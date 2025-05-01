SI

2025 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Tight End Rankings

Michael Fabiano

Raiders TE Brock Bowers will be the consensus No. 1 tight end selected in fantasy dynasty startup drafts.
Raiders TE Brock Bowers will be the consensus No. 1 tight end selected in fantasy dynasty startup drafts. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the month of May comes the start of dynasty league draft chatter. After all, the end of the NFL Draft means we now have a very clear idea of how rosters will look, who could end up where on team depth charts and what a player’s value projects to be in 2025.

For those who are unaware, dynasty leagues are most like running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists. If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are perfect for you.  

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings is primarily in examining the age of the players. For example, Travis Kelce, who’ll be 35 next season, will be ranked ahead of younger guys such as Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland and Dalton Kincaid in traditional leagues. However, that trio has more value than Kelce in dynasty leagues due in large part to the fact that each of them is in the early 20s and hasn’t yet hit their primes.

With that said, here’s a look at my 2025 dynasty start-up league tight end rankings.

Dynasty Fantasy Football Startup Tight End Rankings

Note: Ages listed as how old the player will be by the end of September.

Rank

Player

Team

Age

1

Brock Bowers

LV

22

2

Trey McBride

ARI

25

3

Sam LaPorta

DET

24

4

Tyler Warren

IND

23

5

Colston Loveland

CHI

21

6

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

28

7

George Kittle

SF

31

8

David Njoku

CLE

29

9

Tucker Kraft

GB

24

10

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

25

11

Mark Andrews

BAL

30

12

Jake Ferguson

DAL

26

13

Evan Engram

DEN

31

14

Kyle Pitts

ATL

24

15

Travis Kelce

KC

35

16

Mason Taylor

NYJ

21

17

Isaiah Likely

BAL

25

18

Jonnu Smith

MIA

30

19

Elijah Arroyo

SEA

22

20

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

26

21

Dallas Goedert

PHI

30

22

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

22

23

Cade Otton

TB

26

24

Terrance Ferguson

LAR

22

25

Ja'Tavion Sanders

CAR

22

26

Cole Kmet

CHI

26

27

Hunter Henry

NE

30

28

Mike Gesicki

CIN

29

29

Ben Sinnott

WAS

23

30

Brenton Strange

JAC

24

31

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TEN

26

32

Theo Johnson

NYG

24

33

Dalton Schultz

HOU

29

34

Noah Gray

KC

26

35

Luke Musgrave

GB

25

36

Michael Mayer

LV

24

37

Juwan Johnson

NO

29

38

Noah Fant

SEA

27

39

Oronde Gadsden II

LAC

22

40

Tyler Higbee

LAR

32

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY