers
LV
22
2
Trey McBride
ARI
25
3
Sam LaPorta
DET
24
4
Tyler Warren
IND
23
5
Colston Loveland
CHI
21
6
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
28
7
George Kittle
SF
31
8
David Njoku
CLE
29
9
Tucker Kraft
GB
24
10
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
25
11
Mark Andrews
BAL
30
12
Jake Ferguson
DAL
26
13
Evan Engram
DEN
31
14
Kyle Pitts
ATL
24
15
Travis Kelce
KC
35
16
Mason Taylor
NYJ
21
17
Isaiah Likely
BAL
25
18
Jonnu Smith
MIA
30
19
Elijah Arroyo
SEA
22
20
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
26
21
Dallas Goedert
PHI
30
22
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
22
23
Cade Otton
TB
26
24
Terrance Ferguson
LAR
22
25
Ja'Tavion Sanders
CAR
22
26
Cole Kmet
CHI
26
27
Hunter Henry
NE
30
28
Mike Gesicki
CIN
29
29
Ben Sinnott
WAS
23
30
Brenton Strange
JAC
24
31
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TEN
26
32
Theo Johnson
NYG
24
33
Dalton Schultz
HOU
29
34
Noah Gray
KC
26
35
Luke Musgrave
GB
25
36
Michael Mayer
LV
24
37
Juwan Johnson
NO
29
38
Noah Fant
SEA
27
39
Oronde Gadsden II
LAC
22
40
Tyler Higbee
LAR
32